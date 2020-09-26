Doctor cries seeing diploma after turning life around | Humankind

September 26, 2020

 

After years of getting in trouble, Tommie decided to not let his circumstances predict his future. 🎓
Dr. Tommie Mabry was told he'd end up in jail or dead while growing up in Jackson, Mississippi. Instead, he turned his life around and is now a motivational speaker.

22 Comments on "Doctor cries seeing diploma after turning life around | Humankind"

  2. ashley scout | September 26, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    God bless

  3. Daffodil Gaming | September 26, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    For the people who think they can’t turn there life around and just continue to do what they do here is someone who has been going threw it you can turn your life around no matter what 😌😘

  4. bigbaby3000 | September 26, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

    Congratulations sir

  5. Susan Patterson | September 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Job well done! Congratulations 👏🥳🎂

  6. Martika Booker | September 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Congratulations & keep up the excellent work, sir!🎊🎉🎁🥳

  7. Tammy Unique | September 26, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    This is great, proud of you!!

  8. Neeraj nxt | September 26, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    Incredible

  9. Danny451 Fuentes | September 26, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    I took a semester of Spanish a couple of years ago.

  10. Monie Mone | September 26, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    Awesome

  11. WORKS4 ME | September 26, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    THERES NOTHING IN THE WORLD LIKE GOING TO JAIL FOR GRAND THEFT AUTO WITH A CLOWN CAR!…

  12. Yie Dela Cruz | September 26, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    One of the most beautiful stories about Triumph. Real success only happens when one recognizes god and humble ones self into him. Our god. Our creator.

  13. Bo Rood | September 26, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Dr Tattoo! Don’t end up on his operating table!

  14. Texas Travels | September 26, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Outstanding!!!!! Thank you for demonstrating how to overcome and not live in the victim complex. Your story is so inspiring!!

  15. Priscilla Waters | September 26, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    I’m Alone 😍😥

  16. Marylee Macpherson | September 26, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    God bless you, congratulations on all your hard work.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏☮️

  17. Mike Rodriguez | September 26, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    Now the toughest part- finding a employer who’s going to accept you.

    • Tamika Davis | September 26, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      Um pretty sure that won’t be a problem…

    • Mike Rodriguez | September 26, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      @Tamika Davis dont let covid fool you. There is no shortage of doctors. Especially doctors with clean records.

      Sorry to be a Debby downer. I genuinely hope he finds a job.

      Just saying, nows the toughest part.

  18. sex21xdc | September 26, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    It’s never too late to change

  19. Quentin Braxston | September 26, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    Congrats On All Your Triumphs & Accomplishments!!: You Are a Living Testimony, A True Inspiration!!

  20. Poe | September 26, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    His English is atrocious, and how is he a doctor?

