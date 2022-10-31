‘Disgusting’: Rick Scott reacts to Pelosi attack October 31, 2022 92 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Condemning the violence without condemning what is causing the violence is about as useful as thoughts and prayers.
And when the GOP get eliminates the cancer…no, the necrotizing fasciitis that is consuming everything it once stood for, then I’ll get to vote my policy positions again… but for now, it’s DEMOCRACY FIRST.
Outside of domestic violence, crime is vastly a product of need. When people don’t have what they need to survive or provide for the people they love, crime becomes a valid alternative. Raise wages and decriminalize marijuana, you’ll see people prosper and the economy boom. Drug testing is holding down a huge portion of hard workers in states where it’s legal and elsewhere.
@StickyGreenDragon absolutely correct, but no one seems to be able to understand it til they’ve been there…. I’ve been there.
So sorry but the violence is coming from the righ. Get educated or keep quite
@Jack Davidson I’ll be as quite as possible.
My God, the Senator condemns the violence yet invites people to poll watch. The poll watchers are armed, huh? This man continues to double speak which is so “disgusting”. He does not even understand: just a “yes or no” question. Back to my original sentiment: OMG!
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 there’s a zero % chance you’re American.
@Rick Stevens you heard it here folks, Rick wants to have murderers and rapists running around burning federal buildings with federal employees inside, pedophiles in government and rampant corruption.
Trump issued travel bans, the dems said it was racist and ignored them and because of that NY was the covid vector to the rest of the country in a majority of cases. So covid was a democrat failure.
Being a member of the middle class, I’ll take the economy from 2 years ago when prices on fuel and food were 2 to 4 times cheaper over an alleged tax increase i didnt notice. Nato hasn’t been kicking in their fair share for decades, the military spending people complain about is largely because we foot the bill for European security.
You clearly haven’t watched a Trump rally, he throws out some q nonsense sometimes but otherwise it’s jokes and appealing to patriotism, plus, if his base doesn’t like something he will change.
You’re voting for death and poverty, and have alot to reconcile if you’re going to pretend the dem party is anything but ‘toxic’.
@TheHermit TheTower nah man, I leave the burning of fed buildings to u maga cultists. Trump didn’t issue a travel ban bc of COVID, it was bc of something else way b4 COVID and it was baseless. COVID was a Republican failure bc they were the ones who started it and handled it. He failed to take appropriate measures in time simply bc it “wouldn’t look good”. Only good thing that came from that was OpWarpSpeed and it needed tweeking. Which btw developed the vaccine, which btw u maga cultists refrain from taking or adding to the mandatory vaccine list, but was created by your lord and savior Mr Trump ROFL
The economy takes years to get hit, so all changes under Trump started taking effect after Biden took office. So say thank you to him for your current predicament. On top of that, tell him to thank Putin as well. Their plan came into fruition by invading Ukraine. Who would have known Ukraine was a global breadbasket…oh wait yea Trump did. Which is why he pulled out of NATO and all that. And last I checked, NATO doesn’t publicize their books. I’m not gonna take the word of a con artist who swindles ppl and the govt to get my facts about some other orgs books.
y’all keep being led around like little sheep. Using brain is too hard. It’s ok, I can wait for your next seal clap performance.
@Rick Stevens what federal buildings did maga burn down?
None?
Ok.
And no, the travel ban was specifically about covid, not some vacuous ‘something else’.
If you’re going to pretend leftists didn’t burn down a church outside the white house, or court houses in Portland you’re being willfully ignorant.
Nothing you’re saying is factual and I noticed you didn’t have anything to say about Ashley writing in her journal her dad would get in the shower with her up until she was a preteen which she described as molestation, or that hunter having his dad in his phone as ‘pedo peter’, so you’re totally ok with pedophiles running things, and political violence then.
Of course you are. You probably touch kids too.
@Rick Stevens cry baby shut up lol don’t get me start antifa when trump became president 💯💯💯 let’s get started about the debt trump had to fix cause of Obama but yet Biden the guy Obama picked. Made it even worse. You just butt hurt cause you ain’t getting you free handouts and have to get off your lazy and go work for your money 💯💯 now go shut up you cry baby
BTW, if you want the vote to feel fair to us Americans, how about fixing gerrymandered districts across the country, Rick Scott?
