Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News heads to trial April 1, 2023 68 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
I hope Dominion sues them into the ground.
@Mark Lasky Wow, that is some lazy whataboutism.
@Mark Lasky 👈😢❄️ “CNN . . . Derp!”
@Mark Lasky So brave to commit two whole words and all your available brain juice to such an original comeback. You ‘go’, girl!
Let’s hope they sue Fox into oblivion.We’re with you Dominion.😎👍💯
the five becomes 1 now.
@diego jones lol…which one?
“Your honor, you leave us with no choice but to call our most credible witness…you can step forward now Mr Santos”
You mean Platinum Artist and Nobel Peace Prize winner George Santos?
Mr. Santos, could you please state your qualifications.
“Harvard Law School, Prosecutor for the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Professor of Statistics, 20 years Head of Programming at Microsoft, Certified Voting Machine Repair Technician…”
@Nick Lindberg No, I mean first man on the moon and EGOT winner Anthony Kitara Devolder Savache.
I’m looking forward to the new, re-named, Dominion News Channel.
wouldn’t they lose creditability? dominion that is.
Then, perhaps, it will provide actual, FACTUAL news??? Hope so, we are hungry and thirsty for truth, fairness and justice.
Their first sponsor will be the newly renamed MyDominion Pillow Company
It’ll be pretty badass; trust me. Dominion is gonna… Dominate … television.
I hope Dominion gets every cent of that $1.6 billion and more!
I hope Murdoch gets his FCC license revoked or loses control of Fox.
hope they’re the new owner of fox
My opinion exactly
@James Mcbeth Should he not lose his citizenship for helping foment insurrection?
@Peter Knippel I don’t know about revoking citizenship but it’s obvious his “”news” network doesn’t serve the public good.
A lawyer once mention that Dominion could sue 2x or 3x more, does it sound that thet might sue more ??? Oh la la
I think that the $1.6 billion figure is just compensatory and does not include any punitive award that may be added by the jury.
It’s about damn time. Make America make sense again.
Do FOX viewers a favor. Replace all the FOX opinion spots with The Learning Channel spots.
@George Layton How about replacing it with a few select shows from BET, Hallmark, Oxygen, whatever channel hosts Queer Eye for the straight guy and throw in a little BBC.
@George Layton 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Hey, that’s a great idea. That could help and save our democracy.
People have to be held accountable for their behaviors. Without the rule of law no person will be safe, no society can stay healthy, no country can remain strong.
The best thing that could happen for America is the elimination of FOX News.
Actually, the other conservative stations are worse. Imagine the evening shows on fox 24 hours a day. That’s newsmax and the others. At least Fox News has regular news, sometimes.
Why are they allowed in our country anyway???
The pressure on Murdoch to settle just went through the roof.
Dominion has said a long long time ago that they are not interested in settling but would much prefer to clear their name and reputation in court.
Yes but we need this to go to trial for our nation to heal! I REALLY hope that Dominion will NOT settle.
@Sherman Dudley Actually, that’s almost _exactly_ what I was thinking, voted up.
I think this ends in a settlement, but I don’t disagree with your sentiments, thanks for the comments and votes.
Can’t wait to see Hannity and Carlson on the stand!! That will be worth watching.
How many different ways can they say “I don’t recall” or “5th Amendment”?
I will watch the aftermath on the Dominion news Channel of Dominion corporation so long as there is no clash with Premier league football on Dominion Sports.
I am really liking the way the world is turning these days. I think the insanity is coming to the end and people are being held accountable. Good stuff. 🇨🇦
More likely were going over a cliff.
BACK IN CALIF. MY SELF, TO HELP MY FAM. GOD BLESS HIS PEOPLE FIGHTING FOR THE AMERICAN FLAG AND WICH SHE STANDS. PS. I DONT FOLLOW PRONOUNSE BUILT BY COMMIES. PERIOD…………………..
@Charles Lewis More like we stopped just before going over the cliff and turned things around by holding the criminals accountable. The country is finally moving in the right direction again.
@christine exum Might be time to follow an English teacher, maybe…at least buy a typewriter with lower case, the screaming makes you look ‘intolerant’.
Best wishes to Dominion!
Make Accountability Great Again!!!
@Luke Nice attempt at antagonising fighting in western circles, comrade with the 6 months old account
Are you doing this to avoid being drafted into the meat grinder?
@Jordan Pollard I’m 6 months old? Perfect age for biden ♥
Here’s the good news: The NY Court is not Faux News TV…😂🤣
This needs to go to trial. Fox Entertainment News should have to air the trial in its entirety.
But they won’t, cowards
Just wondering if the court will allow the proceedings to be televised. I hope so!
Damn straight ! Hey, 😏 fox entertainment ” news ” is what I call them too 🙂. They are the WWE of ” news “
@Robert M yes .love that wwe, so right
Maybe they will, after all they’d get the highest ratings ever recorded. Might as well make bank right before their stock values plummet.
I hope Dominion wins very big. They deserve to do so. Not to mention a television show intentionally trying to twist and deceive are citizens. Hold Rupert Murdoch accountable.
Very bigly😂😂😂
So satisfying to see Fox and Trump finally being held to account. It’s been so shocking and depressing watching these people sell lies to Americans with impunity for the last 7+ years. Really wish it had come sooner but I’m so glad it’s here now!
I’m 62.
I’ve seen so much of this play out before. 😏
@Dan Boyd and I agree on this one with you
100%… The US reputation has been dragged through the mud since 2016.
Glad to see some accountability returning!
A view from afar
Making Accountability Great Again!!!
All the best Dominion, we will be praying for the company🙏🏽🙏🏽
Fox hosts should be obliged to come on air and PUBLICLY admit that they’ve been lying to their audiences.