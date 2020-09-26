Doctor cries seeing diploma after turning life around | Humankind

After years of getting in trouble, Tommie decided to not let his circumstances predict his future. 🎓
Dr. Tommie Mabry was told he'd end up in jail or dead while growing up in Jackson, Mississippi. Instead, he turned his life around and is now a motivational speaker.
God bless
For the people who think they can’t turn there life around and just continue to do what they do here is someone who has been going threw it you can turn your life around no matter what 😌😘
Congratulations sir
Job well done! Congratulations 👏🥳🎂
Congratulations & keep up the excellent work, sir!🎊🎉🎁🥳
This is great, proud of you!!
Incredible
Awesome
THERES NOTHING IN THE WORLD LIKE GOING TO JAIL FOR GRAND THEFT AUTO WITH A CLOWN CAR!…
One of the most beautiful stories about Triumph. Real success only happens when one recognizes god and humble ones self into him. Our god. Our creator.
Dr Tattoo! Don’t end up on his operating table!
Outstanding!!!!! Thank you for demonstrating how to overcome and not live in the victim complex. Your story is so inspiring!!
God bless you, congratulations on all your hard work.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏☮️
Now the toughest part- finding a employer who’s going to accept you.
Um pretty sure that won’t be a problem…
@Tamika Davis dont let covid fool you. There is no shortage of doctors. Especially doctors with clean records.
Sorry to be a Debby downer. I genuinely hope he finds a job.
Just saying, nows the toughest part.
It’s never too late to change
Congrats On All Your Triumphs & Accomplishments!!: You Are a Living Testimony, A True Inspiration!!
His English is atrocious, and how is he a doctor?