@aarqa ok so, if it’s “both sides” show the court cases against the “Democratic” legislatures. Better yet show us the same
Legislatures not complying with court orders. Oof
how about ending dead people voting?
@Morgan Stevens so your saying all gop candidates that were elected on the same machines as biden in 2020 should also give up their seats because the machines can’t be trusted??
Are you wanting people to believe that the dems rigged the machines so that they had a 1 vote majority in the senate?? Really??
@aarqa except that republicans hold 30 state legislatures and the dems 17.
👍👍👍👍👍👍
Scott is not the solution ….he is the problem .
Well get used to him, he’s going to be around for a long time. I don’t get it but it’s the way it is. Wait till he gets SS privatized You will have a CEO who will need a multimillion dollar salary. Maye there will be stockholders.
The inflation is world wide for a whole bunch of reasons and wait until nest year and see what your produce costs. As for a fallacy TRICKLE DOWN DOES NOT WORK.
He is definitely a problem
They say that great minds think alike and. The Republicans solution to. A problem is another dilemma. Google said that The Red States. Is not ready for the baby boom.
Very dangerous person.
Every Republican is a problem 😂
Rick Scott: “Make government smaller and the private sector bigger”! There you go people…. Let’s make the wealthy, wealthier! Problem solve, right?!!
You mean the peasants in the ”private sector’ who pay taxes, while rich RepubliCons go yaghting in their million dollar ‘boats’ on the backs of these MAGAT peasants.
@ Pam Green As a business owner, yes, the government makes me wealthier thanks to doing business with the gov. And on top of that, it’s all tax free!!! That’s how you republicons prefer it, right?
So you don’t think that Democrats own any big name businesses? and ACTUALLY have Yachts? gee, there goes Hollywood and all the corporations..How dumb are you?
@Pam Green
Posting from Scandinavia?
The quality of life is definitely trying there.
The wealthy will pay its people wealthier…
History has proven that cutting taxes for corporations does not raise wages.
@Belly Dancer Em Do you realize that corporate profits are dispersed to the shareholders in the form of dividends? This is called capitalism. If you don’t like it, move to Cuba.
@Randy’s Crafts You obviously don’t know anything. Reagan is the one who raised the corporate tax rate, while cutting most other taxes. Your madeup narrative is nonsense, and you should be ashamed of your falsehoods.
@Bad Luck Gaslighting doesn’t work here.
History has proven that cutting taxes for corporations results in more income for shareholders. More money to the corporation does not equal more money to the workers unless it somehow benefits shareholders. If there is a decrease in prices to the consumers, again, look to the shareholders.
@John S. if that was true, if lower taxes make things better for everyone, why are the living standards of most people going down while the rich keep getting richer and richer?
Isn’t this the guy who wants to “sundown” programs such as Medicare & Social Security that seniors not fortunate to be rich depend on? The guy who’s OK with plunging most seniors into poverty? What a piece of work.
That’s the guy Rick Medicare Fraud Scott! He just lied to us all on camera
Yes Rick Scott and Senator Johnson from Wisconsin want to fleece the poor
I am not positive on this, so confirm it as i will in case I’m incorrect, but in my mind they call it “Sunset” i could be totally wrong, so thank you for getting me to look it up. But either way, yes, you are right, this IS THAT despicable guy.
I feel sorry for the people who believe his lies
I don’t. They are full of hate.
What have we learned of David Depape the man that attacked Paul Pelosi.
He is homeless living in a Nudist Colony in San Francisco who supports BLM and the Clinton Foundation with his personal donations, he sells homemade Hemp jewelry and supports the LGBTQ community openly. Paul Pelosi emergency dispatch phone call was made public & we can hear Paul Pelosi referring to the man as his friend. The police reports states that both men were only wearing their underwear & each was holding a hammer in their hand.
Not your typical Conservative Trump supporter profile by a long stretch.
What are the odds that Paul Pelosi’s male escort friend was upset over the payment for service?
