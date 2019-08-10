Donald Trump Chief-Of-Staff Caught Being Honest About USDA Relocation | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Rachel Maddow shares video of Donald Trump chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney explaining that the USDA's abrupt and onerous relocation of scientists was about forcing the scientists to quit, contradicting the USDA's official explanation.
Was there any doubt this was the intent, any doubt whatsoever?
Its how Massacre Moscow Mitch operates , oppress US workers , when republicans hate USA .
It wasn’t intended but God make you tell the truth when you doing so much evil because God is the truth and the light and the truth always come out
@toney ingram – don’t bring a non-existent deity into the criminal acts
Sounds like a potential class action law suit to me. Are there any class action lawyers in the USA?? Toto, maybe we won’t have to live in Kansas after all.
@Ash Roskell
He subscribes to the “Blaze” he ain’t growing up anytime soon.
@Dave Waldon Trump has stated, quite often throughout his “business” criminal life, his favourite thing to do is “SUE”.
He states often, he uses this(suing) “business” tactic to avoid paying his debts.
Trump stated, “I have lots of money(that I inherited from my daddy), I can sue them until I bankrupt them”. This is the most honest statements ever spoken from the swamp scum. Proven, factual information, available to the public, of this beings long history of criminality, disrespect for humanity of all colours(if he could cheat,use,make a profit from you, your work, doesn’t matter the colour of your skin, Donnie takes what Donnie wants, then when he has no use of you, he discards you like his exwives, mistresses, multiple exbusiness people, etc….,who he has cheated, lied to, destroyed lives, families, children, babies, professional careers,etc, etc, etc, ……the list would outweigh the Mueller Report the devastation this thing has done to this country/world. His base blindly believes this abomination to humanity. Even as the Occupant in the WH, he stated, numerous times, “I will sue them”, I’m good at it”, this when he did not get his way, was prevented from getting his own way, or opposed by long serving military, security, political professionals, intellects, experienced individuals. Do yourselves, the country a service, listen to all his interviews, you’ll either enjoy them(still sipping Kool-aid), or you will stop drinking the Drumpt, Republicons Kool-aid. Your smarter than Trump, prove to yourself, your families, friends, this is not the example you want to set, for the next generations of Americans.
TRUMP(DRUMPT) IS THE SWAMP, AND HE BROUGHT IT TO WASHINGTON.
Listen to old Donnie”s interviews, over the years, his vocabulary is as linited, as it is today.
Please, check out how many times your Republicons have sued others, versus the Democrats. You will be surprised. Peace, hope for a better day.
@Ash Roskell Owes Washington for the security for his stupid military parade. Military personnel cheated out of their 4th of July long weekend. Military personnel do not get paid overtime, same pay every month.
@Juha Auvinen I hope they find a way to make him pay it out of his campaign funds. The towns need it more than he does.
TRUMP: If you’re going to cough, Chipmunk Mick Mulvaney please leave the room. You just can’t, you just can’t think like a intelligent person numbnut. Boy oh boy.
@Ash Roskell 😂🤣
hanabeautyful.info/jIR9RPlWWsgm
willliam siebold 👈 Click Bait, Malware Trap
Are you really that stupid?
willliam siebold You’re stupid.
Trump staffer caught being honest? NOW THAT’S NEWS!!
@Dave Waldon: Wow, I never thought of that. Thank you for such a considered and persuasive a post. Move your heap to the breakdown lane, clown.
@stephane chretien : that’s the problem Stephane. “All I got is a lame sense of humor. Mad cow- COW- get it?” Shows the level of support for the conman in chief in where they think and why they get taken.
@Dave Waldon Hey Dave, what if this Fox reporting this story? Did you even listen to that mick on stage was admitting to? No issue with what Dementia 45’s admin is up to?
@Dave Waldon Showing your ignorance Dave.
@Crimdor “I dont like my military captured” Trump 2016
Time to roll out the lawsuits for unfair practices!
@Dave Waldon The Republican response would be to murder someone.
@Dave Waldon you do realise that Trump is the king of sueing right?
GalaxyWolf 489 haha. Burned that republitard. God they’re morons.
@Dave Waldon In this case, it is quite appropriate and it is a shame that we have to point that out to you.
Oops Mulvaney pulled a Trump. When in doubt keep the mouth shut.
Patrick Gallehugh well, they do lie in their reporting. I don’t think it’s a real stretch to say msnbc wants trump out
@Crimdor Your ARE part of the problem, when you do not include the FACTS. BIDEN CORRECTED IMMEDIATELY.
THAT IS THE IRRESPONSIBILITY OF YOUR MISQUOTED, “QUOTE”.
Do not believe you were not intentionally, trying to mislead,
and intentionally harm Biden’s character. TRUMP, PUTIN giving you a commission on how many times,your misinformation is redirected?
