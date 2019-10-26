‘DOJ Is Wrong’: Trump Loses Grand Jury Court Fight With Congress | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 26, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow reports on a judge's ruling that bolsters the legitimacy of the Trump impeachment inquiry and requires the DOJ to share with the House Judiciary Committee the grand jury material that was redacted from the Mueller report. Aired on 10/25/19.
72 Comments on "‘DOJ Is Wrong’: Trump Loses Grand Jury Court Fight With Congress | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Dan G | October 26, 2019 at 3:18 AM | Reply

    Never in the history of our country has an “innocent man” worked harder to hide the truth

    • Vera von Weltin | October 26, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      @steven boltz FYI: A judge just ruled the House impeachment inquiry legal. GET YOUR FACTS STRAIGHT! Read this if you dare: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/25/us/politics/house-impeachment-subpoenas.html

    • Vera von Weltin | October 26, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      @A Guy FYI Mueller Report: 5 people went to prison, 7 people pleaded guilty, 37 people and entities charged, 199 criminal counts and it paid for itself through Manafort’s relinquished assets. Mueller answered the question: “Can trump be indicted when he steps down?” with a resounding YES! GET YOUR FACTS STRAIGHT!

    • Vera von Weltin | October 26, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      @Vic Mccartin FYI Mueller Report: 5 people went to prison, 7 people pleaded guilty, 37 people and entities charged, 199 criminal counts and it paid for itself through Manafort’s relinquished assets. Mueller answered the question: “Can trump be indicted when he steps down?” with a resounding YES!

    • Zenn | October 26, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      YOUTUBE : “RUSSIAN OFFICIAL THREATENS TO RELEASE BLACKMAIL MATERIAL ON TRUMP. “

  2. mick readdin | October 26, 2019 at 3:57 AM | Reply

    Trump… “I’m bringing our troops home.”

    Reality: 14000 EXTRA troops have been deployed to various parts of the Middle East since May.

  3. Adam Britsch | October 26, 2019 at 4:06 AM | Reply

    Real World: 1, Trump: 0 lol. That would be an awesome headline

  4. 4one14 | October 26, 2019 at 4:07 AM | Reply

    A law student would get laughed right out of college if they tried to submit this, but this is actually the hight of legal argument coming out of the White House Counsels Office? When is sanity, reality, and proper normality going to come back?

    • Crystal Giddens | October 26, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Eric Petosky Sidney Powell: Evidence in Michael Flynn case to reveal …
      https://www.washingtontimes.com › news › sep › sidney-powell-evidence-…
      Sep 1, 2019 – Evidence request by Flynn’s lawyer seeks to expose Clinton-FBI alliance in …. “It is imperative the defense obtain the Bruce Ohr 302s and notes …

    • Crystal Giddens | October 26, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Eric Petosky Powell Drops Bombshell Showing How The FBI Trapped …
      https://thefederalist.com › 2019/10/25 › sidney-powell-drops-bombshell-sh…
      1 day ago – Corruption … Earlier this week, Michael Flynn’s star attorney, Sidney Powell, filed under … for withholding evidence and exposing significant new evidence the … Following this leak, “overnight,” Flynn’s 302 was changed—and …

    • Crystal Giddens | October 26, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Eric Petosky New Flynn attorney takes aim at ‘systemic corruption …
      https://www.freepressers.com › articles › gen-flynn-s-new-attorney-called-…
      Sep 17, 2019 – New Flynn attorney takes aim at ‘systemic corruption’ … Powell, who in the book was one of the first to expose the “Deep State”, … In a list of 40-plus items, Powell is demanding access to FBI agent interview notes, or 302s;

    • Crystal Giddens | October 26, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Eric Petosky Flynn Lawyers Reveal FBI Attorney Lisa Page Edited Flynn …
      https://canadafreepress.com › article › flynn-lawyers-reveal-fbi-attorney-lis…
      1 day ago – Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page EDITED General Mike Flynn’s 302 report, … Democrat/Media Gang-Up Cabal Exposing America’s Vulnerable …

  5. Greg Coleman | October 26, 2019 at 4:09 AM | Reply

    Letter sounds like something Stephen Miller would write. With a thesaurus by his side.

