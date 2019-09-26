Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, vowed to resign if he wasn’t allowed to testify to Congress, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. Aired on 09/25/19.

Maguire is expected to appear before the House Intelligence Committee Thursday over the whistleblower complaint that has led to a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

DNI Threatened To Resign If Prevented From Testifying Freely Before Congress | Katy Tur | MSNBC