Be careful with your words. Peace.
@J Bell Other than Fox, an other Trumpite webnews, who doesn’t want this nightmare to end.
You would have to be very gullible to want this destruction, and Thee Only Swamp, relocated to the White House, to continue. The world hates America, laughs, jokes in every country(even Russia), poking fun of Trump’s stupidity. It’s shameful. Tourism down, lowest ever, economy is dropping, haven’t heard any recent bs from the orange guy in weeks, on the best economy ever in the history of America(rofl).
Sorry, just venting.
@Crimdor Yes, it was a faux pas which he quickly corrected, your point? Or are you making comparisons, because we can if you like? There are times when making statements like yours is to know when to keep your mouth shut. You don’t have a case to make here, move along.
Haha, so to be in doubt takes self-awareness. I don’t think anyone in the Trump administration or their supporters are self-aware.
I don’t understand why we coddle Republicans. Most welfare states are red. Red states are the least educated. They have no respect for the law and those elected are criminals in most cases.
Allowing them to continue on this path is like saying, okay we will row the boat to the island. Then a Republican says, let me drop the anchor first. Let’s try to improve relations with Russia. A Republican stands up and says, too late I told them they can f__k my sister.
They are like the drunk relative that don’t have a job and leeches off of all the relatives. But they want to be in charge of the catering for the family reunion as well as hire the band.
That’s the truth! I’m in Alabama and people here are beyond stupid. If federal dollars were held things would change.
Well Malverney YOU are the first who is NOT qualified and should be fired ASPS!
ASAP*
Why are people not taking a class action against mulveney as he’s admitted why their doing this? This administration is full of crooks and Bill Barr in the DoJ is doing nothing but his work for his one and only client, trump the paedophile!
“What you are seeing is not really happening.” – Donald Trump
Why did so many sell their souls to satan by dropping a hrc vote in 2016? Thousands donated by epstein to hrc campaign. https://youtu.be/iathwwlfV9c. And you still dropped a vote for her? Your ego worth more than your soul?
Father taught me: let your enemy do all the talking and listen closely, bad people tend to tell on themselves; they often feel the need to brag about how clever they are. My whole life I’ve found this to be wise advice.
@Zee Ter i don’t understand how you make that particular claim. I will give gerald ford, and possibly jimmy carter, everyone else has a list of actual accomplishments within the 1st 3 years of their presidency.
Zee Ter has outperformed every other American president with the most lies…
chad halley 👍🏽 👏👏WOW, Great advice! If you don’t mind, I’m going to borrow it and teach my kids.
Someone should remind Mulvaney that all he needs to do is cough again in front of the Whiner in Chief and he CAN get fired.
Anybody have some black pepper to blow in his face? Wouldn’t mind seeing the back of him soon.
We need not to worry! Milvaney will get his! He’s really no better than Trump. Actually, he’s worse! We all know that Trump has no integrity or moral compass. Who is worse? Trump for the people that sell themselves out to be around him. I swear, I’d sell pencils on a street corner before I do anything for Trump. I find it hard to believe that any thinking person thinks that what Trump is doing is okay. That’s just me!
Lightning strikes twice No, all sane people find it perplexing. But it’s easier to understand REAL sheep! 🐑 🐑 🐑
*BREAKING NEWS*
Trumpist Caught Telling The Truth!
Is The End Nigh?
Nah… he was just too arrogant to care if anyone was paying attention: we were.
I’m literally getting nauseous every time I see trump. Everything about him from the way he talks to the way he stands is sickening. 🤢 I don’t know how he doesn’t make himself sick.
Mulvaney may have have just lost his prized place as the third least likable person in the Trump Regime.
Stephen Miller and Kellyanne Conway are, of course, still holding firm in first and second place in the unlikable department.
Let’s move Mick Mulvaney’s “job” to Leavenworth, and he can comfort-blanket his Toxic Boss from there.
Hey all you people that no longer have jobs with the USDA……and voted for Trump….is America great again yet?
I’m sure it’s a pretty safe bet that a majority of these SCIENTISTS didn’t vote for Trump.
Why anybody other than old rich white men would vote republican is just insanity. Youre killing the country at this point.
Other than rich old white men, you have the poor white people led by them in believing that they are defending each other from the threat of Blacks, Browns, Muslims, Socialists, whatever.
Trumps administration are all corruption crooks. And the leader is trump. Pretty soon trump planning on giving USA to Russia and North Korea. More corruption money for the hog.
There isn’t a Single Patriotic American in the Evil Trump Administration.
Why would a patriotic person want to work for Trump who wishes to destroy the country?
We can streamline Trump’s Whitehouse by relocating them to El Paso.
Wasn’t it bad enough that they had to endure the shootings, why pour our garbage there?