Rachel Maddow reports on a judge's ruling that bolsters the legitimacy of the Trump impeachment inquiry and requires the DOJ to share with the House Judiciary Committee the grand jury material that was redacted from the Mueller report. Aired on 10/25/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
'DOJ Is Wrong': Trump Loses Grand Jury Court Fight With Congress | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Never in the history of our country has an “innocent man” worked harder to hide the truth
@steven boltz FYI: A judge just ruled the House impeachment inquiry legal. GET YOUR FACTS STRAIGHT! Read this if you dare: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/25/us/politics/house-impeachment-subpoenas.html
@A Guy FYI Mueller Report: 5 people went to prison, 7 people pleaded guilty, 37 people and entities charged, 199 criminal counts and it paid for itself through Manafort’s relinquished assets. Mueller answered the question: “Can trump be indicted when he steps down?” with a resounding YES! GET YOUR FACTS STRAIGHT!
@Vic Mccartin FYI Mueller Report: 5 people went to prison, 7 people pleaded guilty, 37 people and entities charged, 199 criminal counts and it paid for itself through Manafort’s relinquished assets. Mueller answered the question: “Can trump be indicted when he steps down?” with a resounding YES!
YOUTUBE : “RUSSIAN OFFICIAL THREATENS TO RELEASE BLACKMAIL MATERIAL ON TRUMP. “
Trump… “I’m bringing our troops home.”
Reality: 14000 EXTRA troops have been deployed to various parts of the Middle East since May.
@snowflake liberalIt’s Idiotic you don’t know how the elite gain power. Socialism is just a phase of communism and Govt Democrats are mostly communist. Do you really want to know or close your eyes? History and their associates will show it to be true, of course not all media covers it.
https://youtu.be/eGzfPyVlguM
Let’s not forget about all the Democrats in uniform who are “the enemy” of the United States now. He said this in Korea in front of a crowd.
By being satanic communists?
@Forever Remain Nameless
https://youtu.be/eGzfPyVlguM
@Global Relief He DID go to war in Syria as he allowed Turkey to attack the Kurds the US’s longtime alleys fighting ISIS. He is a cold-blooded murderer!
Real World: 1, Trump: 0 lol. That would be an awesome headline
More like real world:1000, Trump:0
@bingbonga binga Lmao, he doesn’t know what’s loves, but value the dollar.
A law student would get laughed right out of college if they tried to submit this, but this is actually the hight of legal argument coming out of the White House Counsels Office? When is sanity, reality, and proper normality going to come back?
@Eric Petosky Sidney Powell: Evidence in Michael Flynn case to reveal …
https://www.washingtontimes.com › news › sep › sidney-powell-evidence-…
Sep 1, 2019 – Evidence request by Flynn’s lawyer seeks to expose Clinton-FBI alliance in …. “It is imperative the defense obtain the Bruce Ohr 302s and notes …
@Eric Petosky Powell Drops Bombshell Showing How The FBI Trapped …
https://thefederalist.com › 2019/10/25 › sidney-powell-drops-bombshell-sh…
1 day ago – Corruption … Earlier this week, Michael Flynn’s star attorney, Sidney Powell, filed under … for withholding evidence and exposing significant new evidence the … Following this leak, “overnight,” Flynn’s 302 was changed—and …
@Eric Petosky New Flynn attorney takes aim at ‘systemic corruption …
https://www.freepressers.com › articles › gen-flynn-s-new-attorney-called-…
Sep 17, 2019 – New Flynn attorney takes aim at ‘systemic corruption’ … Powell, who in the book was one of the first to expose the “Deep State”, … In a list of 40-plus items, Powell is demanding access to FBI agent interview notes, or 302s;
@Eric Petosky Flynn Lawyers Reveal FBI Attorney Lisa Page Edited Flynn …
https://canadafreepress.com › article › flynn-lawyers-reveal-fbi-attorney-lis…
1 day ago – Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page EDITED General Mike Flynn’s 302 report, … Democrat/Media Gang-Up Cabal Exposing America’s Vulnerable …
Letter sounds like something Stephen Miller would write. With a thesaurus by his side.
@lee wang So He could “Borrow” her uniform.
I disagree. Miller, although odious, is smarter than that.
😆 LOL
Miller represent and people who think like him a very clear and present danger to us
He’s an illiterate Hack, just like his Dear Dumb Leader.
