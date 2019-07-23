As Special Counsel Mueller prepares to testify before Congress on Wednesday, the Justice Department reminds him that his testimony must 'remain within the boundaries' of his report. Robert Costa, Berit Berger and Annie Karni discuss.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
DOJ Warns Mueller: Keep Your Testimony To The Report | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
You are the only living person who can put this ship back on the track to the truth. Muller please step outside the box and defend your team and their work. We are counting on you for the TRUTH
*FOR ALL OF YOU WHO DON’T HAVE REAL CABLESATELLITE 📺 T.V. LIKE WE ALL DO GO TO THE CHANNELS:”PBS-FRONTLINE: THE MUELLER REPORT” & OR “NOW THIS NEWS: ACTORS READING THE MUELLER REPORT”!!🆗✊😎✌😂😂😂*
@Dave Schultz This time were feeding you to the shark
@O SNOOPY SNOOP COLEMAN Those are great sources
@Jimmy Jazz , Feeding me your tears. Thanks!
YES COLLUSION. YES OBSTRUCTION.
Impeach cinnamon hitler now.
Agolf Twitler
Pumpkin head.
“Desperate Cheeto”…! 😂
❤❤❤ for Randy Rainbow’s *brilliant* parodies. 😁
CINNAMON HITLER, THAT’S A NEW ONE!!💯💯✌😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Oh God! Come on, come on, let’s impeach this maniacal psychotic, pathological liar and remove him from the WH once and for all!!!
Look at all these angry Negroids 😂
They are to Coward
*FOR ALL OF YOU WHO AIN’T AMERICANS & DON’T HAVE REAL CABLESATELLITE 📺 T.V. LIKE WE ALL DO GO TO THE CHANNELS ON YOUTUBE CHANNELS: PBSFRONTLINE:”PBSFRONTLINE: THE MUELLER REPORT” & OR “NOW THIS NEWS: ACTORS READING THE MUELLER REPORT”!!🆗✊😎✌😂😂😂*
Dennis Manson they cant even get the votes in the house! Don’t blame it on the senate!
Crooked barr must be scared shitless if he fears the – however slim – chance of Mueller unloading on him an felon trump
But Mueller should unload. He is part of the last line of defense against a criminal president and his personal attorney general, backed by a crooked senate majority. The nation is at stake here and Mueller must quit dodging the fight!
@MIchael Rigby how did we remove the tons of corruption in the past? Women’s rights? Slavery? Jim crow? We sat around and post it on social media?
@MIchael Rigby
I’m in.
He’s a private citizen, the White House can’t dictate how he chooses to testify.
And not that this needs to be mentioned any more than it already has been, but Trump is the most ridiculous and easily provable liar. I hate having a buffoon for a president.
REDHAT = HATRED = Nazi brown shirt
Civil Villain I’m actually expecting the Republicans to draw more out of Mueller than the Dems – unintentionally, of course.
The reason being that they’re not a very bright bunch and they’re likely to push Mueller in a way that will get him to push back, probably saying more than he intended when he went in there. LOL
@Denise Martel 😂😂😂
Sarcasm?
*FOR ALL OF YOU WHO AIN’T AMERICANS & HAVE REAL CABLESATELLITE 📺 T.V. LIKE WE ALL DO GO TO THE YOUTUBE CHANNELS:”PBS-FRONTLINE THE MUELLER REPORT” & OR “NOW THIS NEWS: ACTORS READING THE MUELLER REPORT”!!🆗✊😎✌😂😂😂*
We hate having you as a civilian.
“Bite from the apple”. He’s just repeating what Kellyann Conway’s been telling him. I’ve heard her use that apple phrase many times before. It’s Kellyann speak.
He paused, to remember, to recite it.
Orangutan See, Orangutan Do.
Thank you. I recognised it as a morsel of language that was a little bit outside his usual intellectual reach.
Funny she should put it that way. It’s the biblical equivalent of the first/worst sin ever.
And if Mueller’s testimony doesn’t remain within the boundaries of his report? What will the DOJ do to a private citizen? They can do absolutely nothing.
All you legal minds on here lol
Are you gonna be on TV telling us what Mueller can and cannot talk about . Most of your comments are wishful thinking …..
