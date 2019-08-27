Dickey: Trump Treated G7 Like A Club He Knows He Should Be Blackballed From | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Dickey: Trump Treated G7 Like A Club He Knows He Should Be Blackballed From | The 11th Hour | MSNBC 1

August 27, 2019

 

Veteran foreign journalist Christopher Dickey reacts to Trump's latest trip to the G7 saying the president acted like he was at a club he knows he should be banned from attending.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Dickey: Trump Treated G7 Like A Club He Knows He Should Be Blackballed From | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

50 Comments on "Dickey: Trump Treated G7 Like A Club He Knows He Should Be Blackballed From | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Ganiscol | August 27, 2019 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    That is reason 1 why trump wants to have the next summit at one of his mediocre clubs – he wont feel so excluded on home turf.
    Reason 2 is the tax payer money he rakes in from such an event. Its his habit to charge the Secret Service for protecting him on his own property, because he have no choice. Such a summit will cost the tax payer not only the triple digit million dollar it usually does, quite a few of these millions will go right to trump’s pocket.

    • Rasha M | August 27, 2019 at 2:35 AM | Reply

      Ganiscol The next one will be August 2020? Right when the elections are starting to heat up. Things could get very interesting then.

    • J. Noble | August 27, 2019 at 9:06 AM | Reply

      Not interesting, but WORSE

    • J. Ho | August 27, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

      J. Noble + It makes me sick how Trump gets away with his insane proposal about having the next summit at one of his Bling-bling tasteless properties!! I sincerely hope he is swatted down by Congress, the Security Office… whoever is in charge of this preparation. Nothing but a shameless tasteless cheapskate salesman running a Circus 🎪 from the WH. His name will forever be synonymous with dishonesty, lies , idiocy, arrogance and verbal diarrhoea.

  2. j walsh | August 27, 2019 at 2:03 AM | Reply

    Trump couldn’t manage a dollar store let alone run the USA. Vote him out 2020. 👣💙

    • marlene ys | August 27, 2019 at 9:58 AM | Reply

      @wandering spirit Total BS !!!!

    • my turn | August 27, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

      @wandering spirit I am ‘cos NONE OF That is true, you have been duped

    • Pamela Wiles | August 27, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      @wandering spirit liar. Nobody’s 401K goes up that high. Know how much money he has he won’t show his taxes

    • Skyprince27 | August 27, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      @wandering spirit
      #BookYourProfits
      Trump’s stupid, unwinnable trade war with China is going to take down the whole world’s stock markets.

      #TradeWarIsTrumpsEconomicVietnam

      #ShitsAboutToGetReal

      *The world’s biggest wealth manager just told clients to sell stocks — saying ‘brace for higher volatility’ from the trade war*
      https://markets.businessinsider.com/amp/news/ubs-wealth-mamagement-tells-clients-to-sell-stocks-on-trade-war-2019-8-1028475850
      “… August 27, 2019 …
      _UBS Wealth Management, the world’s largest wealth manager with more than $2.4 trillion under management, just turned bearish on equities, trimming its core equity recommendation to underweight._

      _While the US is likely to avoid a recession in 2020, “Downside risks are increasing for both the global economy and markets,” said Mark Haefele, UBS’ global chief investment officer, in the note dated August 26. “With talks between the US and China dominating market moves over the near term, investors should brace for higher volatility.”_

      _”We do not see this as the best environment for taking risk on stocks,” said Haefele, who runs investment policy and strategy for $2 trillion in invested assets for the firm._

      _With an “underweight” rating, UBS is signaling that clients should hold a smaller proportion of assets and diversify portfolios. UBS manages the largest amount of private wealth in the world — about half of the world’s billionaires are reported to be clients._
      …”

      *Insiders are selling stock like it’s 2007*
      https://www.cnn.com/2019/08/26/investing/stock-market-insider-selling/index.html
      “… August 27, 2019 …
      *New York (CNN Business)—* _The leaders of Corporate America are cashing in their chips as doubts grow about the sustainability of the longest bull market in American history._

