Distrust in Vaccine | Calls for PM to Cancel 1am Curfew | TVJ News Midday - Dec 28 2021 1

Distrust in Vaccine | Calls for PM to Cancel 1am Curfew | TVJ News Midday – Dec 28 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

  1. Who Called In To Say That The Over 60s Who Done Live Their Lives Already? WE OUT Regardless Let Us Live😌

    2. Young ppl a dead more than old ppl u want live in stupidity with that comment and death is for everyone at some

    3. Let the elderly live their life. Lots of 60 year old are still in the work force and paying taxed.
      Everyone is being mandated to be vaccinated. You have to be vaccinated to travel and keep your job. The US mandate government workers. If you’re not vaccinated you cannot eat in restaurant or travel. You have feed your family

  4. To the person reading this: Even tho I dont know you, I wish you the best of what life has to offer💫💫🙏

  5. It’s funny because I still see the bus and car’s with people package up going home like sardine… where is the social distance in a bus…not only that am thinking AM the fool because maybe COVID only affect us whenever it’s after 8.….. because even Saturday the market place them full up just like a dance ..it’s time Jamaica stop the rubbish trying to implement other countries rules..

  6. Me need somebody fi come fast come tell me if a only night the virus spread 2 extra hours please 🥴🥴☹️what about in the day when everybody going to work and about their personal business 🤷🤷. Kmt I believe some people just love chat because Dem have a mouth that can open 🙄🙄

  8. 🤔🤔🤔 not even the pillow mi sleep on I don’t trust.sometimes I lay on the pillow and in the morning me find it on the floor or down at my feet.

  11. I think they would trust their Government more if they : did care about their people in general and they didn’t have to look for help oversees constantly, care about the roads they pay taxes to drive on, care about the elderly and disabled and they didn’t have to get help on youtube on charity programs, care about the crimes killing their own people from 8 to 10 people being shot or chopped every single day,,, I can go on and on so this is MAYBE why they don’t trust them to save life any other way. Blessings to everyone.

  13. Either or neither we don’t trust none of them .WHO MOH DOC PARLIAMENTARIAN, ONLY THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY WE TRUST AMEN .

  18. Lord me tired of hearing about Covid.I think we should have a week off , where no one mentions Covid and watch how it go .when you give attention to something it take root. 2 years now all me see on the news is COVID .I wish we could swap Covid for Donald Trump

  20. Only Here for the comments! Survey shows that 99.1% do not support vaccine or vaccine mandates.

    I wonder if TVj does a survey of their comments 🤔

