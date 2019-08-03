Donald Trump Dumps Ill-Considered Intelligence Pick After Just Five Days | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 3, 2019

 

Senator Ron Wyden, member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, talks about Donald Trump's poor choice of Rep. John Ratcliffe to be the new DNI and the threats the United States faces that require an intelligence director who is legitimately up to the task.
52 Comments on "Donald Trump Dumps Ill-Considered Intelligence Pick After Just Five Days | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Marky E | August 3, 2019 at 2:02 AM | Reply

    He knows all the best quitters.

    • B R. | August 3, 2019 at 4:51 AM | Reply

      @Asian White Nationalist Takes one to know one & you seem to know his “daddy” very well, good for you 🙂

    • John Swofford | August 3, 2019 at 8:03 AM | Reply

      @Marky E Trump knows the best liars too.

    • Asian White Nationalist | August 3, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

      @B R. Is that meant to be some kind of homophobic snark?! You BIGOT! I have a good mind to report you to the Leftwing thought police you racist. misogynistic, Nazi!!!

    • Asian White Nationalist | August 3, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

      @John Swofford Yes, He’s had to work with Nancy Pelosi, Elijah Cummings and other low lives like AOC.
      But he’s a strong and Great President and able to fight back against those dishonest A-holes.

  2. Christopher Moody | August 3, 2019 at 2:12 AM | Reply

    I wish all I had to do to get a job was say nice things about the boss.

  3. Timothy McCaskey | August 3, 2019 at 2:17 AM | Reply

    John. He puts the Rat in Ratcliffe

  4. Judith Osorio | August 3, 2019 at 3:10 AM | Reply

    Trump picks people based on loyalty, same as he picks court judges.

  5. James Dyer | August 3, 2019 at 3:26 AM | Reply

    Ratcliffe certainly has the character pre requisites to work for Trump

  6. Phil M | August 3, 2019 at 3:48 AM | Reply

    Remember when Rudi came out saying he was head of cyber security at the Trump campaign

    • Chloe Key | August 3, 2019 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      Guillaume Habarugira yes. How soon we forget all their antics!

    • jeck jeck | August 3, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      @Chloe Key
      My memory can be used for more productive things, not for remembering what lunatics with grand delusions do.

    • Antony Stringfellow | August 3, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      Hopefully China will succeed in hacking Republicans and we’ll be seeing heaps of hacked info being dumped just ahead of the 2020 election.
      No need for any Dems to report any foreign help with their campaign – Moscow Mitch says so.
      There’s a lot more at stake, financially, for China than for Russia, and they have some very capable people.

    • jeck jeck | August 3, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @Antony Stringfellow
      Yeah. Let them taste their own poison. Let them choke on it.

  7. Tracy DuPree | August 3, 2019 at 4:06 AM | Reply

    Oh , well that’s too bad. ….for this gentleman who sold his soul , morality and spine on national tv last week ..to get trump to notice him in the first place .

    • ChurizoMcBurrito | August 3, 2019 at 6:54 AM | Reply

      More like telling the truth

    • jabs69 | August 3, 2019 at 7:44 AM | Reply

      Tracy….You mean the guy who stated nothing but facts to the corrupted and fake “law man”? Wake up from your FAIRY tale of Russian collusion, ya loser.

    • John Swofford | August 3, 2019 at 8:07 AM | Reply

      @jabs69 Ratcliffe embarrassed himself with his stupid statement about Mueller’s Report. Every prosecutor who doesn’t indict gives a written reason for not doing so. Mueller did just that in part two of his report that Ratcliffe claimed was illegal. For a former US Attorney, Ratcliffe is really misinformed.

    • altitude illume | August 3, 2019 at 10:32 AM | Reply

      #RATCLIFFEbeggedFORpootinCASH = #EVANGELICALfarright & #republicanism

  8. Throatwobbler Mangrove | August 3, 2019 at 4:22 AM | Reply

    The best people. Ok, the good people. Mediocre? Nevermind….

  9. AllySmiles201 | August 3, 2019 at 4:29 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch 😂😂😂

  10. Brian Garrow | August 3, 2019 at 4:46 AM | Reply

    Trump’s next pick for DNI,- Anthony Davis and second round pick next year.

  11. Dear Leader | August 3, 2019 at 4:48 AM | Reply

    Ratcliffe only lasted half a Scaromoochie.

  12. Dano Duncan | August 3, 2019 at 5:10 AM | Reply

    drumpf’s vetting process : is he white ?… good, he’s in !… 😐

  13. Denise Eugene | August 3, 2019 at 5:11 AM | Reply

    Trump you are supposed to vett before nominating someone … you nominated him after seeing his questioning Mueller. Pathetic 😡

    • John Swofford | August 3, 2019 at 8:02 AM | Reply

      Now Trump is claiming the press needs to vet for him in the future. At least there would be some vetting.

  14. r. gal | August 3, 2019 at 5:21 AM | Reply

    Lying, lying, lying. Wg
    Whatr a bogus president. A used car sales man has bettermoraks. (Nothing against car salesman)

  15. Mars Hand | August 3, 2019 at 7:03 AM | Reply

    Trump too lazy to study? Do your own homework.

  16. Denise Cantin | August 3, 2019 at 7:07 AM | Reply

    Why do you say Russia is trying to interfere when the fact is THEY ARE INTERFERING. there’s no such thing as trying they are either doing it or not. Words matter.

  17. David Jack | August 3, 2019 at 7:27 AM | Reply

    russian bots and trolls seem to be very active on this segment !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 262 dislikes ???????????

  18. Internet Marketing Maps | August 3, 2019 at 7:39 AM | Reply

    *_That’s why the Trump administration has the best team if you can’t perform to the high standards set, ‘You’re Fired’… Next pleased._* 👀

  19. Stephen Long | August 3, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    I guess Fox told him not to give him the job.

  20. Stephen Long | August 3, 2019 at 9:54 AM | Reply

    One of the Names is his sons take your pick on the next dumb choice lol.

