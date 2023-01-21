Recent Post
‘Gym’ Jordan.
Students were begging him to protect them against sexual assault. He did nothing.
@UCVTCoMhV0HKAGGMDBGPPQfA that was a nothing burger.
@w kahn, so you obviously must be completely oblivious of the fact that Trump made the fatal error of mistaking a contemporaneous photograph of E. Jean Carroll for Marla Maples during his deposition. But yeah, E. Jean Carroll is not his type.
@Dorientje Woller exactly what I was thinking 🤔
@Jim Wheeler I laughed when I found that out! Not his type, indeed!
Gym is worried about what the have on him.
I am glad. I had predicted they would fight Jordan in court, because Investigations are confidential, and he will not get anything 😒 from them. Good for Merrick Garland!!
Pretty sure it’s because some of those committee members are the ones under investigation.
@Ryan Cole You would win a bet if you had made one. They are trying to find out who exactly is under investigation for various crimes. DOJ was correct to tell them, uh no!!
👏👏👏
TeddyT6 Whatever they do just don’t Wrestle with Jimmy he likes that.
Your comment copied verbatim!
HAHAHA LOVE IT! I seem to recall another president’s administration not comply with ANY information requests or subpoenas! Name rhymes with Chump!
@Greg Tennessee why would obamas color bother me ? You have no idea what color I am fool. But here’s a list of scandals for you….The IRS scandal of 2013 refers to the Internal Revenue Service’s disclosure that it had targeted conservative and Tea Party groups for extra scrutiny leading up to the 2012 presidential election between Democratic President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney.
The fallout was fierce and led to the resignation of the head of the tax agency.The U.S. Department of Justice secretly obtained telephone records of reporters and editors for The Associated Press wire service in 2012.
The move was described as a last resort in a leak probe, but it nonetheless outraged journalists, who called the seizure a “massive and unprecedented intrusion” into The AP’s newsgathering operation.Does the health care reform law known as Obamacare (officially the Affordable Care Act) insure illegal immigrants or not?
Obama has said no. “The reforms I am proposing would not apply to those who are here illegally,” the president told Congress. That’s when one Republican member of Congress, Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina, famously retorted: “You lie!”
The former president’s critics also lambasted him for his vow that his plan would not force them to change doctors. When some people did, in fact, lose their doctors under his plan, he apologized, saying,
“I am sorry that they, you know, are finding themselves in this situation, based on assurances they got from me.”
As part of the Fast and Furious program, the Phoenix Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) allowed 2,000 firearms to be sold to people it believed to be smugglers in hopes of tracing the weapons back to Mexican drug cartels. Though some of the guns were later recovered, the agency lost track of many others.
When U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was shot and killed in 2010 near the Arizona-Mexico border, two of the weapons purchased under the Fast and Furious program were found nearby.
Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress during the investigation. The NSA was using a super-secret computer system to scoop up emails, video clips, and pictures on major U.S. Internet company websites, including those transmitted by unsuspecting Americans, without a warrant and in the name of national security. The program was deemed unconstitutional by a federal judge during Obama’s second term in office. Let’s be partisan hacks tho and pretend that Obama did nothing wrong.
Tds
@Psylintz u go obsess on Hunter and Nancy hahahahaha crybabies
@Psylintz u go obsess on Hillary for another thirty years.
@extremely careless he has nothing to do with this. NOTHING!!!!!!
Gym knows all about keeping info secret.
@Dustin Caso you just wanted to say wiener.
@Lotso Huggin Bear Let’s leave the Babbit family alone… they have enough problems. Hunter? Well I won’t vote for him.😊
@Chad Yeszin it’s hilarious you don’t know why they call him gym!
Pedo protector gym jordan deserves every smackdown coming his way
@Lynn paulovich He knew and said nothing!
I can just imagine Jim Jordan blustering outrage being told no.
@Dustin Heath press secretary has nothing to do with this
I’m so disappointed we didn’t get to see his face when he was told to f off
when you are requesting information that is none of your damned business. LOL
Gym looks like the pedo that he is in that pic
I want to see that! Lol
Ah, it’s good to see the Republican House getting all the cooperation and respect that the Democrats were given over the January 6th hearings.
@Pam Jones Have you ever heard of THE SUPREME COURT??
what are you talking about the D.O.J. just can’t ignore Congress how do u think the democrats got Trump taxes? The Supreme court
@Pam Jones DOJ is merely another executive branch agency subject to the control of the legislative and judicial branches.
