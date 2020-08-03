Dr. Taylor Heald-Sargent, a pediatric infectious disease expert, joins Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her study, which found that "children younger than age 5 may host up to 100 times as much of the virus in the upper respiratory tract as adults." Dr. Heald-Sargent says that "we can't assume children are immune and we can't assume that children don't carry the virus." Aired on 7/31/2020.
Doctor: Studies Suggest Children Can Transmit Coronavirus | The Last Word | MSNBC
Why would anyone think that children couldn’t transmit it? Why is this even a question being asked?
@NoFunAloud its not the cdc saying go back to school, that is just trump’s chronies twisting their words. ( you can possibly go back to school with proper protection and social distancing although trump threw the papers on how to achieve this into the shredder.)
@Pam Deshane How many times are you going to copy paste that? It’s faulty.
@Torsten Winkel Thank you for taking the time to write these truths. Science denying Trump deadenders and their Russian associate trolls have really latched onto the NBC comment sections in an effort to overwhelm not only science, but plain comment sense. The story about the summer camp that infected hundreds of children in just 4 days starting on June 11 is chilling, especially in light of the fact that no one on the planet has any idea what the long term effects could turn out to be. I have seen reports that the virus may have appeared on China as early as Nov. of last year, meaning that no one anywhere has even as much as one year of experience with it to even begin to comprehend what the long term effects are- on children OR adults.
@x Miller …not a word about reopening Baron Trump’s school…
A, a, virus that affects humans is infecting young humans? No!
Freak show, right?!
@Hans Weissman It must be fake.
Be safe.😷
Yashar’el is posting outdated information. In fact, one link from his reply to me was from 2014.
@D C Because misinformation is the Republican way and this is coming from a independent.
…and yet Donald Trump and his Republican sycophantic fools are forcing schools open with no plan for social distancing or testing. A lot of people are going to die because of this foolishness.
Hate Trump or love him, it looks like he may have been right all along about HCQ. HCQ in combinations with 2 drugs and Zinc is shown to have dramatically beneficial results ((for early high risk infected patients)), according to largest and only Peer-reviewed study that is yet to be refuted. This is unbelievable and criminal that potentially countless lives could have been saved that were not, all for political agenda. One day people like Fauci will have to answer to that. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xqCg12rOPM
@dean mushtuk Study of 96,000 patients found HCQ “Not only is there no benefit, but we saw a very consistent signal of harm” including over 40% greater chance of heart trouble and 100% greater chance of death: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hydroxychloroquine-coronavirus-drug-study-not-helpful-harmful-heart-risks-trump/
Here’s the study in the Lancet:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/fulltext
leading biomedical research scientist Dr. Richard Haseltine says HCQ is a “quack cure.”
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6147481787001#sp=show-clips
Maybe we should try demon sperm
Garfield Farkle I agree with you & I wish people would quit touting HCQ. I have taken this medication & the side effects can be worse than what your fighting! It was very rough on my stomach, I had 2 heart attacks & most of my hair fell out just to name a few.But for trump & many thinking this is THE lifesaver… I think they’re mistaken.It can do more harm than good.
@Jean McGinnis Isaac Asimov said:
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”
The importance of the slim possibility of being able to say “I told you so!” at some future date is, to them worth throwing away lives.
HCQ flack Gregory Rigano is a fraud:
https://ordinary-times.com/2020/04/24/the-ballad-of-gregory-rigano/?fbclid=IwAR0z-o9hJSiFEyIW7TzQeP675VK1IeWkRLZNQ7g8QXkc3VItcwEFiNGs0O4
As we know, ‘likes attract,’ so there is the additional factor of their feelings of kinship with a fellow kook.
Ms. McGinnis, I hope you have recovered and are well. Thank you for speaking out.
Pam’s link to FactCheck.org relies on statistics for children that were mostly kept at home.
I’m in SC and the pediatrician association said it was safe for K-12 to return. I am like “uh-huh, you do just that”. If I had a little one still they would not be returning to school.
I have two and I’m not taking chances. Be safe, stranger friend!
I have a 6th grader and 4th grader. They’re staying home for virtual learning. No way are the going back to school during a global pandemic.
Pam Deshane is copy-pasting the same outdated link. This is current research. Pam’s is outdated and faulty, particularly since it relies on children who were sheltered during the outbreak.
This is like a James Bond movie in which *Dr No and SMERSH* (TrumpVirus) are trying to destroy the US. *Except its REAL!*
No doubt, it’s been a soap opera for the last three and a half years.
They have noses, they have mouths, they have mucus in their noses and mouths, they cough and sneeze.
Of COURSE they can SPREAD the disease.
Yashar’el, despite the abusive replies to me, is still posting fallacious points. There’s been a lot of improvement and refinement since 2014.
@T Electronix No, we don’t know.
We had weak reports with weak evidence that children don’t spread COVID-19, and NOW (2020-08-03) we have better evidence that children DO spread COVID-19, but we STILL DON’T KNOW how much, how fast and how easy.
