Amid escalating tensions with Iran, officials in Tehran said they’ve captured 17 people alleged to be U.S. spies and recruited from nuclear, military and computer industries, but President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disputed the claims.

Donald Trump Disputes Iran's Claim That They've Captured 17 CIA Spies | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC