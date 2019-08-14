Donald Trump Defends Promoting Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy About Clintons | Morning Joe | MSNBC

As investigators are looking into the death of Jeffrey Epstein, President Trump on Tuesday defended his retweet of a conspiracy theory from Terrence K. Williams. The panel discusses.
Yep donald Trump sounds more and more like a nutcase.
Your sure President Trump sounds like a nutcase dam soinds to me like MSNBC people are
With that high-pitched whiny background screech noise, I couldn’t hear the helicopter.
(joke)
Very funny! thanks, I needed that.
“I didn’t say it. I retweeted it. Retweeted., not said.”
Tough guy talks big on Twitter, but shrinks like an orange pansy in real life.
Sounds about right. 🤔😆😂😝
Joe Wilson yup..super weak….just waiting for thirty or so saps repeating their clever little fredo line….like they invented it.
@Julie Felix What person could be pathetic enough to be jealous of an ignorant, shallow, lying bigot?
Ro G Are the Clinton’s innocent tho? Are they? Epstein committed suicide? Lmao, nobody is buying this story! Doesn’t matter what political viewpoint you have. People are waking up to the corruption. It’s a joke!!
Cut through all the layers of politics. Even if Trump is innocent, he would never want Epstein to testify against him. It’s too risky
deepbigeyes yup
Will Congress and the House please wake up from this nightmare and impeach Trump and Pence
JVS 3 aren’t you white too? You guys are the only ones whinnying bout russia lsrael, etc. only whinnying we see. Trump supporters are happy. And will be again while the rest of you cry. It’s ok sweet pea I still love you.
yellow dog a win is a win. The way the left keeps showing it’s true comrade anti America colors no problem. True Americans left or right aren’t down with socialist communist democrats. Even your own party the center moderates even say so.
@David Hale … that’s just in your fox and friends fantasy bubble, in-breeder… you’d be surprised what’s happening in REALITY…
What kind of white house staff want to keep their job if it involves supporting the erosion of democracy?
Rocky Comet – Explain obongo. Please, tell me what you mean.
@Brinx its a Russian troll…trust me.
Spanky has **never** faced the consequences of his own actions his entire life. He has no reason to change until a consequence finally catches up to him.
@CRedding94 zzzzzzzzzzzz lol “i know you are but what am I?”
@Kim Coates i prefer both, doubly gratifying!
You are referring to the Clintons, right?
Hopefully.But not if Sanders is chosen as challenger.Too many people who were prepared to vote GOP in ’16 won’t want someone seen as extreme left.It is vital that Trump is ousted and people willing to vote extreme right do not choose extreme left,risking their own personal economic security,which,uptil now with the economy largely ok,hasn’t been harmed very much.A Trump defeat isn’t guaranteed,even if vital.
I liked the “I was never there”
So that means he was there.
Spunkmire YUP
Spunkmire when a pathological liar says something like that you wonder…
@Wadah Alyemeni I’ve seen 5 year olds lie better he does.
Trump has no accountability. Moron. Tweets, watches TV, criticizes, eats crap, and plays golf.
UNFIT TO COMMAND.
I would say you are UNFIT TO COMMENT, MORON.
*you’re 🙄
@joe blow if he only had a BRAIN 🤡👹
This whole administration from the top stretching out to all branches of government, are failing……
If the professionalism is lax or non existent at the top of course the tentacles are going to worm into other branches of government. There’s a muppet in charge so obviously, the standard of professionalism has dropped to shabby, shady and minimal professionalism possible. Getting paid for minimum effort is the new normal….. executive time and golf is priority.
How dare you insult Muppets. Miss Piggy would be a hundred times better President than BLOTUS.
[BL= Biggest Liar]
This sounds so inconvenience about Epstein’s death 🙈
Guards falling asleep
In a cell by himself
Sounds more like a set-up or a very bad movie.
#45… I was never there… Yea right👎
@TheBase1aransas enjoy your distraction attempts TRUMP AND PUTIN are proud of YOU
BUT AMERICA can see RIGHT through the crap
Cameras in the jail didn’t work.