@M. Gabriel i think the ‘Dr’ is asking bc he’s no longer allowed within 300 yards of any school….
👍👍👍👍👍👍
Specifically, what are you referring to? Where are his lies? I feel sorry for ppl that believe any of this…
Scott will condemn the violence, but he’ll double down on the violent rhetoric.
@Dr Cowan That’s NOT what happened. Been listening to FAUX News? That’s rhetorical and doesn’t require a response.
@Tony You parrots just never stop, even though no one pays you to repeat those reich-wingnut lies! Amazing you’ll work for free.
@Bryan The utter bullshit you people think you can convince others of.🙄🤦
@jim perkins No. That was the last argument between Humpty tRumpty and Bannon. They’re both so fat and out of shape neither can finish if they’re on top!
No he won’t!
“Makes private sector bigger”. Private sector doesn’t give a crap about people and their well-being. Shows the value of people to him.
He just wants it bigger because it lines his coffers and his stock portfolio…Oh and govnts DON’T create revenue, they take ours and spend it or pocket it. But they sure can create inflation!! Just print more money and give it to the rich as a bailout, bingo. America’s economy in a nutshell. Meanwhile our infrastructure is crumbling, schools have no money, housing prices are astronomical, food and gas are at all time highs, health care is unaffordable as is child care and college.
Other developed western countries are performing far better than we are in those areas as well as in others.
Why? Because those govnts spend the money they collect from their citizens in a much more responsible and transparent manner as well as doing a better job of keeping bribes (donations) out of politics. Finally, they are better at holding their lawmakers accountable in general.
@eltorocal exactly
@Wildmouse beaurocrats actually work for you, but politicians work for their corporate sponsors. The bureaucrats are hampered by the politicians
@Himansu Pandya that’s so incorrect I don’t know where to begin.
what u want the government running everything like in a communist country?
Live within our means? We barely have means! But yet cut taxes for the rich!
These people gotta go!
Well said!
If you listen carefully to Scott’s words, he’s telling you more than he wants to.
EVERYONE KNOW RICH PEPOLE DONT SPEND MONEY ,MIDDLE CLASS DOES.. SO PUT THE MONEY IN THE MIDDLE CLASS HANDS
Indeed. He is super corrupt, ally of the plutocrat class
To use Rick Scott’s words, he did everything to avoid directly answering the question.
@J-Bro ahh so you refuse to back up your assertions, try to change the assertion and simply refuse to acknowledge any evidence ( and it not an assumption bud… it is what was report in the POLICE reports.) but sure blind yourself to reality.
You has still failed to bring any proof of YOUR claim….Who died, Who was hurt and who was the 82 year old person attacked by BLM? 😉
btw strawman=logic fallacy=auto fail So keep trying bud
@Dale Hartley Your reading comprehension is less than stellar. My BLM comment was mutually exclude of the 82 year old who suffered a fracture skull. His name is Paul Pelosi.And his alleged attacker’s name is David DePape.
@J-Bro You said “When Nancy Pelosi was questioned by a reporter about the violent BLM riots in 2020, her response was; “people will do what they do” I guess they will Nancy. Won’t they?”
your implication is that its ok to attack people….BLM did not attack people…that was my response, and to make you prove your point I asked Who they attacked or killed…and IF they had attacked an 82 year old as the right wing has done.
If you want to compare reading comprehension that’s great.. Lets do it Since I had a college level reading comprehension in about the 4th grade and definitely by the 5th. That was 40 years ago so perhaps it has changed some, but I doubt it.
btw just a note, its not alleged…the police witnessed it bud. They saw it all go down. You can try to claim he has not had his day in court, but honestly I would bet it NEVER sees a court and is plea bargained out. ( but since the guy is a idiot, I would not bet much)
Anyway… to further my logic and show right wing violence is far worse then any left wing violence I provided several examples ( and can give more, and if you want to talk about pedophilia I can give over 700 republican names for it 🙂 But that is a different argument). My point is that the right wing have been trying and succeeding for years to kill people to solve their problems. Want me to list them too… including the people that have done mass shooting that are almost to a man right wing.
