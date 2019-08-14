Donald Trump Defends Promoting Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy About Clintons | Morning Joe | MSNBC

August 14, 2019

 

As investigators are looking into the death of Jeffrey Epstein, President Trump on Tuesday defended his retweet of a conspiracy theory from Terrence K. Williams. The panel discusses.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

72 Comments on "Donald Trump Defends Promoting Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy About Clintons | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Jarle Malmin | August 14, 2019 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    Yep donald Trump sounds more and more like a nutcase.

  2. RationalThinker1859 | August 14, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    With that high-pitched whiny background screech noise, I couldn’t hear the helicopter.

    (joke)

  3. Ro G | August 14, 2019 at 10:33 AM | Reply

    “I didn’t say it. I retweeted it. Retweeted., not said.”
    Tough guy talks big on Twitter, but shrinks like an orange pansy in real life.
    Sounds about right. 🤔😆😂😝

  4. nosuchthing8 | August 14, 2019 at 10:34 AM | Reply

    Cut through all the layers of politics. Even if Trump is innocent, he would never want Epstein to testify against him. It’s too risky

  5. Terri Jones | August 14, 2019 at 10:34 AM | Reply

    Will Congress and the House please wake up from this nightmare and impeach Trump and Pence

    • David Hale | August 14, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      JVS 3 aren’t you white too? You guys are the only ones whinnying bout russia lsrael, etc. only whinnying we see. Trump supporters are happy. And will be again while the rest of you cry. It’s ok sweet pea I still love you.

    • David Hale | August 14, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      yellow dog a win is a win. The way the left keeps showing it’s true comrade anti America colors no problem. True Americans left or right aren’t down with socialist communist democrats. Even your own party the center moderates even say so.

    • B B | August 14, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      TRUMP 2020 YOU LIBERAL COWARDS

    • yellow dog | August 14, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @David Hale … that’s just in your fox and friends fantasy bubble, in-breeder… you’d be surprised what’s happening in REALITY…

  6. Silky Tp | August 14, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    What kind of white house staff want to keep their job if it involves supporting the erosion of democracy?

  7. Insignificant360 | August 14, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    Spanky has **never** faced the consequences of his own actions his entire life. He has no reason to change until a consequence finally catches up to him.

    • René Olguín | August 14, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @CRedding94 zzzzzzzzzzzz lol “i know you are but what am I?”

    • René Olguín | August 14, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Kim Coates i prefer both, doubly gratifying!

    • Big Don | August 14, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      FREDOOOOO

    • Christopher Biddle | August 14, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Insignificant360
      You are referring to the Clintons, right?

    • Philip Marsden | August 14, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      Hopefully.But not if Sanders is chosen as challenger.Too many people who were prepared to vote GOP in ’16 won’t want someone seen as extreme left.It is vital that Trump is ousted and people willing to vote extreme right do not choose extreme left,risking their own personal economic security,which,uptil now with the economy largely ok,hasn’t been harmed very much.A Trump defeat isn’t guaranteed,even if vital.

  8. Spunkmire | August 14, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    I liked the “I was never there”
    So that means he was there.

  9. GILBERT Hernandez | August 14, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    Trump has no accountability. Moron. Tweets, watches TV, criticizes, eats crap, and plays golf.
    UNFIT TO COMMAND.

  10. Máire Walton | August 14, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    This whole administration from the top stretching out to all branches of government, are failing……
    If the professionalism is lax or non existent at the top of course the tentacles are going to worm into other branches of government. There’s a muppet in charge so obviously, the standard of professionalism has dropped to shabby, shady and minimal professionalism possible. Getting paid for minimum effort is the new normal….. executive time and golf is priority.

    • Q. E. D. | August 14, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Máire Walton
      How dare you insult Muppets. Miss Piggy would be a hundred times better President than BLOTUS.
      [BL= Biggest Liar]

  11. Sam Wells | August 14, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    This sounds so inconvenience about Epstein’s death 🙈
    Guards falling asleep
    In a cell by himself
    Sounds more like a set-up or a very bad movie.

