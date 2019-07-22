Donald Trump Disputes Iran’s Claim That They’ve Captured 17 CIA Spies | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

Amid escalating tensions with Iran, officials in Tehran said they’ve captured 17 people alleged to be U.S. spies and recruited from nuclear, military and computer industries, but President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disputed the claims.
The problem is the while no one can say for sure if Iran are lying. the world can no longer be any doubt that the US is. 😒
Ha. You are a moron
Thomas.E. Jensen Iran always lies
@Scientific Methodology Like Iraq when they lied about having WMD’s. Ohh wait it was the US lying. What Apes won’t do to get to steal oil around the world.
HOWS THAT BASEMENT LOOKING? YOU SOY SWILLING NECKBEARD.
Pretty SAD I am left to believe the Iranians over trumphh and his stooge…..
Then the MSM brainwash is working. You have successfully become a “progressive”! Enjoy the fairytale
Joe lol..then what are you going to say when Iran shows you proof in the form of American documents and social security numbers of the captured spies?
@Pat Mtc Just like the Mueller Report? Which btw, the democrats have proposed no plan to pay back the American people for a long and worthless investigation costing millions of dollars that only one side of the political isle wanted in the first place. They’ll blame someone else for their disgrace though, they’ve got a long history of doing that;
Example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPxpMpXSqE4
I mean, the hypocrisy…..
Bonus: Here’s a video about your favorite leading democratic presidential candidate; (Tip: Remember “Roy Moore”)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAymXlGSplU
Iran if you are listening can you please release SpankyPant’s tax returns & the salacious Pee Pee Tapes a la Steel Dossier. You will be handsomely rewarded!
Dems still grasping at straws. Never learn…
Therefor, Trump again 2020
Joe Stalin : Is that you, Josef? The ghost of Stalin!
Sad day when the government of Iran is a more credible than the government of the USA.
@Octavius Chan You don’t like us much, do you. As if the UK was ever lily white in it’s dealing.
Most Americans outside USA are CIA spies or terrorists. USA ignores international laws. BOYCOTT USA
@Quiet Entropy UK and USA never paid reparations for their 1953 terrorism in Iran.
@Kermit T. Frog everyone has an axe to grind with Americans… America is the only country consistently in everyone’s business all the time. That’s why you have as many military bases as you do in every corner of the world… to tell people they are unfairly interfering with your business when you guys are up in everyone’s business all the time is hypocritical.
@Zerus Duke Americans are worse than Nazis with soldiers and concentration camps in more countries than Hitler had.
A President should not be tweeting about everything particularly an unfolding security issue. State Department could do this.
FACT
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Iranians have captured these alleged spies. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were captured with the aid of drumpfh’s big mouth telling putin about our intel operations.
I would be surprised if i’m wrong.
Iran’s 17 spies vs Guantanamo Bay.
Or CIA prison in Mogadishu Somalia.
Pompeo, America has a history of lying!
The CIA has a history of spying.
Confirmation needs to come from someone that is credible and that isn’t Trump. He is a liar.
America broke it’s treaty with Iran and then punished them with sanctions which also limit medicine therefore literally killing Iranians. But I don’t expect and Context from Velshi and Rhule.
I don’t care about lies from Pompeo re Iran. Just focus on Mueller this week!
Knowing trump’s lying pathology , I totally believe the Iranians.
History of lying? Trump is the all time biggest liar in political history.
The US media claims the Iran media claims, hard to read anything that follows.
I’m wondering if we’re at the point that trump’s comments don’t matter anymore.
Donald Trump or Iran? Who to believe? I think I trust Iran more the Trump administration. Iran only lies about 99% of the time.
The flag in the intro is one MS13DNC will support.
So, there is a 50/50 chance that 1-17 U.S. spies, and/or 1-17 people that Iran thinks are U.S. spies, are going to, possibly, die.
Has anyone released a list of names, any info, besides the words of people, people we cannot trust, even if we wanted to?
Trump shouldn’t have responded at all. The world knows Trump lies so frequently, that anything he says, the world will accept the exact opposite. So if Trump says it didn’t happen, that pretty much confirms it did happen.
Ex-CIA Director John Brennan probably put the X on them.