Your point is that BLM was violent….96% were peaceful protests….What percent was aggravated by the right wing people wanting to stir up a civil war… I listed 3 people committing 2 crimes based on this idea.
What is YOUR proof that BLM hurt anyone? where are their kills? what violence are you talking about…You cannot even give examples because you know your point is bogus.
@Dale Hartley No, once again your reading comprehension, assumptions, or lies? It was Nancy Pelosi’s statement that indicated it’s ok to attack people. My statement asserted irregularities and assumptions surrounding Paul Pelosi’s alleged attack. I will reserve my opinion until I see the security camera footage. Freedom of speech, dude. If you don’t like it, hop the next plane to China with Hunter Biden. And stay there.
@J-Bro No bud, your statement proposes that Nancy said it was ok to attack people, SO I asked you to prove your assertion.
Bud, the police have already said quite clearly what happened. all you got to do is look So you reserve your opinion for nothing.
I never stopped you, nor threatened YOUR freedom of speech. So red herring to try to cover the FACT that you are still wrong and that you have failed utterly to present anything close to a logical argument.
As to leaving…F you. I served 8 years where and when did you?
And Hunter is in the US last I heard…but hey more red herring to try to muddy the waters…feel free to admit your defeat anytime you like…OR you can keep trying to excuse your conduct and think you are mudding the waters ( you are not doing either, but it seems to make you happy so keep it up. )
Rick Scott is the person backing all these behaviors
If you don’t vote for me you ain’t black- master Joe. The democrat plantation.
@Matt T all I need is 11,780 votes
This guy is absolutely SHAMELESS, but then again that pretty much describes the Republican party
Sounds like someone needs a Trumpy bear.
Just the Republicans……………good one!
@Sean McCartney YES…just the Republicans. Name a Democrat that has mentioned what happened to Paul and in the same breathe blamed Biden for weak borders or weak on crime, or blame it on the lack of police support. When well all know its the rhetoric that comes from the Republican officials and even worst the leader of the BS … Don-da-Con. He lost to Biden and he can’t stop crying about it, but I bet you think he is a real Alpha-Male right. LMAOOOOO 🤣 🤣. 🤣 🤣. …BETA
@Matt T The bear community should organize a law suit for that association!
Rick Scott is like the definition of ‘not the sharpest tool in the box’ and even that’s a low bar – over here in Scotland we’d say ‘he’s not wired right’… So why do you elect people like that to be Senators? Something wrong there…
My guess is Scott was elected because of greed. Florida is a major destination for retirees who hate taxes so its no wonder Rick’s message would resonate with a lot of voters there. The issue is this will come back to bite him in a few decades where the generation of today will be less wealthier than their parents. It is a ticking time bomb and people like Rick Scott don’t care about it.
They elected donald trump & that explains everything
Some American are definitely not “wired right”. And the US has an outdated Electoral College system that dilutes the popular vote.0
100% agree! I personally do not vote for these shameless and dangerous republicans. Unfortunately, to many believe their BS. Using Scotland’s phrase, looks like we have lots of “he/she not wired right” because they do not vote for their best interest.
Getting a truthful and honest statement out of Rick Scott is an exercise in futility. Lord Voldemort never changes.
Man, this Rick Scott sure knows how to talk around the questions and is saying the same things over and over. I don’t think he even takes breaths between sentences. He just kept evading the questions that Dana was trying to ask. He’s deplorable.
When the people listening to the left’s lies they will be infuriated to find out the truth
Sounds just like Biden and his cronies Christopher wray mayorkas dodging questions when you wake up and f
It’s incredibly that there’s an entire group of people that are naïve enough to believe the lies
Which ones and by which party?
@Sean McCartney Both
@Sean McCartney
Well, for example the lie that the jab works.
Or the Russia! Russia! Russia! lie.
Or that Paul Pelosi was not having a gay prostitute in his house.
Have you heard about the Epstien client list? No?
Why not? Who is on that list? Why has msnbc never mentioned any of it?
Biden is senile. When is the msm going to admit that?
When is msnbc going to report on child trafficking at the border?
Tell me,
The right
Rick Scott is the kind of creepy guy with a sinister smirk that doesn’t need to wear a mask for a scary Halloween costume.