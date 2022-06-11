Recent Post
- Watch: Russian journalist on Putin’s ‘wanted list’ speaks to CNN
- ‘Disingenuous’: January 6 committee chair responds to Trump’s Ivanka comments
- ‘I understand’: Biden administration tries empathizing with Americans over high inflation
- Family of ‘Baby Holly’ reveals how they found her after 40+ years
- Watch how pro-Trump personalities covered the prime-time January 6 hearing
49 comments
Two Of The “Biggliest”
‘McCowards’ In History:
McConnell & McCarthy!!
:-))
Taco bell is the only place I can still get gas for 1.29
1 Lone Wolf Games Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
“Accuse the other side of that which you yourself are guilty.” –Joseph Goebbels
Rules for radicals…. Their playbooks are in print and available.
Trump doesn’t need Goebbels – he has Tucker Carlson.
@Sancho Interesting that you should make the point that I’m communicating my point “badly.” My position is that you miss my underlying premise…that “talk” of late is designed to be convoluted and confused…but the truth will be born out soon enough. A lesson to be learned, sooner than later, is going to be learned the hard way. Then – I’m supremely confident that the point of my “communication” will become abundantly clear.
[P.S. You created a Youtube profile…just for your purpose of trying to undermine my rhetoric? I know a “bot” when I encounter one.]
@SK Ontheroad what are you talking about? none of that make sense
With he “ daddy” love my southern brethren
Thank God that counter-protesters were low or absent
They know innocent when they see it.
Can’t wait for midterm election
@JeepDan777 My God, Thank you!
Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups.
George Carlin
@Darian Magee Carlin prophesied the current day GOP.
“Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored” – Aldous Huxley
@Trudy Greer nice
@Rick Fortine AXIS organised people’s court.
@Jon Deibe didn’t they offer to Republicans to select their own members to be on the committee but the Republicans refused?
@Rusty Manhood so it’s not okay to harass Bret Cavanaugh at his home but perfectly fine to set up a gallows for the vice president?
Despite the relevance and effectiveness of the U.S. education system in earlier years, it is currently outdated and needs to be modernized as it does not apply to the diverse learning styles of today and does not prepare students for the real world.Aug 26, 2020
@Bill Soderholm I copied this from a paper released by the Department of Education , tell them you disagree not me
at all
Моторное масло G-ENERGY Synthetic Super Start 5W30 SN/CF
*It’s just unimaginable* CNN-LIVE.ML
Let’s take a moment to appreciate how much effort he puts into content for us. 🔆
*It’s just unimaginable* CNN-TODAY.ML
Let’s take a moment to appreciate how much effort he puts into content for us. 🔆
Takes that much to lie? Mueller got 500 pages of lies too. Hehe
“Just say it was stolen & my guys in congress will take care of the rest.”
He didn’t say that.
@Mean Bean Comedy deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue says he did; its in his notes.
Lots of Russian bots in here today. All doing their best to forment division and save Agent Orange.
*Video not for children! Watch the video you will be shocked* EVERY-DAYS.ML
Let’s take a moment to appreciate how much effort he puts into content for us ♥
I hope we see some justice
We will come November
@Enrique Aguilar LOL
Notice you don’t hear the name Ray Epps brought into the conversation he was the one that started the whole thing.
Liquidatex by Mueller/Comey
Americans have no bread, so Democrats give us circuses instead.
“Antifa is only an Idea.” Joe Biden
And hes right. Antifa literally stands for “anti fascism”. Any1 can claim to be anti fascist. Any1 can use it as a banner. Its not an organization. It is an idea, that ppl use and sometimes misuse.
Do you really not see the organizational differences between antifa and the proud boys?
Well, has Ivanka been removed from Donald’s will yet?
This is a ploy to keep his daughter out of trouble.
1 J Law Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
These people literally have zero shame. It’s staggering the depths they go to everyday. Wow.
Money talks
“When you’re born into this world, you’re given a ticket to the freak show. If you’re born in America you get a front row seat.” George Carlin
If you’re born in America youre given a role on stage.
I wish he was still here with us.