@Joyce Chisman Who killed Seth Rich?
@TheBase1aransas Q
@struthsayer But MSM says Q is nothing but a Conspiracy Theory!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! [Idiots]
Epstein dead or alive matters not.
Hundreds of high profile people will be exposed as pedophiles and worse.
@Raul Garcia Yes, but there may be many witnesses, not least of whom are the abused girls.
We all hope so!
James Christianson , but we do know that a Corrupt Dem Warden who had a staff creating False Records was removed , clearly more NYC Corruption !
Andrew Brent as long as they are exposed. 20 odd states need to address their laws, that allow girls as young as 12 to be married with parental consent.
Peddling conspiracy theories is beneath the office of the Presidency. Since he has NO RESPECT for the office, he needs to leave it to someone with grace, integrity and a moral compass.
@John Swofford Exactly!😉
@Stone Men not theories …. facts
@René Olguín 🤣😂😜🤣😂😜😭😭😭😭😭😭facts what facts
Blame the two guards close the case right?? This was a hit job and everybody knows it
No Press Secretary
No chief of staff
No brains
No ethics, no morals, no clue, no class, and no way he needs to be reelected.
Taking credit for that plant was a flat out lie. Don’t be subtle about it.
Every thing Trump said about Bill Clinton is true of himself. I am 100% certain.
Exactly…projection and gaslighting is his MO
@David M what’s it like being a legit moron?
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/a-timeline-of-donald-trumps-creepiness-while-he-owned-miss-universe-191860/
Donald Trump was forced to sell the Miss Universe Organization – which also includes sister scholarship programs Miss USA and Miss Teen USA – in 2015 after his incendiary comments about Mexicans drove away broadcasters NBC and Univision. But Trump owned the pageant for nearly two decades, during which time he would have had the opportunity to come into contact with nearly 4,000 beauty queens.
On the heels of the damaging videotape on which Trump and former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush salivated over Days of Our Live actress Arianne Zucker, and joked about sexually assaulting women, came allegations that Trump entered the Miss Teen USA changing room *where girls as young as 15 were in various states of undress.*
Mariah Billado, Miss Teen Vermont 1997 told BuzzFeed, “I remember putting on my dress really quick because I was like, ‘Oh my god, there’s a man in here.’” Three other teenage contestants from the same year confirmed the story. The former pageant contestants discussed their memories of the incident after former Miss Arizona Tasha Dixon told Los Angeles’ CBS affiliate that Trump entered the Miss USA dressing room in 2001 when she was a contestant.
“He just came strolling right in,” Dixon said. “There was no second to put a robe on or any sort of clothing or anything. Some girls were topless. Others girls were naked. Our first introduction to him was when we were at the dress rehearsal and half-naked changing into our bikinis.”
Dixon went on to say that employees of the Miss Universe Organization encouraged the contestants to lavish Trump with attention when he came in. “To have the owner come waltzing in, when we’re naked, or half-naked, in a very physically vulnerable position and then to have the pressure of the people that worked for him telling us to go fawn all over him, go walk up to him, talk to him, get his attention…”
The Trump campaign did not offer a response to either story, but in a 2005 appearance on Howard Stern’s show, Trump bragged about doing exactly what the women describe. “I’ll go backstage before a show, and everyone’s getting dressed and ready and everything else,” he said.
His position as the pageant’s owner entitled him to that kind of access, Trump explained, seemingly aware that what he was doing made the women uncomfortable. “You know, no men are anywhere. And I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant. And therefore I’m inspecting it… Is everyone OK? You know, they’re standing there with no clothes. And you see these incredible-looking women. And so I sort of get away with things like that,” he said.
Russian bot much?
Ye$ – both were $leep and the warden was mi$$ing in action.
could you imagine Obama saying that? “Ahhhhhhh he’s a highly respected Democrat… Ahhhhh he’s an Obama fan… Ahhhh that was a retweet, it wasn’t from me,……” FOX news head would explode!!!!!
Funny how simple a mind he has, thinks being popular on twitter shows you’re a great person.