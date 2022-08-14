24 comments

    4. @Terry Wright Gas has a built in safety feature: it doesn’t come with its own source of oxygen. Remove oxygen and the fire stops immediately. Lithium is harder. It has to be cooled to stop the fire and that has to continue until the stored energy dissipates, which can take a while. Challenging. Hence the massive quantity of water needed to control lithium battery fires.

  3. Corn 🌽 Ear
    is difficult to burn .. so I use newspaper 📰 to help start fire’s at My fire rated pit 🧑🏿‍🌾

  7. 18650s are designed to be in multi packs, which will protect them from water and physical damage. They are not hardened like AA or AAA so treat them well. You can get inexpensive cases to protect unused ones. Also, buy only brand names. LG, Samsung and Sony are the big names. I use primarily LG. They have served me better than Samsung as they seem to last longer and have a higher discharge rate. Getting a couple Sony next week. They have an excellent reputation and Sony has improved them over the years.
    Stay away from all other brands!

    1. @Ted David Why not just put it in a massive block of metal with a layer of something better on the inside.

    2. Ebikes are for sale all over the place. Dozens of unknown brands. I doubt very many of them are well engineered. Worse still, they compete on price in an unregulated environment.

  11. most ebike battery packs have battery management circuit boards and charge port fuses to protect from overcharging and voltage protection.
    its those packs without BMS (and tampering by amateurs) that are causing most fires.

    1. Is it known with certainty? I didn’t get that from this report. There will be failures even without modification.

