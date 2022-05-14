Recent Post
61 comments
I was born in September of 1961, Mom made my formula from light Karo syrup, evaporated milk, water and Poly-Vi-Sol vitamin drops, and I turned out just fine as far as my brain is concerned. There’s nothing wrong with making formula for one’s baby. I did and am just fine.
@Kathy Abernathy oh lord, don’t say cloth diapers, these kids have no idea how to put them on, with the safety pins or the plastic covers to keep the moisture in. If you were upscale you could always use a diaper service. That was a definite original recycling service. No landfill problem there…..
one of my uncles was allergic to cows milk ( who people commonly used all the time before formula) and they had to get a goat to feed him. That would have been about 1938-39ish. Do those have everything formula does? nope but will they do in a pinch? Yep. ( not the advice of a doctor, just someone that has had life experiences, one of 9 children, had 6 of our own, and old enough to have known people that lived through the depression. My grandparents that raised me were from that time period. I personally would turn my nose up at a lot of the foods from back then, however, you do what you have to do) ( and the reason they don’t what you to use the milk that passes for cows milk nowadays is they add quite a bit of sugar to it( interestingly enough skim milk has the MOST sugar. This will let out most people that live in cities. but may be an option for some still)
Have a good one.
You can actually re lactate, sometimes called adoptive nursing/b feeding. Much better than risking a baby’s tummy with old recipes. It can be pumped & bottle fed.
I always think about the older times when babies weren’t b fed, often other women would feed them. If not it could be something like carnation milk (pls don’t do that) then think about the infant ‘loss’ rate in those times. It was incredibly high.
Please seek advice from lactation consultants, midwives….anyone with real knowledge and information.
Not a random person (me) online. I’ve written facts, but I could have easily lied and harmed a baby. You don’t know who is giving you advice or just a nut job.
What did mothers use before baby formula? In the 50’s mom’s used Carnation evaporated milk with suger or Karo syrup. Breast feeding of course.
@jim bob Good thing CRT isn’t history.
You should also not make your own streaming services, otherwise you shut it down before it even begins. 🤣🤣🤣
@Brendon Mckee Kool story Karen.
Excellent sir!
This is why I nursed both my kids…I always had food for them and I didn’t have to rely on anyone else.
My heart bleeds for the people who can’t nurse their babies for what ever reason.
👼👶💜☮
@Bobby Sherridan the problem is, this is CNN. You could’ve, just as likely, been serious. Lol
Sorry about the friendly fire.
@Travelin Troy Don’t have kids if you don’t want to.
Thank the Lord for mothers and their glorious hoo haas
@That V8 Life how about a company that can’t get their equipment clean. How long do you think it would take to, steam clean and sanitize/sterilize the equipment that is used to make baby formula. A week, working 24/7. Maybe 2, then back up and running. This problem was caused by the companies and have no excuse, unless they are looking for a huge price hike.
@Bobby Sherridan except he has a point and your point is out of pettiness lol
My mom didn’t feed me formula milk. And I believe my kids can live without it instead of starving.
It’s just business! Walmart, Target, Reckitt и Gerber etc.
@Bobby Sherridan you’re joking right.
How do I become a “lactation consultant?” Seems like an interesting career choice.
So, the origin of the baby formula issue was Abbott (company) management’s refusal to repair dilapidated and failure-prone drying machines turning the plant into proverbial petri dishes for cronobacter, because…
They needed that $5.73 billion for stock buybacks…
You know if it’s possible and the mother can produce viable breast milk there’s nothing wrong with the old way.
For millions , it is not.
Unfortunately, many women choose formula before even considering breastfeeding. In my opinion in an ideal world, formula should be widely available and affordable with a prescription by a lactation specialist (should be covered by insurance) and be subsidized by charging more for over-the-counter formula to discourage it as a first resort. Naturally, more women who can breastfeed would, those who actually need formula will afford it cheaper, and the upper-class who may be able to breastfeed but don’t want to consider it, can pay more for formula to subsidize those who cannot for a determined reason.
I still like a glass here and there and I’m 40. Ya know, for a little pick me up.
2022 i do the opposite of everything CNN says and life amazing
I’m an old person. I was raised in a poor family and there was no such thing as formula in our home. I was fed evaporated milk, corn syrup, and a smidge of vanilla extract. Seriously!
Boiling was involved.
Same here. I’m not sure it was a struggle but I know I was an evaporated milk/karo’s baby.
@Milton Karl Adult meal replacement shakes are horrible. Those shakes are useful at keeping people alive perhaps, those undergoing chemotherapy et al
Lactation is the solution to this problem.
@Nomusa Magic
Any idea why so many babies died in time before formula?
Because most woman are physicly not able to produce enough breastmilk.
I nursed mine & worked. I never bought formula. I never gave them food until they were 6 months. Healthy & strong girls.
It’s good to know the White House is finally working on this after being aware of the issue since February.
This is one example of why your vote matters.
Good to know that it’s good ‘to know’ that the same government officials ‘working’ on this issue, since February , are the same government officials pushing for abortion at any period of the 1-9 month’s pregnant 🤰 stage. Vote 🗳 wisely.
I was raised on the 70’s on homemade formula. Wasn’t easy back then, my Grandma scoured all the hippy stores to do it. Wth are people supposed to do? Not feed their children at all?
@shylah M You know formula comes from private biz. Not politicians. Right? Call Abbott and ask why their procedures are NOT quality controlled and they had to RECALL their product .
I feel for mamas. I wouldn’t recommend anyone with an infant to let their milk dry up. If you have trouble breastfeeding get help if you want to continue.
@John Smith Were you born + raised hateful or crafted yourself to be this way? Doesn’t PRO-LIFE mean ALL life or just the ones YOU value? Bless your heart!
After the last two years I hesitate to ask what else can go wrong in this country because something new comes up.
Watch 2000 MULES. The documentary has left people in shock.
Going to get a lot worse….no matter who is in office.
Shortage of baby formula is a problem when babies are under six months old. When babies are old enough to eat solid food, any mushy foods like rice cereal or apple purée (homemade, not canned) will be OK. However, any substances causing allergies must be removed. Boil the foods when necessary.
Amazing. Don’t do what mother’s have been doing forever.
@Walter White read the title of the video and try that again.
Why would I be talking about lactation when the video is about formula?
@Thomas Zimmerman I’m not going off the title Thomas. I’m going off your comment.
The way you wrote it comes off as, correct me if I’m wrong – it’s amazing that this is an issue when mother have been producing milk naturally forever.
@Walter White absolutely not. I’m saying it’s asinine to tell parents not to make formula – as if the recipe is some government secret that’ll kill your baby if done wrong or something.
@Thomas Zimmerman understood. Have a good evening Thomas.
Why do we even have to BUY food for babies?! I breastfeed and it’s so nice having my baby eat for free. But for the moms who cannot breastfeed why should they have to buy their babies food? So inhumane.
You’re telling that to Americans but these are the same people who followed Trump’s medical advice on covid. It didn’t end well.
Well I’m old and in my time we were just breast fed. I know not everyone can do that, but I know some women that don’t want to do it because they don’t want to saggy breast.
I never used formula. I nursed my 2 girls until they were almost 1yrs old. My sister couldn’t so I was also able to help her with my nephew. It’s a bond that can’t be explained. Thankfully, I also was able 2 donate 2 babies in the hospital who were premature. One does what they have 2 do when there’s no other way.