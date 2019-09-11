Do Dems Fear A Biden Collapse And A Warren Win? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Do Dems Fear A Biden Collapse And A Warren Win? | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

September 11, 2019

 

The Morning Joe panel discusses new polling on the president's job approval as well as polling on the 2020 Democratic field.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Do Dems Fear A Biden Collapse And A Warren Win? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

59 Comments on "Do Dems Fear A Biden Collapse And A Warren Win? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. David Armillie | September 11, 2019 at 9:47 AM | Reply

    Trump is the majority loser! Along with #MoscowMitch! and Bill Barr who will all have horrible after-lives!

    • David Armillie | September 11, 2019 at 9:49 AM | Reply

      Warren for president and Abrams for Vice President! Imagine that combo!? That would terrify the ultra rich! They would probably start multiple real wars if that happened. It’s a shame they have so much control FOR NOW!

    • David Armillie | September 11, 2019 at 9:52 AM | Reply

      These polls are so against Warren because the ultra rich are terrified of her. They should be. #Warren2020

    • David Armillie | September 11, 2019 at 9:56 AM | Reply

      I disagree that Biden is our only hope. Warren energizes us, and will change important elements in the system that keep the ultra rich in power. Biden can’t do that and that is what America needs now. #Warren2020

  2. Mikey | September 11, 2019 at 9:47 AM | Reply

    remember regardless of who wins , show up and vote against trump, anybody is better than trump

  3. Londonyes | September 11, 2019 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    No people fear that corporate media will force him on us till he somehow steals the primary but loses to Trump. And no I don’t trust Warren #BERNIE2020

  4. Paige McCoy | September 11, 2019 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    No Dems I know fear Warren as the nominee. The only people who might be worried about her are moderate republicans. We don’t need them to win. If the dem base is excited and turn out to vote, she wins.

    • Metro Hemo | September 11, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      @Perro dehont That is only true if you give up

    • Tessmage Tessera | September 11, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      @Perro dehont Trump has zero chance of being re-elected. Stop making up nonsense. He’s the most hated president in history.

    • Perro dehont | September 11, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera If the democratic voters turn out en masse they will win but the reality is that historically voter turn out is low in the USA . Besides the fact that Allan Lichtman predicts a landslide win for Trump. I do doubt that but yes if you and your’e friends stay at home there will be a landslide victory for Trump.

    • Perro dehont | September 11, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @Metro Hemo I don’t give up I just expressed my view , I’m not from the USA just a spectator. Please read what I answered Tessmage.

    • Quiet Entropy | September 11, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera Do you really want to take that chance? Electoral college is the player here, not the popular vote.

  5. Paige McCoy | September 11, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

    Shut up. Biden is not the best bet for Dems. He’s the best bet for the establishment.

  6. Greg Greg | September 11, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

    Why why why do you keep painting Biden as a Moderate and Sanders/Warren as left wing. Warren is Liberal and where the MODERATE needle should be, Biden is conservative light.

  7. BoomBoom B | September 11, 2019 at 10:16 AM | Reply

    Where are the progressives in these 100 people panels? There aren’t any you say.. Oh..

  8. M John | September 11, 2019 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    I will vote for the Democratic nominee, whomever it is, But, I really like Elizabeth Warren.

    • Steve Folkes | September 11, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      @King B Digital I voted for Bernie last time. If he is the nominee, I’ll vote for him in 2020. But I like Warren better.

    • Dawn Short | September 11, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      Hear, hear! trump won in 2016 because Bernie Sander’s supporters felt disenfranchised when he didn’t get the Democratic nomination for President, and then either decided not to vote in the 2016 Presidential election, or voted for trump as a protest vote. Classic case of cutting off your nose to spite your face.

    • Wendy Pastore | September 11, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      M John

      Me too. I’ll vote for whoever the democratic nominee is, I really like Elizabeth Warren but I’d also prefer Biden to Bernie. Of course I’d still vote for Bernie if he’s the candidate.

    • Neeshia Albrecht | September 11, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      I support Bernie, I really like Warren, and I’ll vote for whoever the dem nominee is, but if it’s Biden Trump gets a second term

    • Jala Bala | September 11, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Warren has been hooking up with HRC. Gotta go with Bernie

  9. Mark Keller | September 11, 2019 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    No, but we are getting sick of you Corporate types trying to scare us from voting for who we want to.

    • wenwei su | September 11, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Fred M you are right. despite whatever progressive voters say to promote and support progressive candidates, i’m not seeing support for biden decline substantially and going over to progressive candidates significantly. one’s gotta ask why?

    • bill b | September 11, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Obummer is gone. No more handouts you bums. Work or starve, no one cares

    • Italjute | September 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Fred M : You’re missing the point. American politics has been creeping further and further to the right for the last 40 years and more. Trump has taken the country much further than the corporates could have dreamed, but make no mistake, no corporate player is going to allow the nation to be pulled back anywhere to the left. They talk about centerground, but that center would be considered right-wing in any other Western nation. It doesn’t matter whether Dem or GOP, if the winner is a corporate candidate, they will hold the country where it is. Sure, they’ll release the children and they’ll stop fighting with our allies, but they will not return any of the freedoms Trump has stolen. Think about it, Nancy Pelosi claims to be a progressive.

  10. Oz Oz | September 11, 2019 at 10:34 AM | Reply

    These corporate media companies do not like talking about Sanders

  11. Legacy Unknown | September 11, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    Biden is a clown.. Bernie is getting my vote.

  12. Mango Menace | September 11, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    I wish corporate media would stop trying to force Joe Biden down our throats. Bernie 2020!!

  13. Danielle Pettit-Majewski | September 11, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Seriously? Have you learned NOTHING from 2016? It’s SEPTEMBER. Quit saying that Biden is our best hope. Quit saying Warren can’t win. They haven’t even been on the stage together. I think you’re forgetting that there’s a growing movement of millenial and Gen Z voters that have grown up seeing inaction, staggering student loan debt, rising costs of living, and stagnant wages. We’re ready for a big structural change. We’re not afraid of change. We’re afraid it’ll stay the same.

  14. Teletrip | September 11, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    If the country’s so moderate how did the moderate lose in 2016?

  15. C W | September 11, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Fear? I hope Biden fails to win the primary. Bernie or Warren.

  16. DBow The Black Panther | September 11, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    They are seriously trying to overlook Bernie Sanders. LMAO

  17. Rapid Burrito | September 11, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    STOP LYING. Biden and trump are NO DEAL!

    • Wendy Pastore | September 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Rapid Burrito

      They aren’t lying. If you prefer someone else go campaign for them but denying reality does you no good.

  18. Gavin Sherlock | September 11, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    No, we fear a mentally deteriorating Biden using a Hillary campaign strategy going up against donald trump.

  19. Joseph Stenzel | September 11, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    I wont vote for biden and im a democrate. America needs to move forward not backword…

  20. Richard De Fortune | September 11, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    We don’t fear, we wish Biden’s collapse so that a better candidate like Bernie or Warren would knock out Trump. We don’t want another Hillary 2.0

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.