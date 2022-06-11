49 comments

    3. @Sancho Interesting that you should make the point that I’m communicating my point “badly.” My position is that you miss my underlying premise…that “talk” of late is designed to be convoluted and confused…but the truth will be born out soon enough. A lesson to be learned, sooner than later, is going to be learned the hard way. Then – I’m supremely confident that the point of my “communication” will become abundantly clear.

      [P.S. You created a Youtube profile…just for your purpose of trying to undermine my rhetoric? I know a “bot” when I encounter one.]

    3. @Jon Deibe didn’t they offer to Republicans to select their own members to be on the committee but the Republicans refused?

    4. @Rusty Manhood so it’s not okay to harass Bret Cavanaugh at his home but perfectly fine to set up a gallows for the vice president?

  8. Despite the relevance and effectiveness of the U.S. education system in earlier years, it is currently outdated and needs to be modernized as it does not apply to the diverse learning styles of today and does not prepare students for the real world.Aug 26, 2020

    1. @Bill Soderholm I copied this from a paper released by the Department of Education , tell them you disagree not me

  15. Notice you don’t hear the name Ray Epps brought into the conversation he was the one that started the whole thing.

    1. And hes right. Antifa literally stands for “anti fascism”. Any1 can claim to be anti fascist. Any1 can use it as a banner. Its not an organization. It is an idea, that ppl use and sometimes misuse.

  19. These people literally have zero shame. It’s staggering the depths they go to everyday. Wow.

  20. “When you’re born into this world, you’re given a ticket to the freak show. If you’re born in America you get a front row seat.” George Carlin

