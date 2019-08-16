Donald Trump Nominates Advocate Of ‘Ethnonationalism’ For Judgeship | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

August 16, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow shares passages from a law journal article by Donald Trump federal court nominee Steven Menashi in which he argues democratic countries work better when everyone in the same ethnicity.
72 Comments on "Donald Trump Nominates Advocate Of ‘Ethnonationalism’ For Judgeship | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. LJ Adkins | August 16, 2019 at 2:28 AM | Reply

    Trump tried to appoint a ghost hunter? I’m not that surprised. After all he loves conspiracy theories and Alex Jones.
    Moscow Mitch makes me sick! 😠

  2. Michael Beelby | August 16, 2019 at 2:42 AM | Reply

    Clorox doesn’t produce enough bleach to wash the shitstain of this administration from America’s boxer shorts

  3. Nathalie Mann | August 16, 2019 at 2:44 AM | Reply

    Illegally nominated by an illegal president and therefore illegally confirmed. Our Next president , a Democrat should remove all of them including the 2 🤡🤡put on the Supreme Court.

    • Louise Reay | August 16, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      Shariq Torres The appointment was a consequence of obtaining the EC votes and subsequently taking the oath of office. Whatever crimes he committed before and after taking office do not invalidate his appointment, much as I wish they would.

      Impeachment will not change that he was president, nor undo any of the actions taken. In the cases of most of the judges appointed by his administration, there is no real case for impeachment. Impeachment is and always will be a political act. If there were 67 democrats in the senate, then they could impeach and remove anyone they wish. It would be a truly horrible precedent to set though. Most of those judicial appointments will have to stand, since the only objection to them is political stance.

    • Shelia Johnson | August 16, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      @Progressive Humanist Confession is Good for the Soul. You are on your way! Great Move! Toward Character building.

    • Shelia Johnson | August 16, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      Unless he’s super human,God alone knows that! Dont matter what weak man Lies about.

  4. Andy Crosbie | August 16, 2019 at 2:46 AM | Reply

    Wow! Moscow Mitch’s traitorous corruption is boundless!!

    • THE PHANTOM | August 16, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      @Marti Waterman they think he’s Santa Clause

    • Marti Waterman | August 16, 2019 at 10:31 AM | Reply

      THE PHANTOM Bad Santa

    • Mind Freshener | August 16, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      Secured 200 Million Investment and Thousands of New Jobs for his Sate, …oh he must be the epitome of Evil!

    • few2many | August 16, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      Meanwhile, the left completely ignores their own ties to China and Russia.

    • jeremy tee | August 16, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      @Mind Freshener
      Yeah,
      Sucking on the nipple of callifornia taxes and russian oligarches.

      If kentucky believes in self reliance,maybe they should make their own money and create their own jobs,like coastal elites.

      But to the really stupid point,
      improving the economy and being good, are not synonomous.
      Just ask hitler.

  5. A Queen Stands Alone | August 16, 2019 at 2:58 AM | Reply

    Trump has to appoint as many Republican judges as possible and secure purchasing Greenland because he does not want to die in prison. Republicans know that he will not be re-elected.

  6. Oddvard Myrnes | August 16, 2019 at 3:01 AM | Reply

    Now people, you are slowly beeing set up with Nazi sympathizers in the courts. You must vote!

    • Sweg Spooder | August 16, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

      Oddvard Myrnes so everyone who does not agree with you is evil.

    • THE PHANTOM | August 16, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      Beware the “state rights” cry.

    • Mind Freshener | August 16, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      @Oddvard Myrnes: “Now people, you are slowly beeing set up with Nazi sympathizers in the courts. You must vote!” This is awesome! Can’t wait for the riding boots and the ultracool uniforms to arrive. Do you have a list of Nazis we should vote for?

    • Oddvard Myrnes | August 16, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      @SekretZdzicha ..Ok. What about this: Israel courts have sanctioned eviction of Palestinians from east Jerusalem. Demolished houses on the west bank while themselves erecting illegal housing on strategic points on the west bank. They have stolen land from the Palestinians, legalized it with supreme court decisions and violated every international law there is. How many FN resolutions have Israel violated and how many have they avoided by America veto them in the security council. What about immigration laws for non Jews? Maybe Israel is good place for you, but it sure is not for non Jews. You defend a fascist state.

    • Oddvard Myrnes | August 16, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      @Mind Freshener ..Why do not you run? You seem to fit the bill.

  7. Dave St. Clare Jones | August 16, 2019 at 3:06 AM | Reply

    The denegration of the American Justice System

    • themarbleking | August 16, 2019 at 7:27 AM | Reply

      If you’re black you’d know it was always filled with racists. America is the only country in the world that nominates judges. Hence the corruption! It has never been a meritocracy, it has always been fascistic by design. America is the most corrupt country in the world and maybe in history. It is also the poorest first world country….yes I know they have some of the richest people! But for every rich person there are thousands of poor people, some homeless!

    • Kholdaimon | August 16, 2019 at 7:42 AM | Reply

      Your system is just utter crap… Politically appointed judges are ridiculous, unless you like authoritarian regimes. The Republicans are just using a bad system to their advantage…

    • Dave St. Clare Jones | August 16, 2019 at 8:31 AM | Reply

      To some degree it’s the same in many societies wherein the rich can buy the justice they want but the gap in the US is astounding those at the top isn’t even trying to pretend nowadays. You think about it, I agree that it didn’t start with Donnie but if one is honest compare the American society before him and now

    • Sweg Spooder | August 16, 2019 at 10:13 AM | Reply

      Dave St. Clare Jones wa wa wa everything the republicans do is evil.

  8. luis whatshisname | August 16, 2019 at 3:10 AM | Reply

    Trump got the Evangelicals by the … pool boy pics with the Falwells and at least some Republican congressmen in pics with little girls thanks to Epstein… One leader for all of us to obey

  9. Jamaicula | August 16, 2019 at 3:11 AM | Reply

    I’ll say it again, Mitch McConnell is the de facto President and Stephen Miller is the Director of Immigration.

    • David Foster | August 16, 2019 at 10:31 AM | Reply

      And Trumpy is just the clown we’re all supposed to be looking at while they go about their business. Seems to be working.

    • Bono Budju | August 16, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      Jamaicula they’re the new Cheney and Rumsfield

    • Some Guy | August 16, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      You are right. tRump didn’t want to do the job. He wanted Pence to do the work while he became Bloviator in Chief. McConnell actually did it. *SMH*

    • David Foster | August 16, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      @Some Guy It wasn’t just Mitch McConnell, it was his entire party. They’re letting Trump happen — even championing him — because they want certain things.. much of which have to do with appeasing their imaginary deity, and little to do with the science of running a planet. But, also, much of it can be explained by their love of money. Interesting, that warning should come from the very book they preach from!

  10. mark | August 16, 2019 at 3:14 AM | Reply

    this is sooooo sickening ….DUMP THE TRIMP

  11. mark | August 16, 2019 at 3:14 AM | Reply

  12. Amira Sindi | August 16, 2019 at 3:16 AM | Reply

    If they ever get around to impeaching Trump, and he snd Mitch go to jail, all these invalid court seats, including Kavenaugh, need to be revoked

    • Will Hirsch | August 16, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

      @Maharajji NKB No case for removal of Kavanaugh? Slept through that “installation” did you? What a laugh. Just another corrupt raping frat boy with powerful friends. Oh, and he fakes outrage and tears real good. Great qualities in a supreme court nominee. Talk about a shill.

    • Maharajji NKB | August 16, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

      I remember the line up of accusers the Democrats trotted out, one after the other. I remember the images of the lunatic liberals clawing at the locked doors of the Senate chambers.

    • Mind Freshener | August 16, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      @Maharajji NKB Will the Liberals wheel out the dried mummy of Ginsberg for the next session of the Supreme Court?

    • Will Hirsch | August 16, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      @Maharajji NKB I think you are thinking of your fever dreams. Sorry, but your reality doesn’t match actual reality but, hey! live the dream, or, with this traitor tRump administration, the nightmare.

    • Hazzycakes | August 16, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      They need to be undone period.

  13. Thomas Chaves | August 16, 2019 at 3:24 AM | Reply

    Coming from halfway round the world, a multi-ethnic nation — the Philippines — this is the saddest day for me as an academic and hear about this paper.

  14. Curraghs kennel | August 16, 2019 at 4:13 AM | Reply

    I can’t understand the US political system that gives one person so much power! This is asking for corruption.

    • Miles Franklin | August 16, 2019 at 6:07 AM | Reply

      There are limits to the power of the presidential office. There are ways to censure the president and ways to remove them. There’s already been a censure motion carried in the house of representatives against the president. Impeachment is the next step.

    • Curraghs kennel | August 16, 2019 at 6:21 AM | Reply

      I was actually referring to Mitch McConnell and his ability to prevent a vote in the Senate

    • David Foster | August 16, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      Well, we wanted a king, we just didn’t want to call it that. And if you think I’m full of it, just count the calls for “leadership”. Free people don’t need leaders.

    • DrumWild | August 16, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      Yea, I don’t know how or why he is so much more powerful than everyone else.

  15. Jeff Okriya | August 16, 2019 at 4:27 AM | Reply

    WoW just WoW . . no words . . living in a dirty horror story per Donnie Swamp

  16. zislec | August 16, 2019 at 4:31 AM | Reply

    Looks like the installation of an authoritarian regime. 🤔

    • AGDinCA | August 16, 2019 at 7:51 AM | Reply

      Yep, methodical, widespread, systematic installation into the most important (but not necessarily realized) positions within government.

  17. Bjarke Stemann | August 16, 2019 at 4:38 AM | Reply

    Corruption and nepotism taken to new levels.

  18. Bjarke Stemann | August 16, 2019 at 4:44 AM | Reply

    Ethnonationalism? Can someone tell me the difference between this and nazism

  19. Ace1000ks1975 | August 16, 2019 at 4:54 AM | Reply

    In 2020, don’t vote for any Republicans, vote them all out.

  20. Zenithx3 | August 16, 2019 at 5:03 AM | Reply

    Lifetime positions are unethical and should be banned immediately.

    • Toni Sumblin | August 16, 2019 at 9:17 AM | Reply

      Gawd! One look at THAT face and you know is sister/ Mama must be proud. Pure Inbreeding. Must be their idea of “pure” race. Good Lord. Keep it the Family. How far have we fallen.

    • Sweg Spooder | August 16, 2019 at 10:16 AM | Reply

      Zenithx3 you would not say this if a democrat appointed them.

    • David Foster | August 16, 2019 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      What? And play political ping-pong with the judiciary every 4-8 years, like we do the executive?

    • Kimberly Sikorski | August 16, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

      Zenithx3 I can’t agree more. ESPECIALLY a judgeship, Supreme Courts in other countries operate perfectly well with TERM LIMITS. THIS OBNOXIOUS BEHAVIOR must be put to heel. MOSCOW MITCH has done EVERYTHING IN HIS POWER to subvert Democracy. ITS TIME FOR MOSCOW MITCH TO GO.

    • Kimberly Sikorski | August 16, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

      Toni Sumblin HA ! I just said the EXACT same thing. he looks Ike the son of his mother’s sister wife ! WHO do these people think THEY are ? THEY need to take a GOOD HARD LOOK IN THE MIRROR at themselves first !

