Donald Trump Disputes Iran’s Claim That They’ve Captured 17 CIA Spies | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Donald Trump Disputes Iran's Claim That They've Captured 17 CIA Spies | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC 1

July 22, 2019

 

Amid escalating tensions with Iran, officials in Tehran said they’ve captured 17 people alleged to be U.S. spies and recruited from nuclear, military and computer industries, but President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disputed the claims.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Donald Trump Disputes Iran's Claim That They've Captured 17 CIA Spies | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

36 Comments on "Donald Trump Disputes Iran’s Claim That They’ve Captured 17 CIA Spies | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. Thomas.E. Jensen | July 22, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    The problem is the while no one can say for sure if Iran are lying. the world can no longer be any doubt that the US is. 😒

  2. Chris Thompson | July 22, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Pretty SAD I am left to believe the Iranians over trumphh and his stooge…..

    • Joe | July 22, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      Then the MSM brainwash is working. You have successfully become a “progressive”! Enjoy the fairytale

    • Pat Mtc | July 22, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

      Joe lol..then what are you going to say when Iran shows you proof in the form of American documents and social security numbers of the captured spies?

    • Joe | July 22, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Pat Mtc Just like the Mueller Report? Which btw, the democrats have proposed no plan to pay back the American people for a long and worthless investigation costing millions of dollars that only one side of the political isle wanted in the first place. They’ll blame someone else for their disgrace though, they’ve got a long history of doing that;
      Example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPxpMpXSqE4
      I mean, the hypocrisy…..

      Bonus: Here’s a video about your favorite leading democratic presidential candidate; (Tip: Remember “Roy Moore”)
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAymXlGSplU

  3. P J | July 22, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    Iran if you are listening can you please release SpankyPant’s tax returns & the salacious Pee Pee Tapes a la Steel Dossier. You will be handsomely rewarded!

  4. Kermit T. Frog | July 22, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    Sad day when the government of Iran is a more credible than the government of the USA.

    • Quiet Entropy | July 22, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Octavius Chan You don’t like us much, do you. As if the UK was ever lily white in it’s dealing.

    • Bobby Babylon | July 22, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      Most Americans outside USA are CIA spies or terrorists. USA ignores international laws. BOYCOTT USA

    • Bobby Babylon | July 22, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @Quiet Entropy UK and USA never paid reparations for their 1953 terrorism in Iran.

    • Zerus Duke | July 22, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Kermit T. Frog everyone has an axe to grind with Americans… America is the only country consistently in everyone’s business all the time. That’s why you have as many military bases as you do in every corner of the world… to tell people they are unfairly interfering with your business when you guys are up in everyone’s business all the time is hypocritical.

    • Bobby Babylon | July 22, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Zerus Duke Americans are worse than Nazis with soldiers and concentration camps in more countries than Hitler had.

  5. Adele Lawal | July 22, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    A President should not be tweeting about everything particularly an unfolding security issue. State Department could do this.

  6. Dana Herron | July 22, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    I wouldn’t be surprised if the Iranians have captured these alleged spies. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were captured with the aid of drumpfh’s big mouth telling putin about our intel operations.
    I would be surprised if i’m wrong.

  7. Ballz Deep in your mama | July 22, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Iran’s 17 spies vs Guantanamo Bay.

  8. Carol Davis | July 22, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Pompeo, America has a history of lying!
    The CIA has a history of spying.

  9. James Dunn | July 22, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Confirmation needs to come from someone that is credible and that isn’t Trump. He is a liar.

  10. Bird Man | July 22, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    America broke it’s treaty with Iran and then punished them with sanctions which also limit medicine therefore literally killing Iranians. But I don’t expect and Context from Velshi and Rhule.

  11. Lily Jade | July 22, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    I don’t care about lies from Pompeo re Iran. Just focus on Mueller this week!

  12. planterastu | July 22, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Knowing trump’s lying pathology , I totally believe the Iranians.

  13. Twostones00 | July 22, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    History of lying? Trump is the all time biggest liar in political history.

  14. ShareThisFastDOTcom | July 22, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    The US media claims the Iran media claims, hard to read anything that follows.

  15. Mohammad Ghahraman | July 22, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    I’m wondering if we’re at the point that trump’s comments don’t matter anymore.

  16. Mister Hat | July 22, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump or Iran? Who to believe? I think I trust Iran more the Trump administration. Iran only lies about 99% of the time.

  17. Deacon | July 22, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    The flag in the intro is one MS13DNC will support.

  18. Sparky's Space | July 22, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    So, there is a 50/50 chance that 1-17 U.S. spies, and/or 1-17 people that Iran thinks are U.S. spies, are going to, possibly, die.

    Has anyone released a list of names, any info, besides the words of people, people we cannot trust, even if we wanted to?

  19. Jeremy Backup | July 22, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Trump shouldn’t have responded at all. The world knows Trump lies so frequently, that anything he says, the world will accept the exact opposite. So if Trump says it didn’t happen, that pretty much confirms it did happen.

  20. Ox Alek | July 22, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Ex-CIA Director John Brennan probably put the X on them.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.