Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, vowed to resign if he wasn’t allowed to testify to Congress, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. Aired on 09/25/19.
Maguire is expected to appear before the House Intelligence Committee Thursday over the whistleblower complaint that has led to a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
DNI Threatened To Resign If Prevented From Testifying Freely Before Congress | Katy Tur | MSNBC
That’s the good decision to make, good on him. Many others should think about that option.
@Tomandtob, they simply cannot stop him.
@muuuuuud fighting back in public is the best way to preserve his reputation. When he resigns he will dissapear, and a nazi will be appointed, just like the last 20 idiots that resigned.
@rastapatch Mail – really? They can have him assassinated!!
@Tomandtob they can do that either way.
@rastapatch Mail Can’t say i completely disagree with your rationale. Its a concern i also share.
If this guy can’t speak freely than democracy does not exist.
Joyce Morison . Democracy hasnt existed in America for nearly thirty years lol!
@Joseph Wright The DOJ/AG and Trump’s attempt at “Executive Privilege.”
@george cushing Surely you’re starting to catch on by now? Jesus. It might have been a clue when none of the investigations into the supposed “Deep State” have managed to yield even one indictment. You know which investigation did? The Special Counsel, which resulted in a list as long as my arm of indictments, guilty pleas and prison sentences. Not to mention laying the prosecution for obstruction as soon as “Individual One” is no longer squatting in the Oval Office. This Ukraine scandal should prove to you people that he conspired with Russia in 2016; he is repeating history by trying to cheat his way to re-election because he can’t get there on his own merits. Get a clue, and step out of the Fox echochamber every one in a while. Better yet, read the fecking Mueller Report!
@Shoichleach74 Callum Amen to that.
It never has, I may not ever exist anywhere.
Everyone in the administration has the right to speak freely, 1st F-ing amendment!!! Now, question is; do the people being questioned have ethics, moral and integrity?
@Gina R he means this guy
Notwithstanding this event, 1st amendment does not permit spewing out confidential information to general public. This congressional hearing will have a closed door session though
Well actually no. DOJ can basically charge anyone and arrest them. So, they could have very much threatened him with criminal action if he disobeyed.
His only mistake was asking in the first place because this law was setup to stop the president from protecting himself a la Nixon.
@Gina R So just so I am clear on this, because I’m not very politically active, What are your thoughts on this? https://youtu.be/UXA–dj2-CY
DOJ and WH have no BUSINESS being involved here at ALL. This is ABUSE OF POWER.
@vsedai read my comment correctly. I believe you meant to say it to the person I replied to. I’m well aware as it is an Amendment.
@Hector Vega sorry I was not careful
@vsedai it’s ok, my reply to that person may have lead to misunderstanding.
Country over gop / agent orange
Donald hates America.
Dave Waldon that is utter nonsense. How old are you? Probably old enough to have lived under the rule of a Democrat government. Did any one of those things happen? No. Not one. In fact I bet you couldn’t say one day under Republicans is any different to one day under Democrats. You had exactly the same freedoms and nobody came to take your guns away.
@Stevie Lehmann narcissist love them selves
@Dave Waldon Just shut up ok.
@Dave Waldon just stop talking ok
@Stevie Lehmann – tRump is working hard to take away our rights.
G.O.P=Government of Putin.Complete American sellouts.
@biff binford THE DEPLORABLE. Time to make them pay for their treason.
Not just sellouts, they’re fascist traitors.
@biff binford when and where did he say that….in your dreams?
DNI must talk to Congress. It will happen. Then, truth will emerges.
@John Kim I concur.
I don’t know about that!! Meaning that the truth will emerge however, I’m hopeful
@Gina R – tRump is the opposite of truth. He is a gas bag full of lies. You are delusional. You need professional help.
So the Whitehouse never requested withholding info, the DNI never said he would resign, and the Whitehouse never asked for the whistleblowers name. Many Legal issues have been solved, but the transcripts still need to be released to judge accordingly.
wow his last speech……… he suddenly made tremendous deals with a lot of country’s jobs went up , economic it’s going tremendous well. all at once everything is rolling. he spoke with a lot of leaders that laughed of what the democrats where doing. is he dreaming? he’s the f laughingstock of the world. nobody is taking him serious.. He’s a kid whining he should have a reward. yeeezz How long can you Americans keep this up ?
For me…not much longer. I am stressed out, tired out, worn out, newsed out, trumped out. Please take him down congress. Please.
Any deal not voted by congress is pointless. They are nothing but words that has been spoken.
Trump is spinning on all wheels, hoping some of his lies and propaganda will stick.