Why would trump want to prevent everyone to see all the evidence that proves hes totally innocent ?
@Warren Holly Right.. He should show everything without redaction.
Randy Sanders Sorry those debunked conspiracy theories don’t stand up. You guys did so much better in your arguments in 2016 than now.
Randy Sanders << Troll
@miniontm69 YOUTUBE : “RUSSIAN OFFICIAL THREATENS TO RELEASE BLACKMAIL MATERIAL ON TRUMP. “
Looks like the judge is also hunting about further obstruction of justice charges…
yo she called it a cross eyed letter 😂
Retrograde Beats cross-eyed letters everywhere are FURIOUS!!!
I’m sure, Robert Mueller has copy’s of everything concerning the investigation!
Give him a call…. All breaks are off 📞🤣
Lady Justice is alive and kicking. She just made my day! Have a GOOD weekend one and all.
what happens when we reach a point where people actually need to get arrested though> will Trump simply order any law enforcement not to do their job? it’s great getting all these court decisions and orders on paper but what will physically compel the Trumpists to comply?
RedroomStudios we aren’t a monarchy
….
@mtronix : Anyone with your level of stupidity and Trollvision should not respond! Euthanasia is an option.
be prepared to be disappointed again
The current White House as a criminal organization is about to face American justice.
A true American judge who has the security of the US comes first, last and always. Trump needs to get himself a real lawyer.
A real lawyer ? I think there is NONE, He can’t even choose “The Best People” haha
A real lawyer wouldn’t take him on as a client.
he never pays them
I’m pretty sure they are but they get bullied by #45 into doing dumb stuff like what your watching on tv
Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth, sooner or later that debt is paid.
– Valery Legasov
it will be a rude awakening for the Democrats in this nation…
@Dominic Cammarata yep. Sedition is a crime and theres evidence galore of their guilt. Ironically, the opposite of the impeachment proceedings.
Fake news is gonna have one heck of a bill.
The judge realizes that there is a Russian asset running the executive branch and this needs to be made public.
It’s a shame no one listened to Hillary in 2016 when she clearly spelled out just who Trump is and what he was up to.
Is that you Hillary? Do you have any proof this time? Tell us more about the flashing videos on the dark web that disappear and you never see them again.
IT needs to be Removed like the Big range Cancer he is.
@Alex Ocasio-Gomez would you even believe the proof?
@Perry Walton You want me to agree to believe it before you will tell me what it is?
The Rachel Maddow show is the premium consistently informative program on television.
Her analysis and coverage is always spot on, comprehensive, and easy to understand.
Fox news, should be ashamed of themselves there the only major network that doesn’t tell the american people the truth your political party should not matter when your a journalist and you are covering news personal beliefs doesn’t equal facts
Sorry Trump, the days of using the courts to F**k us is over. You was a horrible person before you were president and you are a horrible person now.
@Robin S Sedition : conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state.
Blow me robin
@Michael Petrovich “Petrovich”? rofl
@Robin S That’s just an MSNBC conspiracy theory. There is no proof that Putin comments on Rachel Maddow videos or any of her other wacky claims.
@Jan Hall Why are people with Spanish names allowed to make comments but not Russian ones? Do you think that the army of imaginary robots sent by Putin to make you think that other people don’t believe in your conspiracies aren’t smart enough to choose something other than a Russian name?
lol we have people saying this is fake news? they must be russians LOL
That crazy letter smells of Stephen Goebbels-Miller.
That KKK reep had a dirty hand in this obstruction and will go down with the other Trump Bucketheads.
Trump is the only president we know who got elected with the help of Russia!!
@Mister Sad The Russians were best served with Hillary not Trump…Hillary openly sold uranium to Russia w/o even considering they could use it against the US. Shortly after she received $500k from Russia as a donation for the DNC.
Nixon “I am not a crook”
Trump “I did nothing wrong”
History repeats itself let’s hope the outcome is the same.
TRE45ON. TREASON. A pardon from president Pence is the only answer for Trump. But trump is so hard headed. He himself is his own downfall just like Hitler. Mark my words.
Own undoing. Trump said he will never resign like Nixon. So that itself is going 2 b his downfall. History would not repeat itself on the outcome.
Minus the pardon by the Vice President
Alex Ocasio-Gomez The Mueller report was wrong says the Russian Troll. Lolololololol