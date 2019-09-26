DNI Threatened To Resign If Prevented From Testifying Freely Before Congress | Katy Tur | MSNBC

Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, vowed to resign if he wasn’t allowed to testify to Congress, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. Aired on 09/25/19.
Maguire is expected to appear before the House Intelligence Committee Thursday over the whistleblower complaint that has led to a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
  1. muuuuuud | September 25, 2019 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    That’s the good decision to make, good on him. Many others should think about that option.

  2. Joyce Morison | September 25, 2019 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    If this guy can’t speak freely than democracy does not exist.

    • James Barlow | September 26, 2019 at 6:02 AM | Reply

      Joyce Morison . Democracy hasnt existed in America for nearly thirty years lol!

    • Carolyn Talbot | September 26, 2019 at 9:49 AM | Reply

      @Joseph Wright The DOJ/AG and Trump’s attempt at “Executive Privilege.”

    • Carolyn Talbot | September 26, 2019 at 9:57 AM | Reply

      @george cushing Surely you’re starting to catch on by now? Jesus. It might have been a clue when none of the investigations into the supposed “Deep State” have managed to yield even one indictment. You know which investigation did? The Special Counsel, which resulted in a list as long as my arm of indictments, guilty pleas and prison sentences. Not to mention laying the prosecution for obstruction as soon as “Individual One” is no longer squatting in the Oval Office. This Ukraine scandal should prove to you people that he conspired with Russia in 2016; he is repeating history by trying to cheat his way to re-election because he can’t get there on his own merits. Get a clue, and step out of the Fox echochamber every one in a while. Better yet, read the fecking Mueller Report!

    • Laura Atkinson | September 26, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      @Shoichleach74 Callum Amen to that.

    • Jeffery Shabazz | September 26, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      It never has, I may not ever exist anywhere.

  3. Mowgli Hajduk | September 25, 2019 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    Everyone in the administration has the right to speak freely, 1st F-ing amendment!!! Now, question is; do the people being questioned have ethics, moral and integrity?

    • Pamela Wiles | September 25, 2019 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      @Gina R he means this guy

    • -.- Cat | September 25, 2019 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      Notwithstanding this event, 1st amendment does not permit spewing out confidential information to general public. This congressional hearing will have a closed door session though

    • John Klaus | September 25, 2019 at 8:14 PM | Reply

      Well actually no. DOJ can basically charge anyone and arrest them. So, they could have very much threatened him with criminal action if he disobeyed.

      His only mistake was asking in the first place because this law was setup to stop the president from protecting himself a la Nixon.

    • Tom Phillips | September 25, 2019 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      @Gina R So just so I am clear on this, because I’m not very politically active, What are your thoughts on this? https://youtu.be/UXA–dj2-CY

  4. salome | September 25, 2019 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    DOJ and WH have no BUSINESS being involved here at ALL. This is ABUSE OF POWER.

  5. joshua | September 25, 2019 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    Country over gop / agent orange

  6. Unicorn On The Cob | September 25, 2019 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    Donald hates America.

  7. Der Wolfpack | September 25, 2019 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    G.O.P=Government of Putin.Complete American sellouts.

  8. Pierre Bibeau | September 25, 2019 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    DNI must talk to Congress. It will happen. Then, truth will emerges.

    • Pierre Bibeau | September 25, 2019 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      @John Kim I concur.

    • Lavern Revels | September 25, 2019 at 8:19 PM | Reply

      I don’t know about that!! Meaning that the truth will emerge however, I’m hopeful

    • Tomandtob | September 25, 2019 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      @Gina R – tRump is the opposite of truth. He is a gas bag full of lies. You are delusional. You need professional help.

    • DudleyIsDumb | September 26, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      So the Whitehouse never requested withholding info, the DNI never said he would resign, and the Whitehouse never asked for the whistleblowers name. Many Legal issues have been solved, but the transcripts still need to be released to judge accordingly.

  9. Just a bystander | September 25, 2019 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    wow his last speech……… he suddenly made tremendous deals with a lot of country’s jobs went up , economic it’s going tremendous well. all at once everything is rolling. he spoke with a lot of leaders that laughed of what the democrats where doing. is he dreaming? he’s the f laughingstock of the world. nobody is taking him serious.. He’s a kid whining he should have a reward. yeeezz How long can you Americans keep this up ?

  10. Buttercup Horn | September 25, 2019 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    Trump is spinning on all wheels, hoping some of his lies and propaganda will stick.

    • Tomandtob | September 25, 2019 at 8:11 PM | Reply

      @KsEF5 – FIRST – those people who donated that money are not the people who will impeach and then convict him. SECOND, I hope that those people can get their money back because tRump will be kicked out of office before the election and he will NOT be allowed to run in 2020.

      Even the republicans in the Senate have stood up to tRump on this. I have no idea how you can say that it will backfire on the DNC. But the DNC did not start the impeachment process anyway.

