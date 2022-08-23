62 comments

  3. Keep searching because the truth will always surface eventually. It’s obvious with the continual stories changing and excuses piling up from X45 and his criminal circle they aren’t speaking truth as we all well know. Peters smile knowing he still lives rent free in X45s head made me smile too.

    1. @WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 Where have you been? The FBI found lots and ain’t looking great for your orange would be fuhrer

    1. You & me. And most importantly for all of us. Even those who are still getting shafted, lied to and grifted by the stable genius. 🇺🇸🤟

  8. Way back in ’16 when he got the nomination, I said “amazing that in my lifetime an American president will go to prison” best conman ever, though?

  10. It was common sense to certain people that the January 6 committee didn’t give all the information to the department of Justice. because they wanted to hold trial in public opinion and then give it to the department of justice when the January 6 committee is dissolved and then Department of Justice Could do is criminal investigations I seen that from the beginning brilliant it was chess

  11. What wonderful news that the DOJ is requesting more January 6th Documents from Donald tRump. Its sheer genius and wonderful as TFG would say!

    1. DOJ requesting the National Archive send them that second batch of documents seized from MarALago when the warrant was served — as opposed to another search warrant.

  13. Asking for a special master is about delay — buying time until it is much closer to a new Republican president that would pardon him?

    3. You cannot be pardoned for Treason if sentenced quickly enough in this case. Even if pardoned he would still be convicted of Treason – that doesn’t go away…

  14. To note, the “archives” are not limited to printed documents. A lot of electronic data are preserved; just ask Nixon.

  15. Trump saying let us know if we can take the heat out of it is exactly what you would expect from a looney tunes who has a flame thrower at the heart of America.

  16. 🤥Trump is 100% correct! He is being treated differently from any other citizen. Any other citizen would already be in jail! Give him what he is asking for. Please.

  17. Trump was rigth that he was treated differently then a regular citizen. A regular citizen would have been indicted about 1 year ago because of illegal possession of document property including SCI document. By now we would be in prison for a long time.
    I am in favor of treating Trump just as a regular citizen.

  18. It is true that the DOJ has treated Trump different from other citizens. Ordinary Citizens would be in jail already.

  19. Peter Struk is always so good at showing his absolute contempt for Donald Trump and I wish more people did that.

  20. DJT is right in relation to the documents seized he is being treated differently than other people. If it was anyone else they would be in prison by now.

    1. The definition of insanity is saying “Trump is going to jail this time!” over and over, then expecting different results.

