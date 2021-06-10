Disturbing! Cases of Mental Illness Among Children in Jamaica | TVJ News – June 9 2021

Disturbing findings now about the prevalence of mental illness cases among children a report from the Caribbean Policy Research Institute CAPRI, shows that Jamaica is far outside international standards in addressing mental health issues in children.
7 comments
Finally! Wi finally a talk bout it!
Why this disturbing findings is not surprising!!! Look how much mad man a road. Government doe give 2 flips about mental illness! Dr Dayton Campbell tell we Ina election last year
You talking now you guys don’t see anything yet keep up what’s going on and see the next few years .how by then they have more so call psychiatrist.. well done Mr prime minister.
Ok we know the problem please present the solution since it’s a serious problem what causes the mental problems among the children
They don’t need no report clearly Jamaicans children are in need of special treatment, assistance, social intervention and security the government is not blind nor his he deaf.