      Pelosi would not have moved on tRump UNLESS she had talked to enough republican Senators to get the need number to agree to convict. She has been playing the game of DC politics way too long to move on tRump without knowing that she would win.

      Those people in Michigan just donated to the “Mike Pence for President” campaign. THAT was money tossed in the trash!!.

    • Tomandtob | September 25, 2019 at 8:12 PM | Reply

      @george cushing – can you prove that MSNBC lied about those things?? NO?? Then shut up.

    • Tomandtob | September 25, 2019 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      @george cushing – can you prove that tRump is NOT a Russian agent?? He acts like a Russian agent. He sucks Putin like a Russian agent.

    • Tomandtob | September 25, 2019 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      @george cushing – you show us doctored videos to prove what?? That somebody is good at doctoring videos?

      You need to go take a nap, you are ranting worse than tRump.

      YOUR BOY FINALLY DID HIMSELF IN. LIVE WITH IT, LEARN TO ACCEPT IT. SIT WITH US AS WE ENJOY WATCHING HIM GET BOOTED OUT OF OFFICE!!!

    • Real M | September 25, 2019 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @KsEF5 THE DEPLORABLE. Time to make them pay for their treason.

  11. Rudy Penza | September 25, 2019 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    Trump just said in his press conference that the DNI told him that he never threatened to resign. Hope they ask him about it tomorrow.

    • katwil89 | September 26, 2019 at 7:59 AM | Reply

      @Tomandtob Ok, thanks. That’s a relief. But I agree that Trump will do anything in order to silence people. Notice how Jeffery Epstein has dropped out of the news?

    • Tomandtob | September 26, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Rudy Penza – he always blames his problems on others so you are correct.

    • DudleyIsDumb | September 26, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      The DNI has stated he never threatened to resign, and that the Whitehouse never requested the identity of the whistleblower or to withhold the transcripts. Still doesn’t excuse anything until transcripts are released.

  12. Manuel Villacana | September 25, 2019 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    Oh yeah this reminds me of the William Barr report over the Mueller report😏👍💩🍄

  13. Trump Sucks Cock | September 25, 2019 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    He should just speak freely. What’s Trump gonna do, sit on him?

    • Helene Papageorge | September 25, 2019 at 11:55 PM | Reply

      tRump will write a nasty Tweet about him: “#Maguire didn’t want to do this; he decided to provide his reasons for doing so [unintelligible] hamberders Obama Netflicks”

  14. NewhamMatt | September 25, 2019 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    “Fox in the henhouse?” Alternatively, FOX in the White House.

  15. Megatron Megatron | September 25, 2019 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    Banning testimony before Congress is illegal.

  16. Revolution InPrint | September 25, 2019 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    Republicans are complicit and corrupt

  17. Crazy Life | September 25, 2019 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    WHEN DID AMERICA BECOME RUSSIA BY WE CAN’T SPEAK FREELY.

    • Orjan Hasker | September 26, 2019 at 1:44 AM | Reply

      @Michael Fogarty Nancy Pelosi is now engaging in talks behind closed doors with cabal

    • lima leaf frog | September 26, 2019 at 5:39 AM | Reply

      @Real M …drunk with power, like a potbellied cop who’s just tall enough with his shoe inserts. Christian hypocrites just use their select scripture to control everyone else.

    • alicecapone | September 26, 2019 at 8:37 AM | Reply

      When the GOPs decided since they were the one who invented the “McCarthyism”, that they must have the right to turn the definition of it, or issues around 😬

    • Real M | September 26, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

      @quietman356 123455
      It’s time to register every single traitor that STILL supports this orange criminal traitor.
      No more using our democracy to destroy that very same democracy. Deportation is on the table.

      And EXTREME ignorance is NOT a viable defense. SOON!!!

    • MrJiujitsujosh | September 26, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      Your a crazy person

  18. luis whatshisname | September 25, 2019 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    More obstruction of justice from the White-House and their co-conspirators in the Attorney General office.

  19. Ichijo Festival | September 25, 2019 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    “Most transparent administration ever,” ladies and gentlemen.
    Maybe by “transparent” he meant blatantly obvious.
    Eh, just another thing to toss on the pile, alongside gripes about “executive privilege” and “having no time for golf.”

    • alicecapone | September 26, 2019 at 8:42 AM | Reply

      Maybe he never knows the different between translucent and transparent

    • Carolyn Talbot | September 26, 2019 at 10:04 AM | Reply

      It’s very telling that his supporters supposedly wanted transparency and swamp-drainage, yet they rabidly defend his refusal to testify to Mueller and his constant invocations of Executive Privilege. Not to mention that he has privatized the swamp rather than drain it of corrupt actors.

  20. Joel J | September 25, 2019 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    Everyone’s career is on the line when he or she works for The Don.

