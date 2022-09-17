80 comments

    3. @Skytower Gnome I always try to understand the other side and I have no problem being proven wrong about something as I just want the truth.

  7. Barr and GOP: Do you indict a president or a former president? YES! PRESIDENTS SHOULD NOT BE CRIMINALS. You should not elect criminals.

    1. @trumpist Honestly, if you’re not going to use President Biden’s proper name, I’m going to choose to end this conversation. I’ve yet to use a euphemism for Trump. You could at least reciprocate.

    2. “From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17

      “Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38-39

      “Shew me a penny. Whose image and superscription hath it? They answered and said, Caesar’s. And he said unto them, Render therefore unto Caesar the things which be Caesar’s, and unto God the things which be God’s.” Luke 20:24-25○

  9. The DOJ needs to prove to the citizens of the United States that no person, regardless of political party, social/financial status, is above the law. Yes, it is pitiful to imagine a former USA President being indicted for any serious crime, but it’s far worse to show the world that a person can commit these crimes without consequence.

  10. Miller is such a loathsome odious creature I have a visceral reaction to his name or photograph it challenges my belief in the Rule of Law. If he is fairly tried and convicted on properly admitted evidence and sentenced within guidelines to a long time I will be able to live with that.

    1. @Joe Sef What kind of code is that, beauty queen? Most people can convey what they mean without resorting to what appears to be foul language. Ah liberal education right?

    3. @Joe Sef So your just a queen? Irregardless your not willing to explain your previous cryptic comment to those of us that do not speak gibberish?

    4. @tom martinez what’s a frkn queen. about what cryptic message .tell me exactly the message. I’ll elaborate on any thing I’ve said

  11. I bet that if Barr were honest he’d admit that he’d love to see DJT indicted but he’s scared of the repercussions on himself.

  12. Barr like other Republicans still continue to come up with excuses on why not to change Trump, even when they know he’s a danger to the country.

  13. Can we all, for just a minute, take note of the fact that Stephen Miller is only 37 years old. This is what pure evil does to the face.

    1. @trumpist After Trumps farcical mishandling of the covid crisis I’m lucky to be standing at all. Thanks for your sincere concern

    2. @Allan Kaliel I’m so sorry your date with Laura didn’t work out but who the hell is this, supposedly woman?, and who the hell does she work for? i.e, what position?

    1. @Belly Dancer Em _”Anyone who can make you believe in male menstruation, can make you commit atrocities.”_
      – Voltaire

  16. No more slap on the hands for these criminals. They need to be punished for their crimes like the rest of us would be. If any of us pulled the crap they have done we would already be behind bars.

  17. Bannon clearly thinks he is someone of importance, sadly he’s mistaken, he’s little more than a toxic troll who adds absolutely nothing to the common good.

  18. Stephen Miller, the children/babies cries you snatched from their mother’s arms have reached heaven. Justice is coming.

    2. Took a bit long did it not? Shouldn’t have jeebus have known this was occurring. Even if these kids cries reached him or not?!
      Seems an awful useless pointless god if ya ask me.
      👀🙄😂🤣🤮

  19. “What kind of precedence will it set for the future to indict a former president?”
    The question should be what kind of precedence it will set not to do it!

  20. The scary thing about Steven Miller aka “The American Reinhard Heydrich” is that he was a president’s adviser.

