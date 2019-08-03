Senator Ron Wyden, member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, talks about Donald Trump's poor choice of Rep. John Ratcliffe to be the new DNI and the threats the United States faces that require an intelligence director who is legitimately up to the task.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Donald Trump Dumps Ill-Considered Intelligence Pick After Just Five Days | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC