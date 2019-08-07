President Trump told reporters that, "illegal immigration is a terrible thing for this country," when he was questioned about the similarities between his rhetoric and that El Paso, Texas mass shooting suspect.

Donald Trump Continues To Call Illegal Immigration A 'Terrible Thing For Our Country' | MSNBC