Veteran foreign journalist Christopher Dickey reacts to Trump's latest trip to the G7 saying the president acted like he was at a club he knows he should be banned from attending.
Dickey: Trump Treated G7 Like A Club He Knows He Should Be Blackballed From | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
That is reason 1 why trump wants to have the next summit at one of his mediocre clubs – he wont feel so excluded on home turf.
Reason 2 is the tax payer money he rakes in from such an event. Its his habit to charge the Secret Service for protecting him on his own property, because he have no choice. Such a summit will cost the tax payer not only the triple digit million dollar it usually does, quite a few of these millions will go right to trump’s pocket.
Ganiscol The next one will be August 2020? Right when the elections are starting to heat up. Things could get very interesting then.
Not interesting, but WORSE
J. Noble + It makes me sick how Trump gets away with his insane proposal about having the next summit at one of his Bling-bling tasteless properties!! I sincerely hope he is swatted down by Congress, the Security Office… whoever is in charge of this preparation. Nothing but a shameless tasteless cheapskate salesman running a Circus 🎪 from the WH. His name will forever be synonymous with dishonesty, lies , idiocy, arrogance and verbal diarrhoea.
Trump couldn’t manage a dollar store let alone run the USA. Vote him out 2020. 👣💙
@wandering spirit Total BS !!!!
@wandering spirit I am ‘cos NONE OF That is true, you have been duped
@wandering spirit liar. Nobody’s 401K goes up that high. Know how much money he has he won’t show his taxes
@wandering spirit
#BookYourProfits
Trump’s stupid, unwinnable trade war with China is going to take down the whole world’s stock markets.
#TradeWarIsTrumpsEconomicVietnam
#ShitsAboutToGetReal
*The world’s biggest wealth manager just told clients to sell stocks — saying ‘brace for higher volatility’ from the trade war*
https://markets.businessinsider.com/amp/news/ubs-wealth-mamagement-tells-clients-to-sell-stocks-on-trade-war-2019-8-1028475850
“… August 27, 2019 …
_UBS Wealth Management, the world’s largest wealth manager with more than $2.4 trillion under management, just turned bearish on equities, trimming its core equity recommendation to underweight._
_While the US is likely to avoid a recession in 2020, “Downside risks are increasing for both the global economy and markets,” said Mark Haefele, UBS’ global chief investment officer, in the note dated August 26. “With talks between the US and China dominating market moves over the near term, investors should brace for higher volatility.”_
_”We do not see this as the best environment for taking risk on stocks,” said Haefele, who runs investment policy and strategy for $2 trillion in invested assets for the firm._
_With an “underweight” rating, UBS is signaling that clients should hold a smaller proportion of assets and diversify portfolios. UBS manages the largest amount of private wealth in the world — about half of the world’s billionaires are reported to be clients._
…”
*Insiders are selling stock like it’s 2007*
https://www.cnn.com/2019/08/26/investing/stock-market-insider-selling/index.html
“… August 27, 2019 …
*New York (CNN Business)—* _The leaders of Corporate America are cashing in their chips as doubts grow about the sustainability of the longest bull market in American history._
_Corporate insiders have sold an average of $600 million of stock per day in August, according to TrimTabs Investment Research, which tracks stock market liquidity._
_August is on track to be the fifth month of the year in which insider selling tops $10 billion. The only other times that has happened was 2006 and 2007, the period before the last bear market in stocks, TrimTabs said._
_Investors often view insider buying and selling — transactions performed by top executives, leading shareholders and directors — as a signal of confidence._
_Even though the stock market is much larger than it was in 2007, so the $10 billion mark may not mean as much now as it did then, the acceleration of insiders heading for the exits could indicate concern about the challenges ahead, especially as the US-China trade war threatens to set off a recession._
…”
@wandering spirit
Trump is a tool of the 1%.
Having someone manipulate the stock market for them is the way they got rich in the first place.
Now, they’re selling at the top,
then waiting for the next iteration of Democratic repairmen/women to put the economy back together again.
#ThisIsNotADrill
….Trump is like that kid you invite to the party bkus his mother begged you…bkus nobody wants him there
Tracey ivy Perfect
Yeah he is just a big pain in the ……fill in the blank
Tracey ivy except he shows up with no present, soils himself, throws a tantrum and then asks why the party isn’t all about him.
@Mainely yes!
I’m so surprised that they haven’t blackballed Donald Trump buy now! If he keeps all this stupid s*** up, they’re going to.