@Rae Tavia The D.O.J. can’t just ignore Congress when the subpoenas go out the DOJ want be talking tough how did the democrats get Trump taxes through the Courts
@Wisdom101 The DOJ doesn’t have to act tough. Nobody gets to see active investigation files. Certainly NOT those who ignored the exact same subpoenas. Gym Jordan will yell, scream, then send a “we are victims of the DOJ elites” email and beg the MAGA cult for more cash donations. Watch! 🤣
It was a witch hunt. They literally called it off because evidence surfaced that it was organized by the fbi and the democrats.. get a job and wake up.. Republicans want you to go to work while democrats want to inslave the lower class with socialist commi views of equality. Welfare wimp
I’d love to see Jim Jordan issue a subpoena to the DoJ and they refuse to comply then he takes it to court. The first thing out of the Judge’s mouth should be “Mr. Jordan, you were also issued a subpoena that you refused to cooperate with, so…..should we ask about that in further detail while we’re here?”
Jim Jordan wanted to serve in the spot he was put in on the J6 committee. Pelosi rejected him. Why should he take anything they said or did seriously?
Yes 👍
That was my first thought.
Love it! Very good point, cogently presented with no overweening malice, necessarily, just the facts. Well done, Sir.
Biden stole classified documents… he should be raided and jailed! 🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️
The DOJ should have responded, “The DOJ does not furnish investigation details or information to the subjects of those investigations”.
@BigLionHeart the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting to get different results, a very good example is people voting Democrat
@Kristi Stevens Well I wasn’t trying to say that Biden saying the FBI planted anything, I was saying that’s part of the difference between the two cases.
Maybe we just misunderstood each other.
@Brent Young He can say it all he wants, but it still has to go through a process. After that, it may still be classified at the end of it. The President doesn’t have the final word on whether or not something is classified.
@w kahn Moving to another venue is up to the Court, not Trump or his attorney.
@David WitheringtonHmmm, NONE of them needed to ask for pardons, for their criminal behavior!!! UNLIKE, a slew of Republican members of the house. Let that sink in!
Gym Jordan needs to call for an investigation of the non-investigation of Gym Jordan.
I thought investigations require an accusation. They want a fishing exposition
They have enough evidence against Jordan. Hurry up DOJ..Do your job.
@David Foster There is an accusation — in fact more than one — against Gym Jordan.
@J Nagarya
Hear!! Hear!!
@J Nagarya There’s over two dozen wrestlers that are on record saying they went to Jordan for help and his response to each was that he didn’t want to get involved.
As usual, Gymbo wrestling with the truth
The DOJ’s response to the requests from the seditionists in the House that think they have the power and right to get the information on the various investigations into their sedition should be the same that these seditionists gave to the DOJ,… Snubbing with a round of HAHAHAHA!!!!
Nor should they share ongoing cases with a congressional committee. After the DOJ either does or doesn’t charge whoever, then share whatever… but u can’t during an investigation
Sorry Jimmy the DOJ doesn’t have to give up information on it’s case against criminal actions you may have performed .
Wrestler Guy and Insurrectionist Jordan want to know how much the DOJ knows about his crimes. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
There is a world of difference between “oversight” and trying to take control of an active Investigation, which is exactly what is going on here! Not to mention Obstruction of Justice.
@B Bodziak Not all the video? Why not? Do you prefer to be kept in the dark on things?
@B Bodziak you should want to see the tapes. Why see democrats always scared of truth and transparency?
Biden stole classified documents… he should be raided and jailed! 🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️
Biden obstructed justice and the election it seems.
@blksbth1 republicans prefer to be kept in the dark. Even when shown reliable proof they still don’t believe. that’s why the republicans love the uneducated.
I expect this will suit the GOP fine. After all, they didn’t intend to achieve any objective; they just want to make noise.
Justice: “we’ll answer any subpoena as soon as Gym does”.
Justice would be that Jussie Smollett and those who supported his lie of MAGA beating him up including Liberal media which preached the BS be sent to prison. Liberals are beginning to hurt themselves and have self abuse zoom meetings with Jeffrey Toobin of CNN to prove it.
DT wants Jordan to feed him info about the DOJ investigation into him.
Yup.
Well of course they can’t, it would compromise the ongoing investigation….
thats the problem there is no ongoing investigation the doj was never going to investigate how dirty biden is. if biden has nothing to hide just turn over the documents
@larry nicholas ummm you can’t be this stupid can you? There is an ongoing investigation, garland appointed a trump nominee innfactvto lead the investigation, and as soon as the documents were discovered they were immediately turned over.don’t know what twisted fantasy world you live in,but those are the facts.try to keep up.
Exactly why is this news🤣🤣🤣thats their answer about every little thing!🤣🤣🤣