@Ronald Reynolds I don’t know about the others but what i posted is totally verifiable and is not made up
Either way they will twist it and he will become the victim. This to a man who has spent his entire life serving his country. History will not be kind to this administration.
This isn’t his first rodeo.
Trump said he won’t be watching it. Lie 235 for the day.
Accurate & Funny. Thanks.
@CynAnne1 Yep! Rachel Maddow also reported this PRESIDENTIAL SHAME. We already knew this pseudo president is a traitor to America , and here’s even MORE incontrovertible proof ! It’s not surprising that the Sociopath In Chief wouldn’t think that One America News Network is “fake news”, when their ON AIR REPORTER also works for “SPUTNIK”, controlled by the Kremlim. and which published Russian troll propaganda in 2016 to get the bum elected. This story better go viral !
*FOR ALL OF YOU WHO AIN’T AMERICANS & DON’T HAVE REAL CABLESATELLITE 📺 T.V. GO TO THE CHANNELS:PBSFRONTLINE:”THE MUELLER REPORT” & OR “NOW THIS NEWS: ACTORS READING THE MUELLER REPORT”!!🆗✊😎✌😂😂😂*
@Robyn Andrews ACCORDING TO THE WASHINGTON POST TRUMP HAS LIED 10,796+ TIMES IN 869+ DAYS AS OF JUNE 7TH SO ADD ABOUT 100+ TO THAT NUMBER A’IGHT!!✌😂😂😂
You left off a zero Lie 2,350
Barr is running the DOOOJ: the Department of Obstruction of Justice.
@Andrew Mitchell Let’s be honest the Obama administration had a lot of scandals from the tan suit-gate, the flag pin-gate, the happy holidays-gate, the salute-gate, the coffee-gate…and frankly I wonder how America survived all this.
@JR N Yes, if only Obama had kept to minor indiscretions like treason, corruption, betrayal of allies, selling US foreign policy to the highest bidder etc. etc.. And then there was Obama’s scandalous reduction of the annual deficit: its almost as if not bankrupting the US mattered back then. And then there was the Paris climate agreement where Obama wanted to give our children some chance of a decent future.
@JR N OBAMA WAS THE ONLY PRESIDENT GOING ALL THE WAY TO RICHARD NIXON WHO WASN’T UNDER ANY SPECIAL COUNSEL INVESTIGATION=GOOGLE THAT IF YOUR GOOGLE AIN’T BROKE & NOW MUTE!!🆗😈😈👋👋✌😂😂😂
@JR N *GOOGLE: THE 27 INVESTIGATIONS TRUMP IS FACING!! THE MUELLER REPORT AIN’T THE ONLY THING “INDIVIDUAL #1” HAS TO WORRY ABOUT, OOOPS!!🆗😈😈👋👋✌😂😂😂*
Mueller has been the single white hat in this sad and twisted story. I don’t see anything the Trump personal legal department could do to Mueller, and I suspect the Former Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice knows that.
Sounds like the letters that Cohen used to send out to gag any information (SATS scores etc) on Donny.
Trump will be watching the testimony, he’ll bring in a commercial popcorn popper and have McDonalds cater it with all he can eat Hamberders.
Graeme Quinn : On that day, I guess they’ll just have to close down Fox, Alex QAnon Jones and RT. Does that answer your Question, son? 😁
@Ash Roskell These people are stupid.
Enjoy the show!Hunters become the HUNTED.
This is not another 4-year election.FISA goes both ways.Thank you for playing.
@Ash Roskell – He posted the *same exact tripe* elsewhere in the thread… 🙄
*”remain within the boundaries of his report”* .. So FUNNY given he has stated the same.. and the Republicans want to question him on CLINTON.. *Not Trump collusion and obstruction of justice*
why is Trump, not seriously warned by now to STAY WITHIN THE BOUNDARIES OF HIS POST? this continues to be absurd: “curiouser and curiouser” as said Alice of Wonderland!!!
@marti-grecia Odalyz He has no boundaries.. Because he has no understanding of government accountability.. He’s attempting to reshape .. government as a CORPORATION without a Congress with separation of powers.. to hold the executive accountable to THE PEOPLE.. the sooner he’s behind bars the better for America..
@dominic pelle i know, Dominic! so by now, the question is ours: for how long will we continue to take THIS OBVIOUS ABUSE?????????????????
