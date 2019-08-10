Rachel Maddow shares video of Donald Trump chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney explaining that the USDA's abrupt and onerous relocation of scientists was about forcing the scientists to quit, contradicting the USDA's official explanation.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Donald Trump Chief-Of-Staff Caught Being Honest About USDA Relocation | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC