DOJ issues new subpoena for more January 6 documents August 23, 2022
More documents?!? When will the criminality end?
@jonathan adderly yep
There was no criminality. Wake up.
Wheneva’ y’all start seeing thru’ the charade. 😂🤭
@PC 4MLC A comedian like you should be on the stage 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Why do so many criminals live in or move to Florida?
Thats a very racist statement.
@Bob A. Booey who are you referring to?
Keep searching because the truth will always surface eventually. It’s obvious with the continual stories changing and excuses piling up from X45 and his criminal circle they aren’t speaking truth as we all well know. Peters smile knowing he still lives rent free in X45s head made me smile too.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 Where have you been? The FBI found lots and ain’t looking great for your orange would be fuhrer
Peter is disgraced and should be in jail fro trying to frame the President.
DOJ working for me this time.
You & me. And most importantly for all of us. Even those who are still getting shafted, lied to and grifted by the stable genius. 🇺🇸🤟
Raise your hand if you think any of the Trump Coup plotters will be held accountable
Lock them all up.
Crying 😭 and you are so much more
Coup plotters? 😂🤣
I do. Absolutely!
UNPRECEDENTED CRIMES UNPRECEDENTED JUSTICE ⚖️ 😢 😔 😪 👏 🙌 ⚖️ 😢
YUP YUP, EVERYTHING IS UNPRECEDENTED THESE DAYS AIN’T IT 😂😅🤣🤣
Veiled Threats to the DOJ AND FBI. WHO GETS AWAY WITH THAT
Way back in ’16 when he got the nomination, I said “amazing that in my lifetime an American president will go to prison” best conman ever, though?
That is the only thing he is good at — being a conman.
Donald Trump is NOT a good con artist, he’s just an enthusiast.
@Sevion Melidan yep, and he’s gonna ‘enthuist’ his arse straight to jail!
When it comes to Trump “better to accuse than admit.” He’s game playing AGAIN
I believe that’s an Art of War inspired tactic
@FISIX Your right, its not true Pelosi said no 🤣
It was common sense to certain people that the January 6 committee didn’t give all the information to the department of Justice. because they wanted to hold trial in public opinion and then give it to the department of justice when the January 6 committee is dissolved and then Department of Justice Could do is criminal investigations I seen that from the beginning brilliant it was chess
What wonderful news that the DOJ is requesting more January 6th Documents from Donald tRump. Its sheer genius and wonderful as TFG would say!
DOJ requesting the National Archive send them that second batch of documents seized from MarALago when the warrant was served — as opposed to another search warrant.
What is tfg?
@Cheri Grabowski The Former Guy
Go get him, Merrick Garland.
It’s called “delay, delay, delay” until the cows come home.
He learned that, and many other lessons from his mentor Roy Cohn who was a real sleaze.
Asking for a special master is about delay — buying time until it is much closer to a new Republican president that would pardon him?
Then don’t let that happen get out and vote blue
I think that’s exactly 💯what he was thinking that’ll do….more delays.
You cannot be pardoned for Treason if sentenced quickly enough in this case. Even if pardoned he would still be convicted of Treason – that doesn’t go away…
@JJ
Trump will take that as badge of honour
To note, the “archives” are not limited to printed documents. A lot of electronic data are preserved; just ask Nixon.
Say what? Bill Clinton would be who to ask
@Godseed Why not both?
Trump saying let us know if we can take the heat out of it is exactly what you would expect from a looney tunes who has a flame thrower at the heart of America.
🤥Trump is 100% correct! He is being treated differently from any other citizen. Any other citizen would already be in jail! Give him what he is asking for. Please.
Trump was rigth that he was treated differently then a regular citizen. A regular citizen would have been indicted about 1 year ago because of illegal possession of document property including SCI document. By now we would be in prison for a long time.
I am in favor of treating Trump just as a regular citizen.
It is true that the DOJ has treated Trump different from other citizens. Ordinary Citizens would be in jail already.
exactly
The Rosenburgs rode the lightning for less than what trump has done.
Yeah like Hunter and Hiliary and Bush? Those the ppl you’re comparing him to right?
Peter Struk is always so good at showing his absolute contempt for Donald Trump and I wish more people did that.
DJT is right in relation to the documents seized he is being treated differently than other people. If it was anyone else they would be in prison by now.
The definition of insanity is saying “Trump is going to jail this time!” over and over, then expecting different results.
@Michael Vidal – Absolutely and totally 100% agree
Ask Richard Nixon
Because he is a narcissist.