      _Corporate insiders have sold an average of $600 million of stock per day in August, according to TrimTabs Investment Research, which tracks stock market liquidity._

      _August is on track to be the fifth month of the year in which insider selling tops $10 billion. The only other times that has happened was 2006 and 2007, the period before the last bear market in stocks, TrimTabs said._

      _Investors often view insider buying and selling — transactions performed by top executives, leading shareholders and directors — as a signal of confidence._

      _Even though the stock market is much larger than it was in 2007, so the $10 billion mark may not mean as much now as it did then, the acceleration of insiders heading for the exits could indicate concern about the challenges ahead, especially as the US-China trade war threatens to set off a recession._
      …”

    • Skyprince27 | August 27, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      @wandering spirit
      Trump is a tool of the 1%.
      Having someone manipulate the stock market for them is the way they got rich in the first place.
      Now, they’re selling at the top,
      then waiting for the next iteration of Democratic repairmen/women to put the economy back together again.
      #ThisIsNotADrill

  3. Tracey ivy | August 27, 2019 at 2:15 AM | Reply

    ….Trump is like that kid you invite to the party bkus his mother begged you…bkus nobody wants him there

  4. Will Cochran | August 27, 2019 at 3:41 AM | Reply

    I’m so surprised that they haven’t blackballed Donald Trump buy now! If he keeps all this stupid s*** up, they’re going to.

  5. Kerri Grandmaison | August 27, 2019 at 4:00 AM | Reply

    We have a G6 plus one right now. And the 6 are moving on without the U S staying focused on climate change and other issues that are important

    • Idylchatter | August 27, 2019 at 8:48 AM | Reply

      Obama should go to Mar a Lago next and throw paper towels if Dorian keeps tracking like it is.

    • 21TRILLION TRILLION | August 27, 2019 at 10:22 AM | Reply

      Kerri Grandmaison
      The climate has always changed . The end of the last glacial maximum was 12,500 years ago , it has been warming ever since.

    • pr0xZen | August 27, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

      @21TRILLION TRILLION Sure. But scale and time matters. *We* did this in _barely a hundred years._ Besides, even if it hadn’t been _caused_ by us, we still need to do what is neccessary to deal with it. Because we have nowhere else to go. The vast majority of life on the planet died during that glacial period, mate. Including most humans.

    • Skyprince27 | August 27, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

      @21TRILLION TRILLION
      Here’s something that might be good reference material for you. Pick *Level of Sophistication* “naïve” or perhaps “specious”; should be about right:
      http://grist.org/series/skeptics/
      *How to Talk to a Climate Skeptic*
      Responses to the most common skeptical arguments on global warming
      Below is a complete listing of the articles in “How to Talk to a Climate Skeptic,” a series by Coby Beck containing responses to the most common skeptical arguments on global warming. There are four separate taxonomies; arguments are divided by:
      * Stages of Denial,
      * Scientific Topics,
      * Types of Argument, and
      * Levels of Sophistication.
      Individual articles will appear under multiple headings and may even appear in multiple subcategories in the same heading.

  6. Ricky Chong | August 27, 2019 at 4:29 AM | Reply

    When you elect an actor / businessman who only care about himself is what you get now. Mr. Trump A clown

    • ruth depew | August 27, 2019 at 6:20 AM | Reply

      That Trump played a buffoon on a fake reality show was type casting not acting. That Trump bankrupted at least six businesses and had at least two more shut down due to grossly fraudulent practices does not qualify him as a businessman either, We are left with a buffoon/con man who only cares about himself.

    • wisegeorge365 | August 27, 2019 at 9:43 AM | Reply

      When they (not me) let a lying illegitimate con man/bankruptee, who only loves himself, assume the position of playing president you deserve to suffer from a recession/depression the most. Many of us will be unaffected but the fools who believed his lies will suffer tremendously and it is known as karma. Bad karma. Well deserved and hard earned bad, bad karma. Really bad.