So we STILL DON’T KNOW, but there are good reasons to be very cautious.
@Torsten Winkel Try reading the comments that you are responding to and the words that were actually typed out.
We do know “if” they can pass on the virus.
@T Electronix I’m with thinking the danger of the spread of COVID-19 is real, but ACTUAL KNOWLEDGE about the spread of COVID-19 depends of a scientific consensus and overwhelming scientific evidence, so I am really glad that You will point me this well of peer reviewed, randomized, double blinded placebo controlled studies You sit on. (~10 will suffice)
Please post the links below, I’m waiting.
@Torsten Winkel Aww, so you realized your mistake but you want to try to bluster your way out of it.
Bless.
Aaanyhoo, we do know **if** children can transmit the virus. Even if you have gotten yourself in to a corner that you can’t bring yourself to apologize out of.
Have fun in there. 😙
t’rump idiots: “Kids can’t get sick from the Corona.”
Corona: “Go on….”
t’rump idiots: “And that means they can’t spread it to adults!”
Corona: “So close. Oh well. Let’s eat! 🤤”
👍👍👍
Even the first idea is false.
Yashar’el in Captivity and Pam Deshane are giving you information that preceeds this current research and relied largely on stats of children who were kept home.
So this is probably not a good time to open schools?
Yeah this is obvious to every single person in America. Literally for months this has been obvious. So out of touch they think they are talking to children!
@Pam Deshane THAT’S B.S. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/georgia-ymca-camp-covid-19-outbreak-260_n_5f24a33cc5b68fbfc8833269
@MrArchangel73521 Too many people are afraid of this Virus, they tend to overlook the other side of the virus. Do U have any idea the impact of NON-COVID poverty, crime, addiction, mental health and even deaths, ETC. No one wants to know these people not getting cancer treatment / diagnosis, heart, kidney, etc is killing people to the tune of over 50,000/month. No one wants to talk about that. So if politics is needed to safely get back to life than so be it!
Pam Deshane and Yashar’el in Captivity are copy-pasting the same links, all of which are outdated information. Some of that relied on children who were sheltered during the outbreak.
Duh!! Kids are little germ factories. Why did anyone need to hear from an expert that children may transmit Coronavirus?
Cause Trump and Republicans need to hear it
God yes kids spread cold strep flu .Anyone who has had his or are teaches are sick alot .That’s before virus.Everyone that has kids and the size of family members.
This is not rocket science. Everybody knows that children are petri dishes, but to Donald Trump, all science is rocket science. “No one knew….”
@Pam Deshane
Your FactCheck source is based on data and research published weeks before this new research was released:
FactCheck CDC source:
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Case Surveillance — United States, January 22–May 30, 2020
On June 15, 2020, this report was posted online as an MMWR Early Release.
JAMA source:
Age-Related Differences in Nasopharyngeal Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Levels in Patients With Mild to Moderate Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
JAMA Pediatr. Published online July 30, 2020
An important qualifier from your source:
“But, she added, many of the transmission studies include children who were more sheltered than usual.”
Yashar’el is an abusive person who posts outdated links. I’ve been polite and tried to explain why those links are fallacious. I was responded to with multiple insults. This is not a rational person.
You need a clinical study to tell you that children catch and spread diseases? Are you nuts?
Oh, wait…Trump.
Oh and Duhh, can children also transmit the flu virus DUHH. REALLY? Who thought that kids couldn’t transmit commutable diseases? Oh right, the anti science anti fact party, the republicans 😂
A preschool teacher in Sweden says, “I always wonder how many people will die because of me,” as parents are required to send kids to school.
Rodrigues says Swedish schools aren’t practicing strict physical distancing or hygiene measures.
Rodrigues works with a class of 22 preschoolers. She believes she’s been exposed to the virus from her live-in fiance, who experienced the telltale symptoms and works in an airport, but she was still required to report to work when she alerted her boss she was living with a presumptive COVID-positive person.
“Each infected child infects two to three other children a week, who then infect their parents and grandparents,” Jorn Klein, an associate Professor in Microbiology and Infection Prevention, at the University of South-Eastern Norway, told Reuters. “From a pure infection prevention perspective, it does not make sense to keep the schools and kindergartens open.”
In France, 70 new cases of the coronavirus were recently reported after the country opened some preschools and elementary schools, even with social distancing in place.
INSIDER/Anna Medaris Miller May 20, 2020, 8:50 AM
What you need in November is independent election observation by the UN. Otherwise TRump will betray you. Take care of yourselves.
I don’t understand why this is even in question- a virus is a virus a human body is a human body of course children can transmit the virus. Why would children be immune there’s been children who have had the virus and even passed away.
KEEP SCHOOLS CLOSED until the infection rate flattens in the whole country!!!!
Next up: “Scientist: Studies Suggest that Gravity Holds Things Down”
“A human of any age can get this virus!” In my opinion. Focus on stopping this thing please.