HyPO crassy – the GOP are more corrupt even than Trump and co. Is there any wonder why so many Republcans have left the party since Trump took office.
Mueller can just ignore the DOJ it means nothing
*FOR ALL OF YOU WHO DON’T HAVE REAL CABLESATELLITE LIKE EVERYONE HAS HERE IN AMERICA, GO TO THE YOUTUBE CHANNELS:”PBS-FRONTLINE: THE MUELLER REPORT”& OR “NOW THIS NEWS: ACTORS READING THE MUELLER REPORT”, A’IGHT!!✊😎✌😂😂😂*
videobikini-jav.com/ghAvJMxE1qon
You are mistaken. Robert S. Mueller III is a *registered* *Republican.*
B Bodziak i always that it was because of How the special council and the investigation was statten
@KB Peters Obstruction of Justice by GOP over and over etc.
So, the DOJ, for political reasons, is coaching and implying threats toward a witness.
Currently, America is controlled and ran by criminals, the only kind of people Trump relates to.
Every department of your current government is headed by a corrupt criminally inclined Trump servant.
Another attempt to obstruct justice , typical GOP mandate
@Scientific Methodology – I love how you rebut someone’s claim without ever doing any proper research. Maybe this will help you understand what powers of Congress has and why they are an intricate part of our Government system: https://www.thoughtco.com/congressional-oversight-4177013
videobikini-jav.com/w2Ov5jzm3j8n
*FOR ALL OF YOU WHO AREN’T AMERICAN & HAVE REAL CABLE-SATELLITE 📺 T.V. LIKE WE ALL DO GO TO THE YOUTUBE CHANNELS:”PBSFRONTLINE: THE MUELLER REPORT” & OR “NOW THIS NEWS: ACTORS READING THE FULL MUELLER REPORT”!!🆗✊😎✌😂😂😂*
That DOJ letter to Mueller is nothing short of witness tampering.
@CynAnne1 It’s not like it hasn’t been one obstructionist ploy after another with a never before seen assault on executive privelege since the release of the Mueller report. It’s all being done knowing that most Americans won’t read any of it and if they keep a spun narrative going long enough the people will get tired of hearing about it. If it is spun long enough and no charges come out before the election there will be very little that can be done after the fact, and while the Mueller team has paid for the investigation in the prosecutions that have happened, it still feels like there is more that hasn’t come to light. No other Special Prosecution investigation into a Presidency has led to more prosecutions than the Mueller investigation, yet the President and his team call it a witch hunt and spying…I mean let that sink in….They seized millions of dollars from people that worked on the campaign in illegal monetary gains, they have shown links even to the president of payouts to mistresses to keep them silent. There are still 22 cases linked to this investigation being investigated to be tried, and then there’s a push to investigate the investigators to see if they did anything wrong, even though they got all necessary warrants from the courts, and there is still information being given to the public from all of these cases. No other administration has filed more executive orders, has more people in cabinet positions without hearings, has more cases in front of the judiciary branch, filed more Supreme Court speedy challenges, lost more cases in front of the Supreme Court, and yet it doesn’t cause them to stop for a second to rethink what they are doing. And it’s all for show.
videobikini-jav.com/PmYypVozQb4n
*FOR ALL OF YOU WHO AREN’T AMERICAN & DON’T HAVE REAL CABLE/SATELLITE 📺 T.V. LIGHT WE ALL DO, GO TO THE YOUTUBE CHANNELS:”PBS/FRONTLINE: THE MUELLER REPORT & OR “NOW THIS NEWS:NOW THIS NEWS:”ACTORS READING THE MUELLER REPORT”!!✊😎✌😂😂😂*
@ako tairi pp.lppomp
Living in Ireland this is the best politics to get involved in, out of anywhere in the world! Go get him lawmakers in the house. 🇮🇪👍🏻
I’m French and I live in England and I don’t care about Macron or Brexit, the mess that has been unfolding in the WH on a daily basis for the past 2 years is way more entertaining, funny, pathetic and dramatic at the same time. Better than any reality TV show in History!!
I have never seen someone trying so hard hiding all evidence that exonerates him.
Agreed
Innocent people DO NOT behave like this president!!!!