    • Skyprince27 | August 27, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      @ruth depew
      And that’s on a good day…

    • Skyprince27 | August 27, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      @wisegeorge365
      Personally, I would gladly suffer through a really bad recession just to make sure a FAKE POTUS like this never happens again in my lifetime.

      #InvertedYieldCurve
      #VoteBlueNoMatterWho

  7. John Kurtz | August 27, 2019 at 5:26 AM | Reply

    trump is a grade d actor. Unprepared as usual. No script except from vladdy. B.s. and hot air

    • Skyprince27 | August 27, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      @John Kurtz
      awkwardly reads off the
      teleprompter without actually being aware of what he saying…

      (fourth of July “airports” gaffe)

  8. mudshark jones | August 27, 2019 at 5:44 AM | Reply

    give the man-baby his dummy so he doesn’t have tantrums, then we can get on with grown up busines

  9. ruth depew | August 27, 2019 at 6:27 AM | Reply

    Each member of the G-6 should politely, ever so politely, decline Trump’s invitation to be bit players in a three day commercial for one or more of Trump’s failing business ventures.

  10. Ann van de Kew | August 27, 2019 at 6:35 AM | Reply

    Have you ever had a Trump Sandwich.
    A trump sandwich consists of toasted white bread, with an orange glaze on the outside, it’s full of baloney with Russian dressing and a small pickle on the side. You can substitute the pickle for a small mushroom.

    • Toni Butts | August 27, 2019 at 10:05 AM | Reply

      That’s so funny!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Scaffgal | August 27, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

      Good one Ann! Best comment of the day!

    • Lesley Leith | August 27, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      Ann van de Kew 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄😻😻😻😻😻😻Love your comment, I’m right off pickles just now, that’s your fault, 😂😂😂😂😂 Love from🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦

  11. mark | August 27, 2019 at 7:32 AM | Reply

    Why have the loser #45 there in the first place ?

  12. mark | August 27, 2019 at 7:34 AM | Reply

    Traitor trump couldn’t manage a chook raffle ,, total loser the world has never seen ,,,

  13. Ken Silva | August 27, 2019 at 8:28 AM | Reply

    If we had a Democrat acting like this rightwing would be having a coronary.

    • wily wascal | August 27, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      We’ve long, long past the point Republicans can feign ignorance that the occupant of the Oval Office they elected is a sociopathic menace to society.

  14. Moose | August 27, 2019 at 8:29 AM | Reply

    Russia must have been hacking all the Republicans for YEARS. Putin has all the dirty lil secrets on Trump and on every one of them. then Putin gave Trump all the dirty lil secrets to control them too..

  15. Tim Smith | August 27, 2019 at 8:32 AM | Reply

    All trump does is waste everyone’s time and rip people off

  16. Lisa Kennedy | August 27, 2019 at 8:34 AM | Reply

    Thanks to our babbling lunatic of a president America is no longer the leader of the Free World!

  17. WindSolarHydroHuman | August 27, 2019 at 8:42 AM | Reply

    The G6 should cancel attendance next year at the last minute the way Chump cancelled Denmark’s visit… Wouldn’t that be grand! 😄😆😅

  18. 265petsar | August 27, 2019 at 9:41 AM | Reply

    G7 is trying to help with climate and economic development, Trump is the spoilt child who can’t get his way so sulks in the corner whilst the other nations get down to work.

  19. KesselRunner606 | August 27, 2019 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    The other G7(6) countries know Trump’s days are more than likely numbered, and there’s a more reasonable and stable President coming along in a couple of years.

  20. Jack Long | August 27, 2019 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    40% of the population are right wing extremists, racists or morons. it is up to the other 60% percent to united and corrected the mistake of 2016 next year.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.