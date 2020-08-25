News Ticker

‘Do not let them take away your power’: Former U.S. president Obama warns democracy is under threat

August 25, 2020 The Top News Today 54

‘Do not let them take away your power’: Former U.S. president Obama warns democracy is under threat 1

 

Former U.S. president Barack Obama issued a stark warning about the state of American democracy during his Democratic National Convention speech.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Related Articles

54 Comments on ‘Do not let them take away your power’: Former U.S. president Obama warns democracy is under threat

  3. It’s only your powerlessness victim-hood mentality that’s being taken away since it’s your only power play move you have.

    Reply

    • @Xavier Stormsurge ignorance in your mind is actually the truth and intelligence. You can stay ignorant though. You aren’t redefining anything.

      Reply

    • @Only Truth sets you FREE “ignorance in your mind is actually the truth and intelligence”. That’s literally an example of ignorance. You refuse to accept outside information and stick to the one that you’ve formulated yourself.

      Reply

  11. You gave your blessing to Justin Trudeau last year. I used to like you but not after that. Isn’t that “foreign influence” ?? Stop interfering in OUR elections !!

    Reply

    • Not to mention the insane policies of Tradeau. Look at him today. A trillion dollar debt, 400 billion dollar debt, him giving government money for his own benefit for the third time, then he stops the parliament and releases documents that are censored in the damning parts to hide his faults. He is the worst prime minister in the history of Canada.

      Reply

    • american soldiers are bieng killed for bounty and Bonespurs trump is saying “aw thats jus not high enough level to make it to my desk”.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAKAFETEINC 1996-2020 | https://www.fredwhite.ca