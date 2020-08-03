Dr. Taylor Heald-Sargent, a pediatric infectious disease expert, joins Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her study, which found that "children younger than age 5 may host up to 100 times as much of the virus in the upper respiratory tract as adults." Dr. Heald-Sargent says that "we can't assume children are immune and we can't assume that children don't carry the virus." Aired on 7/31/2020.

Doctor: Studies Suggest Children Can Transmit Coronavirus | The Last Word | MSNBC