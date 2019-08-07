Donald Trump Continues To Call Illegal Immigration A ‘Terrible Thing For Our Country’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Donald Trump Continues To Call Illegal Immigration A 'Terrible Thing For Our Country' | MSNBC 1

August 7, 2019

 

President Trump told reporters that, "illegal immigration is a terrible thing for this country," when he was questioned about the similarities between his rhetoric and that El Paso, Texas mass shooting suspect.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Donald Trump Continues To Call Illegal Immigration A 'Terrible Thing For Our Country' | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

36 Comments on "Donald Trump Continues To Call Illegal Immigration A ‘Terrible Thing For Our Country’ | MSNBC"

  1. Yol258519666 Hannan | August 7, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Why does his skin look like that?? It’s like he’s wearing a mask or something…

    • Dino | August 7, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Flavius Stilicho So do boys who think they are girls. I don’t see you talking bad about that!

    • Dino | August 7, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Too all you cave dwellers. Its known as a tanning bed, or a spray tan. You can also get that color naturally just stop sitting in basements all day yelling “OrAnGe MaN bAd” and go get some vitamins.

  2. Mister Moore | August 7, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    As land surveyor in Texas, I can say the massive influx of Latino presence was exacerbated by the housing development we had in the late 90’s & 00’s drawing families across the border to be hired as contributors to the construction of said housing.
    For the 24 years of my experience, I never once saw a single person on a construction site (aside from professions that required licensing, i.e. plumbers & electricians) which was NOT of Latino heritage. More than likely, the home you live in right now was built by the persons being made into scapegoats.
    Essentially, “they” are doing the job few will willingly do at the going pay-rate.
    After taking 3 years of Spanish in high school, I was able to converse with laborers (which really surprised most of the persons on the job site) and breaking the language barrier and fostering an understanding & trust they could rely on; thereby making my performance at my job FAR easier. All they want is that same dream you want.
    Learn another language, put your pride aside, they are JUST like you and I.

    • Real Talk76 | August 7, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      I grew up in San Antonio and live in Dallas. Hispanics are an integral part of the culture in Texas. Ironically, Trump exploits their labor at his resorts and exploits their lives and livelihood during his Presidency. He doesn’t care who he steps on to get what he wants.

    • cloudstrife2131 | August 7, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Reader OK, so what happens when latino sons and daughter become “too good” for this work. You bring in Africans? Then when the Africans become “too good”, you’ll bring in ETs? There’s a name for this – PYRAMID SCHEME

    • Bruce Smith | August 7, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Grant work visas.
      Stop illegal mass invasion founded by Soros.

    • Real Talk76 | August 7, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @David Webb Ding-ding-ding!! That’s a solution that could’ve gotten implemented a long time ago. But they want to capitalize on the political issue AND suppress the cost of labor.

    • Bruce Smith | August 7, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Hannah wells hows you faith in shiria law?

  3. Spot Manduex | August 7, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    but that hair…..

  4. Everblue Freediving | August 7, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    He wont answer the question about his words being used by his killers while they commit atrocities that he incited. He bought 2200 FB ads pushing the invasion meme before El Paso.

    • Muddy Water | August 7, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @Palaven … do your research about who does the most mass shootings.. 6 or more victims is a mass shooting.

    • David Drake | August 7, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @renegede steve Then write a letter to congress and tell them to crack down on the people who hire them. I sure you if the money dries up they will stop coming.

    • W TF? | August 7, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Palaven … Please explain how realism is a form of whining?
      The realism of the Democrat Party message of hatred, racism and division in the USA needs to stop.
      That Democrat message is the first tool that they pull from their election playbook before every single election!

  5. Brian Beeler | August 7, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    It looks like his make-up artist has just giving up. For a while it’s been “spin and win” with the different shades but now they don’t even feather it down his neck. Also the two-tone hair reminds me of a 1970’s Ford Granada. =)

  6. OUdaveguy | August 7, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Be the journalist that mainstream media refuses to be.

  7. John Brown | August 7, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Go back to Scotland if they will even take you. Go watch brave heart or something Donny, just to educate yourself on your own peoples history hinder oppression

  8. Jammy Jammich | August 7, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    I agree that coming in illegaly isnt good. But when youre putting them in cages when they come in legally youre showing they arent supposed to be here at all so people are acting on that…

  9. Curious George | August 7, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Economic warfare, mind control warfare, BPA plastic 3G4G5G, radiation, GMO food, fluoride water chemical trails Abortion etc. WAKE-UP they are depopulating us look it up people.!!!!

  10. Captain Chaos | August 7, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Trump has done a lot for the taco bowl community

  11. Barry Powell | August 7, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Trump lies, media checks his claims which 98% of the time media is correct. Ooh except Fox News, to them he can do no wrong, he’s their god.

  12. Strange Wayfaring Stranger | August 7, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    The headline and a small blurb from an article posted about immigration back in the old days of NY….

    “Most Immigrants Arriving at Ellis Island in 1907 Were Processed in a Few Hours
    No passports or visas were needed to enter the United States through Ellis Island at this time. In fact, no papers were required at all.”

    By today’s standards I suppose that might be considered illegal immigration. You see how it worked out though. I’m not saying we let everyone in with nothing. I’m saying he needs to quit demonizing them. The majority of them are good people. As we’ve seen in the last few years, the real threat is coming from within.

  13. Peace & Love | August 7, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Malaria better start packing then, and he always forgets that he has and is also destroying the LEGAL IMMIGRATION system. It’s back up, overly complicated and more and more are getting denied. Trump is a white nationalist on #Stolenland 🤣🤣🤣

    • Dino | August 7, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      Stolen land? Why don’t you steal it back. You should feel ashamed to talk bad about the people who give you welfare and ebt.

  14. Englighten Me | August 7, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    ​NO RED FLAG LAWS!

  15. New Horizons | August 7, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    ROTHCHILD YOU’RE NEXT

  16. tellallwtc7 | August 7, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    ​The mayor of Dayton is a Total WACKO!!!

  17. CITRUS KNIGHT | August 7, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP

  18. tellallwtc7 | August 7, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR CARING 🖤

  19. tellallwtc7 | August 7, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    ​Love my President Trump… 2020~ God Bless and Keep you, Sir!

  20. Professor Bhaer | August 7, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    ROTHSCHILD’S FALSE FLAGS CARRIED OUT BY DEEP STATE

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.