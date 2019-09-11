The Morning Joe panel discusses new polling on the president's job approval as well as polling on the 2020 Democratic field.
Do Dems Fear A Biden Collapse And A Warren Win? | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Trump is the majority loser! Along with #MoscowMitch! and Bill Barr who will all have horrible after-lives!
Warren for president and Abrams for Vice President! Imagine that combo!? That would terrify the ultra rich! They would probably start multiple real wars if that happened. It’s a shame they have so much control FOR NOW!
These polls are so against Warren because the ultra rich are terrified of her. They should be. #Warren2020
I disagree that Biden is our only hope. Warren energizes us, and will change important elements in the system that keep the ultra rich in power. Biden can’t do that and that is what America needs now. #Warren2020
remember regardless of who wins , show up and vote against trump, anybody is better than trump
@juicy420jam I get your point, I truly do. I wish I were wrong and that people would wake up and see that the two party system is set up to divide us. People will vote against their best interests if it means their side wins.
bill haha, that’s funny, did you think that up all by yourself?
june thanks for being a trump supporter!
Cheers, @MCRmyMaggot R Here’s to hope for a more educated population some day.
No people fear that corporate media will force him on us till he somehow steals the primary but loses to Trump. And no I don’t trust Warren #BERNIE2020
No Dems I know fear Warren as the nominee. The only people who might be worried about her are moderate republicans. We don’t need them to win. If the dem base is excited and turn out to vote, she wins.
@Perro dehont That is only true if you give up
@Perro dehont Trump has zero chance of being re-elected. Stop making up nonsense. He’s the most hated president in history.
@Tessmage Tessera If the democratic voters turn out en masse they will win but the reality is that historically voter turn out is low in the USA . Besides the fact that Allan Lichtman predicts a landslide win for Trump. I do doubt that but yes if you and your’e friends stay at home there will be a landslide victory for Trump.
@Metro Hemo I don’t give up I just expressed my view , I’m not from the USA just a spectator. Please read what I answered Tessmage.
@Tessmage Tessera Do you really want to take that chance? Electoral college is the player here, not the popular vote.
Shut up. Biden is not the best bet for Dems. He’s the best bet for the establishment.
I won’t vote Biden! I will vote Warren, Biden, Yang, Buttiege, Booker, Harris but NO do nothing Centrists! You pick Biden and progressives will stay home!
Paige McCoy
He’s the best to win against Trump who is a nightmare for everyone. Most people I know who prefer Biden are far from the “establishment”.
Biden is the best bet for Trump.
If Biden wins, all Democrats win. Vote with you mind, not with you heart, if you want to win in politics. Thanks.
Why why why do you keep painting Biden as a Moderate and Sanders/Warren as left wing. Warren is Liberal and where the MODERATE needle should be, Biden is conservative light.
Thank you!!! Biden is right. Hes Republican-lite. The Overton window has shifted so far to the right it’s scary.
American politics are so far to the right what you think is socialism is what the rest of the world thinks is moderate.
Well said!
Where are the progressives in these 100 people panels? There aren’t any you say.. Oh..
Boom boom B- they are cultivating the grassroots who will signal your demise.
BoomBoom. exactly. Who are they polling? We need to get the young people out to vote in the primaries. Their future is on the line.
I will vote for the Democratic nominee, whomever it is, But, I really like Elizabeth Warren.
@King B Digital I voted for Bernie last time. If he is the nominee, I’ll vote for him in 2020. But I like Warren better.
Hear, hear! trump won in 2016 because Bernie Sander’s supporters felt disenfranchised when he didn’t get the Democratic nomination for President, and then either decided not to vote in the 2016 Presidential election, or voted for trump as a protest vote. Classic case of cutting off your nose to spite your face.
M John
Me too. I’ll vote for whoever the democratic nominee is, I really like Elizabeth Warren but I’d also prefer Biden to Bernie. Of course I’d still vote for Bernie if he’s the candidate.
I support Bernie, I really like Warren, and I’ll vote for whoever the dem nominee is, but if it’s Biden Trump gets a second term
Warren has been hooking up with HRC. Gotta go with Bernie
No, but we are getting sick of you Corporate types trying to scare us from voting for who we want to.
@Fred M you are right. despite whatever progressive voters say to promote and support progressive candidates, i’m not seeing support for biden decline substantially and going over to progressive candidates significantly. one’s gotta ask why?
Obummer is gone. No more handouts you bums. Work or starve, no one cares
@Fred M : You’re missing the point. American politics has been creeping further and further to the right for the last 40 years and more. Trump has taken the country much further than the corporates could have dreamed, but make no mistake, no corporate player is going to allow the nation to be pulled back anywhere to the left. They talk about centerground, but that center would be considered right-wing in any other Western nation. It doesn’t matter whether Dem or GOP, if the winner is a corporate candidate, they will hold the country where it is. Sure, they’ll release the children and they’ll stop fighting with our allies, but they will not return any of the freedoms Trump has stolen. Think about it, Nancy Pelosi claims to be a progressive.
These corporate media companies do not like talking about Sanders
Oz Oz
Neither do I. I’m disgusted with him.
Biden is a clown.. Bernie is getting my vote.
I wish corporate media would stop trying to force Joe Biden down our throats. Bernie 2020!!
If anyone other than Biden wins, I am voting Trump/Pence
@Robert The Bruce You’re a MAGAt, Nice try!!!
@Robert The Bruce So what you are saying is Biden is enough of a republican for you.
Seriously? Have you learned NOTHING from 2016? It’s SEPTEMBER. Quit saying that Biden is our best hope. Quit saying Warren can’t win. They haven’t even been on the stage together. I think you’re forgetting that there’s a growing movement of millenial and Gen Z voters that have grown up seeing inaction, staggering student loan debt, rising costs of living, and stagnant wages. We’re ready for a big structural change. We’re not afraid of change. We’re afraid it’ll stay the same.
Amen!
If the country’s so moderate how did the moderate lose in 2016?
Exactly!
Fear? I hope Biden fails to win the primary. Bernie or Warren.
Warren is a corporate shill. Bernie 2020
If Biden wins, all Democrats win. Vote with you mind, not with you heart, if you want to win in politics. Thanks.
They are seriously trying to overlook Bernie Sanders. LMAO
DBow The Black Panther they talk about everyone but him
STOP LYING. Biden and trump are NO DEAL!
Rapid Burrito
They aren’t lying. If you prefer someone else go campaign for them but denying reality does you no good.
No, we fear a mentally deteriorating Biden using a Hillary campaign strategy going up against donald trump.
I wont vote for biden and im a democrate. America needs to move forward not backword…
We don’t fear, we wish Biden’s collapse so that a better candidate like Bernie or Warren would knock out Trump. We don’t want another Hillary 2.0