    #45… I was never there… Yea right👎

  12. James Christianson | August 14, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    Epstein dead or alive matters not.
    Hundreds of high profile people will be exposed as pedophiles and worse.

  13. Kim Coates | August 14, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Peddling conspiracy theories is beneath the office of the Presidency. Since he has NO RESPECT for the office, he needs to leave it to someone with grace, integrity and a moral compass.

  14. Ivan N. | August 14, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    Blame the two guards close the case right?? This was a hit job and everybody knows it

  15. Jean Pau Prince/Brooklyn Dorisca | August 14, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    No Press Secretary
    No chief of staff
    No brains

  16. misterjag | August 14, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Taking credit for that plant was a flat out lie. Don’t be subtle about it.

  17. 2006glg | August 14, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Every thing Trump said about Bill Clinton is true of himself. I am 100% certain.

    • Joe Wilson | August 14, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      Exactly…projection and gaslighting is his MO

    • Joe Wilson | August 14, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      @David M what’s it like being a legit moron?

      https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/a-timeline-of-donald-trumps-creepiness-while-he-owned-miss-universe-191860/

      Donald Trump was forced to sell the Miss Universe Organization – which also includes sister scholarship programs Miss USA and Miss Teen USA – in 2015 after his incendiary comments about Mexicans drove away broadcasters NBC and Univision. But Trump owned the pageant for nearly two decades, during which time he would have had the opportunity to come into contact with nearly 4,000 beauty queens.

      On the heels of the damaging videotape on which Trump and former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush salivated over Days of Our Live actress Arianne Zucker, and joked about sexually assaulting women, came allegations that Trump entered the Miss Teen USA changing room *where girls as young as 15 were in various states of undress.*

      Mariah Billado, Miss Teen Vermont 1997 told BuzzFeed, “I remember putting on my dress really quick because I was like, ‘Oh my god, there’s a man in here.’” Three other teenage contestants from the same year confirmed the story. The former pageant contestants discussed their memories of the incident after former Miss Arizona Tasha Dixon told Los Angeles’ CBS affiliate that Trump entered the Miss USA dressing room in 2001 when she was a contestant.

      “He just came strolling right in,” Dixon said. “There was no second to put a robe on or any sort of clothing or anything. Some girls were topless. Others girls were naked. Our first introduction to him was when we were at the dress rehearsal and half-naked changing into our bikinis.”

      Dixon went on to say that employees of the Miss Universe Organization encouraged the contestants to lavish Trump with attention when he came in. “To have the owner come waltzing in, when we’re naked, or half-naked, in a very physically vulnerable position and then to have the pressure of the people that worked for him telling us to go fawn all over him, go walk up to him, talk to him, get his attention…”

      The Trump campaign did not offer a response to either story, but in a 2005 appearance on Howard Stern’s show, Trump bragged about doing exactly what the women describe. “I’ll go backstage before a show, and everyone’s getting dressed and ready and everything else,” he said.

      His position as the pageant’s owner entitled him to that kind of access, Trump explained, seemingly aware that what he was doing made the women uncomfortable. “You know, no men are anywhere. And I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant. And therefore I’m inspecting it… Is everyone OK? You know, they’re standing there with no clothes. And you see these incredible-looking women. And so I sort of get away with things like that,” he said.

    • Pinion325 | August 14, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Russian bot much?

  18. Trojan Hampton | August 14, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Ye$ – both were $leep and the warden was mi$$ing in action.

  19. slim jo | August 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    could you imagine Obama saying that? “Ahhhhhhh he’s a highly respected Democrat… Ahhhhh he’s an Obama fan… Ahhhh that was a retweet, it wasn’t from me,……” FOX news head would explode!!!!!

  20. Boar Stud | August 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    Funny how simple a mind he has, thinks being popular on twitter shows you’re a great person.