@KsEF5 – FIRST – those people who donated that money are not the people who will impeach and then convict him. SECOND, I hope that those people can get their money back because tRump will be kicked out of office before the election and he will NOT be allowed to run in 2020.
Even the republicans in the Senate have stood up to tRump on this. I have no idea how you can say that it will backfire on the DNC. But the DNC did not start the impeachment process anyway.
Pelosi would not have moved on tRump UNLESS she had talked to enough republican Senators to get the need number to agree to convict. She has been playing the game of DC politics way too long to move on tRump without knowing that she would win.
Those people in Michigan just donated to the “Mike Pence for President” campaign. THAT was money tossed in the trash!!.
@george cushing – can you prove that MSNBC lied about those things?? NO?? Then shut up.
@george cushing – can you prove that tRump is NOT a Russian agent?? He acts like a Russian agent. He sucks Putin like a Russian agent.
@george cushing – you show us doctored videos to prove what?? That somebody is good at doctoring videos?
You need to go take a nap, you are ranting worse than tRump.
YOUR BOY FINALLY DID HIMSELF IN. LIVE WITH IT, LEARN TO ACCEPT IT. SIT WITH US AS WE ENJOY WATCHING HIM GET BOOTED OUT OF OFFICE!!!
@KsEF5 THE DEPLORABLE. Time to make them pay for their treason.
Trump just said in his press conference that the DNI told him that he never threatened to resign. Hope they ask him about it tomorrow.
@Tomandtob Ok, thanks. That’s a relief. But I agree that Trump will do anything in order to silence people. Notice how Jeffery Epstein has dropped out of the news?
@Rudy Penza – he always blames his problems on others so you are correct.
The DNI has stated he never threatened to resign, and that the Whitehouse never requested the identity of the whistleblower or to withhold the transcripts. Still doesn’t excuse anything until transcripts are released.
Oh yeah this reminds me of the William Barr report over the Mueller report😏👍💩🍄
Yusuf Ginnah he’ll do that with his “totally untampered with” transcript
what hamster hasn’t figured out mslsd lies to them yet to protect cia&Bush/Clinton establishment draining USA last 30yrs
@george cushing ‘Lock her up’ right? Oh wait… ANOTHER Trump lie.
Why do you keep listening to a man that keeps lieing to your face?
He should just speak freely. What’s Trump gonna do, sit on him?
tRump will write a nasty Tweet about him: “#Maguire didn’t want to do this; he decided to provide his reasons for doing so [unintelligible] hamberders Obama Netflicks”
“Fox in the henhouse?” Alternatively, FOX in the White House.
@Toni Kates …their egos are at play…the president likes the lies I’m telling for him. They are complicit.
Exactly!
God bless Shep Smith, Judge Napolitano, and Chris Wallace. It must be like working in the Twilight Zone.
Banning testimony before Congress is illegal.
wrong
Not when you have a Republican Supreme Court.
Republicans are complicit and corrupt
WHEN DID AMERICA BECOME RUSSIA BY WE CAN’T SPEAK FREELY.
@Michael Fogarty Nancy Pelosi is now engaging in talks behind closed doors with cabal
@Real M …drunk with power, like a potbellied cop who’s just tall enough with his shoe inserts. Christian hypocrites just use their select scripture to control everyone else.
When the GOPs decided since they were the one who invented the “McCarthyism”, that they must have the right to turn the definition of it, or issues around 😬
@quietman356 123455
It’s time to register every single traitor that STILL supports this orange criminal traitor.
No more using our democracy to destroy that very same democracy. Deportation is on the table.
And EXTREME ignorance is NOT a viable defense. SOON!!!
Your a crazy person
More obstruction of justice from the White-House and their co-conspirators in the Attorney General office.
“Most transparent administration ever,” ladies and gentlemen.
Maybe by “transparent” he meant blatantly obvious.
Eh, just another thing to toss on the pile, alongside gripes about “executive privilege” and “having no time for golf.”
Maybe he never knows the different between translucent and transparent
It’s very telling that his supporters supposedly wanted transparency and swamp-drainage, yet they rabidly defend his refusal to testify to Mueller and his constant invocations of Executive Privilege. Not to mention that he has privatized the swamp rather than drain it of corrupt actors.
Everyone’s career is on the line when he or she works for The Don.
Joel J they should have to the intelligence to know that going in, just from the idiots history.
The graft must be pretty lucrative for anyone to align themselves with this career-ending administration.
@Joel J Oh Relax, Joel J . . . .you seem like quite the little pansy yourself . . .