  6. Dave D | October 26, 2019 at 4:16 AM | Reply

    Why would trump want to prevent everyone to see all the evidence that proves hes totally innocent ?

  7. kevgermany | October 26, 2019 at 4:26 AM | Reply

    Looks like the judge is also hunting about further obstruction of justice charges…

  8. Retrograde Beats | October 26, 2019 at 4:31 AM | Reply

    yo she called it a cross eyed letter 😂

  9. Global Relief | October 26, 2019 at 4:49 AM | Reply

    I’m sure, Robert Mueller has copy’s of everything concerning the investigation!
    Give him a call…. All breaks are off 📞🤣

  10. Keith Pieterse | October 26, 2019 at 6:01 AM | Reply

    Lady Justice is alive and kicking. She just made my day! Have a GOOD weekend one and all.

    • RedroomStudios | October 26, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

      what happens when we reach a point where people actually need to get arrested though> will Trump simply order any law enforcement not to do their job? it’s great getting all these court decisions and orders on paper but what will physically compel the Trumpists to comply?

    • mtronix | October 26, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      RedroomStudios we aren’t a monarchy
      ….

    • Keith Pieterse | October 26, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      @mtronix : Anyone with your level of stupidity and Trollvision should not respond! Euthanasia is an option.

    • Michael Petrovich | October 26, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      be prepared to be disappointed again

  11. ruth depew | October 26, 2019 at 6:06 AM | Reply

    The current White House as a criminal organization is about to face American justice.

  12. Holly Hocks | October 26, 2019 at 6:21 AM | Reply

    A true American judge who has the security of the US comes first, last and always. Trump needs to get himself a real lawyer.

  13. Marc Milton-Talbot | October 26, 2019 at 6:36 AM | Reply

    Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth, sooner or later that debt is paid.
    – Valery Legasov

  14. Lawrence Sullivan | October 26, 2019 at 7:18 AM | Reply

    The judge realizes that there is a Russian asset running the executive branch and this needs to be made public.

  15. Cecil Treadwell | October 26, 2019 at 7:20 AM | Reply

    The Rachel Maddow show is the premium consistently informative program on television.
    Her analysis and coverage is always spot on, comprehensive, and easy to understand.

    • Ron Walker | October 26, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      Fox news, should be ashamed of themselves there the only major network that doesn’t tell the american people the truth your political party should not matter when your a journalist and you are covering news personal beliefs doesn’t equal facts

  16. Red Team Six | October 26, 2019 at 7:41 AM | Reply

    Sorry Trump, the days of using the courts to F**k us is over. You was a horrible person before you were president and you are a horrible person now.

    • Michael Petrovich | October 26, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @Robin S Sedition : conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state.
      Blow me robin

    • Jan Hall | October 26, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @Michael Petrovich “Petrovich”? rofl

    • Alex Ocasio-Gomez | October 26, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @Robin S That’s just an MSNBC conspiracy theory. There is no proof that Putin comments on Rachel Maddow videos or any of her other wacky claims.

    • Alex Ocasio-Gomez | October 26, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Jan Hall Why are people with Spanish names allowed to make comments but not Russian ones? Do you think that the army of imaginary robots sent by Putin to make you think that other people don’t believe in your conspiracies aren’t smart enough to choose something other than a Russian name?

  17. Devin Gonzalez | October 26, 2019 at 8:04 AM | Reply

    lol we have people saying this is fake news? they must be russians LOL

  18. Richard Alexander | October 26, 2019 at 9:14 AM | Reply

    That crazy letter smells of Stephen Goebbels-Miller.

  19. Mikael Holmgren | October 26, 2019 at 9:14 AM | Reply

    Trump is the only president we know who got elected with the help of Russia!!

    • Fred More | October 26, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Mister Sad The Russians were best served with Hillary not Trump…Hillary openly sold uranium to Russia w/o even considering they could use it against the US. Shortly after she received $500k from Russia as a donation for the DNC.

  20. Maiden Laura | October 26, 2019 at 10:03 AM | Reply

    Nixon “I am not a crook”
    Trump “I did nothing wrong”
    History repeats itself let’s hope the outcome is the same.

