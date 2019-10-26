Rachel Maddow reports on a judge's ruling that bolsters the legitimacy of the Trump impeachment inquiry and requires the DOJ to share with the House Judiciary Committee the grand jury material that was redacted from the Mueller report. Aired on 10/25/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

'DOJ Is Wrong': Trump Loses Grand Jury Court Fight With Congress | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC