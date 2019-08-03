Senator Ron Wyden, member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, talks about Donald Trump's poor choice of Rep. John Ratcliffe to be the new DNI and the threats the United States faces that require an intelligence director who is legitimately up to the task.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Donald Trump Dumps Ill-Considered Intelligence Pick After Just Five Days | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
He knows all the best quitters.
@Asian White Nationalist Takes one to know one & you seem to know his “daddy” very well, good for you 🙂
@Marky E Trump knows the best liars too.
@B R. Is that meant to be some kind of homophobic snark?! You BIGOT! I have a good mind to report you to the Leftwing thought police you racist. misogynistic, Nazi!!!
@John Swofford Yes, He’s had to work with Nancy Pelosi, Elijah Cummings and other low lives like AOC.
But he’s a strong and Great President and able to fight back against those dishonest A-holes.
I wish all I had to do to get a job was say nice things about the boss.
@Charles Angus
😢😫…
With Trump saying nice things about him that are not true will only hurt your own reputation, moral judgment and will decrease the value of your integrity,it’s a no thanks, I’ll pass for me.
+Christopher Moody – All you have to do is become a civil servant, Chris.
John. He puts the Rat in Ratcliffe
Timothy McCaskey
He refused to lie for Chump, so he’s useless right?
Trump picks people based on loyalty, same as he picks court judges.
#BOMBPOOTINasap
@Jim Bendtsen ah a poorly educated trumpturd running his mouth
@Nunsuch One way fits all huh?
@@Michael Granja Ah, a lying leftard lunatic POS, spewing BS.
Boss Anova I’m fine with Roe v Wade. I know, that doesn’t fit into your narrow worldview or identity politics but yep, I’m a fiscal conservative who LOVES abortions.
Abortions make good fiscal sense. Each one saves society millions in welfare, court, incarceration costs and lowers crime.
Anything else?
Ratcliffe certainly has the character pre requisites to work for Trump
@jeck jeck A banana republic
Johnny Simmons, and now it’s upside down about to crumple into a pile on the floor.
@Johnny Simmons Yes, around $26 Trillion in DEBT!
But that racist propaganda reader , is not.
Remember when Rudi came out saying he was head of cyber security at the Trump campaign
Guillaume Habarugira yes. How soon we forget all their antics!
@Chloe Key
My memory can be used for more productive things, not for remembering what lunatics with grand delusions do.
Hopefully China will succeed in hacking Republicans and we’ll be seeing heaps of hacked info being dumped just ahead of the 2020 election.
No need for any Dems to report any foreign help with their campaign – Moscow Mitch says so.
There’s a lot more at stake, financially, for China than for Russia, and they have some very capable people.
@Antony Stringfellow
Yeah. Let them taste their own poison. Let them choke on it.
Oh , well that’s too bad. ….for this gentleman who sold his soul , morality and spine on national tv last week ..to get trump to notice him in the first place .
More like telling the truth
Tracy….You mean the guy who stated nothing but facts to the corrupted and fake “law man”? Wake up from your FAIRY tale of Russian collusion, ya loser.
@jabs69 Ratcliffe embarrassed himself with his stupid statement about Mueller’s Report. Every prosecutor who doesn’t indict gives a written reason for not doing so. Mueller did just that in part two of his report that Ratcliffe claimed was illegal. For a former US Attorney, Ratcliffe is really misinformed.
#RATCLIFFEbeggedFORpootinCASH = #EVANGELICALfarright & #republicanism
The best people. Ok, the good people. Mediocre? Nevermind….
#FALLINGrepublicanism
Moscow Mitch 😂😂😂
Mitch McConnell? Moscow? That’s what Joe Scarborough called him.
Trump’s next pick for DNI,- Anthony Davis and second round pick next year.
Ratcliffe only lasted half a Scaromoochie.
That’s thee quarters of a fandango.
@Jerome Lund – Actually, Jerome, isn’t a Scaramoochie half a Flynn?
drumpf’s vetting process : is he white ?… good, he’s in !… 😐
Is he kissing my a$$? Good, he’s in.
Trump you are supposed to vett before nominating someone … you nominated him after seeing his questioning Mueller. Pathetic 😡
Now Trump is claiming the press needs to vet for him in the future. At least there would be some vetting.
Lying, lying, lying. Wg
Whatr a bogus president. A used car sales man has bettermoraks. (Nothing against car salesman)
Awesome fat-finger Engrish.
Trump too lazy to study? Do your own homework.
Why do you say Russia is trying to interfere when the fact is THEY ARE INTERFERING. there’s no such thing as trying they are either doing it or not. Words matter.
russian bots and trolls seem to be very active on this segment !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 262 dislikes ???????????
*_That’s why the Trump administration has the best team if you can’t perform to the high standards set, ‘You’re Fired’… Next pleased._* 👀
I guess Fox told him not to give him the job.
One of the Names is his sons take your pick on the next dumb choice lol.