Will Cochran : They will, very soon 😉
We have a G6 plus one right now. And the 6 are moving on without the U S staying focused on climate change and other issues that are important
Obama should go to Mar a Lago next and throw paper towels if Dorian keeps tracking like it is.
Kerri Grandmaison
The climate has always changed . The end of the last glacial maximum was 12,500 years ago , it has been warming ever since.
@21TRILLION TRILLION Sure. But scale and time matters. *We* did this in _barely a hundred years._ Besides, even if it hadn’t been _caused_ by us, we still need to do what is neccessary to deal with it. Because we have nowhere else to go. The vast majority of life on the planet died during that glacial period, mate. Including most humans.
@21TRILLION TRILLION
Here’s something that might be good reference material for you. Pick *Level of Sophistication* “naïve” or perhaps “specious”; should be about right:
http://grist.org/series/skeptics/
*How to Talk to a Climate Skeptic*
Responses to the most common skeptical arguments on global warming
Below is a complete listing of the articles in “How to Talk to a Climate Skeptic,” a series by Coby Beck containing responses to the most common skeptical arguments on global warming. There are four separate taxonomies; arguments are divided by:
* Stages of Denial,
* Scientific Topics,
* Types of Argument, and
* Levels of Sophistication.
Individual articles will appear under multiple headings and may even appear in multiple subcategories in the same heading.
When you elect an actor / businessman who only care about himself is what you get now. Mr. Trump A clown
That Trump played a buffoon on a fake reality show was type casting not acting. That Trump bankrupted at least six businesses and had at least two more shut down due to grossly fraudulent practices does not qualify him as a businessman either, We are left with a buffoon/con man who only cares about himself.
When they (not me) let a lying illegitimate con man/bankruptee, who only loves himself, assume the position of playing president you deserve to suffer from a recession/depression the most. Many of us will be unaffected but the fools who believed his lies will suffer tremendously and it is known as karma. Bad karma. Well deserved and hard earned bad, bad karma. Really bad.
@ruth depew
And that’s on a good day…
@wisegeorge365
Personally, I would gladly suffer through a really bad recession just to make sure a FAKE POTUS like this never happens again in my lifetime.
#InvertedYieldCurve
#VoteBlueNoMatterWho
trump is a grade d actor. Unprepared as usual. No script except from vladdy. B.s. and hot air
@John Kurtz
awkwardly reads off the
teleprompter without actually being aware of what he saying…
(fourth of July “airports” gaffe)
give the man-baby his dummy so he doesn’t have tantrums, then we can get on with grown up busines
Each member of the G-6 should politely, ever so politely, decline Trump’s invitation to be bit players in a three day commercial for one or more of Trump’s failing business ventures.
Have you ever had a Trump Sandwich.
A trump sandwich consists of toasted white bread, with an orange glaze on the outside, it’s full of baloney with Russian dressing and a small pickle on the side. You can substitute the pickle for a small mushroom.
That’s so funny!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂
Good one Ann! Best comment of the day!
Ann van de Kew 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄🍄😻😻😻😻😻😻Love your comment, I’m right off pickles just now, that’s your fault, 😂😂😂😂😂 Love from🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦
Why have the loser #45 there in the first place ?
Traitor trump couldn’t manage a chook raffle ,, total loser the world has never seen ,,,
If we had a Democrat acting like this rightwing would be having a coronary.
We’ve long, long past the point Republicans can feign ignorance that the occupant of the Oval Office they elected is a sociopathic menace to society.
Russia must have been hacking all the Republicans for YEARS. Putin has all the dirty lil secrets on Trump and on every one of them. then Putin gave Trump all the dirty lil secrets to control them too..
All trump does is waste everyone’s time and rip people off
Thanks to our babbling lunatic of a president America is no longer the leader of the Free World!
Yeah. And it didn’t take long for trump to dump on everything.
Of course we are , the United States currently has no equal.
The G6 should cancel attendance next year at the last minute the way Chump cancelled Denmark’s visit… Wouldn’t that be grand! 😄😆😅
THAT is a amazing idear 👍
Greetings from denmark 🇩🇰 and greenland 🇬🇱
🤫🤐🥳
That would send Donnie over the deep end! Knowing him, he’d more than likely charge them a cancellation fee!
G7 is trying to help with climate and economic development, Trump is the spoilt child who can’t get his way so sulks in the corner whilst the other nations get down to work.
The other G7(6) countries know Trump’s days are more than likely numbered, and there’s a more reasonable and stable President coming along in a couple of years.
40% of the population are right wing extremists, racists or morons. it is up to the other 60% percent to united and corrected the mistake of 2016 next year.