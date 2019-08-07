Donald Trump Continues To Call Illegal Immigration A ‘Terrible Thing For Our Country’ | MSNBC

President Trump told reporters that, "illegal immigration is a terrible thing for this country," when he was questioned about the similarities between his rhetoric and that El Paso, Texas mass shooting suspect.
@Flavius Stilicho So do boys who think they are girls. I don’t see you talking bad about that!
As land surveyor in Texas, I can say the massive influx of Latino presence was exacerbated by the housing development we had in the late 90’s & 00’s drawing families across the border to be hired as contributors to the construction of said housing.
For the 24 years of my experience, I never once saw a single person on a construction site (aside from professions that required licensing, i.e. plumbers & electricians) which was NOT of Latino heritage. More than likely, the home you live in right now was built by the persons being made into scapegoats.
Essentially, “they” are doing the job few will willingly do at the going pay-rate.
After taking 3 years of Spanish in high school, I was able to converse with laborers (which really surprised most of the persons on the job site) and breaking the language barrier and fostering an understanding & trust they could rely on; thereby making my performance at my job FAR easier. All they want is that same dream you want.
Learn another language, put your pride aside, they are JUST like you and I.
I grew up in San Antonio and live in Dallas. Hispanics are an integral part of the culture in Texas. Ironically, Trump exploits their labor at his resorts and exploits their lives and livelihood during his Presidency. He doesn’t care who he steps on to get what he wants.
@Reader OK, so what happens when latino sons and daughter become “too good” for this work. You bring in Africans? Then when the Africans become “too good”, you’ll bring in ETs? There’s a name for this – PYRAMID SCHEME
Grant work visas.
Stop illegal mass invasion founded by Soros.
@David Webb Ding-ding-ding!! That’s a solution that could’ve gotten implemented a long time ago. But they want to capitalize on the political issue AND suppress the cost of labor.
@Hannah wells hows you faith in shiria law?
He wont answer the question about his words being used by his killers while they commit atrocities that he incited. He bought 2200 FB ads pushing the invasion meme before El Paso.
@Palaven … do your research about who does the most mass shootings.. 6 or more victims is a mass shooting.
@renegede steve Then write a letter to congress and tell them to crack down on the people who hire them. I sure you if the money dries up they will stop coming.
@Palaven … Please explain how realism is a form of whining?
The realism of the Democrat Party message of hatred, racism and division in the USA needs to stop.
That Democrat message is the first tool that they pull from their election playbook before every single election!
Be the journalist that mainstream media refuses to be.
The term “mainstream media” is practically meaningless. What or whom are you referring to?
Go back to Scotland if they will even take you. Go watch brave heart or something Donny, just to educate yourself on your own peoples history hinder oppression
I agree that coming in illegaly isnt good. But when youre putting them in cages when they come in legally youre showing they arent supposed to be here at all so people are acting on that…
LOL….you’re cute.
Trump has done a lot for the taco bowl community
Trump lies, media checks his claims which 98% of the time media is correct. Ooh except Fox News, to them he can do no wrong, he’s their god.
Yeah, fact checked by lying liberals to convince you idiots.
The headline and a small blurb from an article posted about immigration back in the old days of NY….
“Most Immigrants Arriving at Ellis Island in 1907 Were Processed in a Few Hours
No passports or visas were needed to enter the United States through Ellis Island at this time. In fact, no papers were required at all.”
By today’s standards I suppose that might be considered illegal immigration. You see how it worked out though. I’m not saying we let everyone in with nothing. I’m saying he needs to quit demonizing them. The majority of them are good people. As we’ve seen in the last few years, the real threat is coming from within.
Malaria better start packing then, and he always forgets that he has and is also destroying the LEGAL IMMIGRATION system. It’s back up, overly complicated and more and more are getting denied. Trump is a white nationalist on #Stolenland 🤣🤣🤣
Stolen land? Why don’t you steal it back. You should feel ashamed to talk bad about the people who give you welfare and ebt.
