Recent Post
- Veterinarian saves kitten trapped inside a truck | USA TODAY
- ‘The sky is the limit’ country star Lainey Wilson reflects on ACM wins | USA TODAY
- Here’s what the end of Title 42 means for border enforcement | JUST THE FAQS
- Meet ‘Chonkasaurus,’ the snapping turtle sensation | USA TODAY
- DHS Sec. Mayorkas warns migrants of smuggler’s lies as Title 42 ends | USA TODAY
65 comments
The Big Guy gets his 10%from the Drug Cartels
Smugglers lies? The second they get in they get paperwork for court date four years down the line.
True
That piece of paper for Notice to Appear is what they really want. It’s what allows those people to file for Social Security and every other thing the citizens here, need more.
@Pirates Cove They still have to appear in court until their case is resolved or else they lose their work permit.
Or you can just secure the border.
Kinda late
This current administration has been a complete mess, they don’t know what to do.
Yep only problem is people are to tribal to care
I disagree. They know exactly what they are doing. All of the BS they have done cannot be ineptness it seems more of a plan.
@David Kunkle
Considering this is still Indigenous Lands
NOT EUROPE
-COMANCHE NATION
Deport him, too
Absolutely
Right back to Europe!
-COMANCHE NATION
@THE CHIEF WILDHORSE no, no, he needs to be sent back where he came from, which is Cuba.
Cuba
I thought there was no crises at the border? 🤦♂️
When did the DHS secretary say that?
That flew over someone’s head. Lol! ⬆️
What? There have been messages from the White House for a while warning of this.
Imagine if we put this much time, energy and effort into our own country and its people? Oh, wait… That would be “rAycYsT”!
This administration is NOT prepared for anything!!! Pathetic
They planned it
Yes they wanted this.
Even the fact that we have allowed to Salem second, for the last I don’t know 200+ years besides the last six years 🤡
@charles ordway tell me you understand nothing of the situation without telling me 🤡 😂
He needs to be held accountable. These people’s blood is on his hands as well.
He is a Trader.
Like a trader of goods? Or do you mean “Traitor”
@DatManBrooksie HD he’s a trader joe
@DatManBrooksie HD He’s like traitor Joe.
He owns and trades stocks?
@Guitar and More 😂
We should all know this was planned no accident
Next comes amnesty, and mail in ballots for all the new “citizens.”
@Benito Salazar The era of the citizens has long passed and the era of the oligarch is ending; this is the era of Caesars, Atillas and Alarics.
@Canaris Actually more like the era of the Marxist and the ignorant.
Just another crisis to add to Joe’s many other crisis’s
And yet CBP was bitching about a federal judge shutting down the catch and release policy CBP wanted to do… Basically give these illegals a court date and tell them to go to an ICE facility with no escorting them and hope they go of their own volition. A federal judge said no
Great job… I feel so safe and secure now. I think I’ll go surrender my means of self-protection
That was so painful for him to say …. He almost cried
Who cares. at least he is doing his job now. amen. God bless you.
He almost cried because he knows the huge humanitarian crisis. Legal or not, people are suffering.
@你的好朋友 Move out of your house and give it to an illegal immigrant otherwise you don’t care enough.
@你的好朋友 while so many migrants enter from china
Why did you tell AZ to clean up there boarder when they blocked it with shipping containers?
Boarder?
@你的好朋友 Yeah Boarder. Like the one you got from China to Mongolia
@MattMatt border*
And I do agree with you 👍
@Sir Catnip Thanks spell check 👍
Thanks to mayorkas and the Corrupt Corprate Press for putting America in this situation to begin with.
And the extra days off for federal employees
Seriously
To late
I’d say he was an incompetent fool if I didn’t know this was all intentional to begin with.
Exactly….
Exactly. It is intentional. Done to get the results they are getting.
It’s damn well intentional.
Right on time! So efficient and effective! Giving a “stern” warning TWO YEARS after becoming the LEACH, I am sorry… the leader of Homeland Security! Gave it the DAY AFTER Title 48 expired!
Gives true meaning to “a day late, and a dollar short”! BLESSINGS!
exactly
This was just ridiculous. Does he think us the American people are stupid 74 million Americans wanted it closed three years ago when Biden and you opened it all up give me a break.
@Laura Craft It isn’t that simple. There are laws in place and those laws need to followed.
Title 42 was specifically related to potential medical ‘threat’ of people crossing the border. The Trump admin initiated this as a result of Covid. Covid was just recently declared to no longer be an emergency. Legally Title 42 must end.
@Dixie girl TB is already an issue in the US. It is unlikely that people crossing the border would make that significantly worse.
It amazes me to see this dude say this now when a few months back he was the most adamant on treating illegal immigrants with an open arm
He was saying that we shouldn’t be inhumane. I would hope that this is self-evident.
Tougher consequences, including free places to stay, a job offering right off the bat, if you came here illegally thanks to these fools