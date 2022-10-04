Donna Lee Donaldson Case: New Charges Hit Noel Maitland | $6M Stolen from Casino – Oct 4 2022

Recent Post
Yes y’all doing something for Donna lee
Whoever edited and uploaded this video needs to be sacked immediately 🤦🏽♀️
The editing has been abysmal for a while now. Long pauses between the newscaster and the news item and now this fast forward cassette sounding noise. Ridiculous!
@Horace Kenyon chill and be realistic. The uploads has been appalling for time now. Don’t tell me you didn’t notice!
They need to repeat this video
Same way so need to go
Let it not be seen in your life, an error done. Mistakes happen. Conversations can be had to remedy the issue. Let’s not use the vision of emotion to assess the situation at hand, despite the displeasure. 👐🏿 This is not a sackabme offense.
It would be very funny if the file uploaded was eities correctly but corrupted via the upload process. 😂 Lesson? Outcomes do not tell the entire story, hence the need for investigation.
Not only youths alone some older folks are capable of learning new skills too never too late for learning.
Yup. I’ve seen grandma’s in america working but it’s different in Jamaica, being that the workforce is discriminating against older folks in entry positions.
Justice for DonnaLee💜 blessings to everyone if you haven’t yet repented and accepted christ Jesus as your Lord and Savior please do so before it’s too late it’s not God’s will for none to perish Acts 2vs 38 John 3vs 16 Romans 10 vs 13
🙏🏼🙇🏽♀️📖amen
Amen 🙏
Jamaicans should go march “enough is enough” on parliament against the Hol’Mess regime. All the major sectors are being destroyed by Andrew Hol’Mess crew. The education ministry, the security ministry, the finance ministry, the health ministry, the transport ministry & the labor ministry & the office of prime minister are all dysfunctional & being misused. They should all resign & jailed. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH”
And the paid pipers main stream medias like this one…
LEVITICUS 24:17 CEV
DEATH IS ALSO THE PENALTY FOR MURDER.
MATTHEW 5:21 TLB
”UNDER THE LAWS OF MOSES THE RULE WAS, ’IF YOU MURDER, YOU MUST DIE.’
OBS ❗️ NOTE❗️ NOTICE ❗️
THEY CANNOT ESCAPE THIS PENALTY BY THE PAYMENT OF MONEY.
Thank you Shantel. I feel that God is coming soon and we really need to repent because the Kingdom of heaven is at hand ✋ I am praying and hoping that more people will listen. Just looking around us, we are approaching the last days.
@Delroy Miller
What Sunday law are you talking about
We are already in the last days
The only prophecy that is left unfulfilled is the Comming of His most holy majesty Jesus Christ our Lord
@Min Wayne Scott continue wait
Oh, yes!
@Delroy Miller Away with your SDA rubbish…that is not is the Bible we are talking about Bible not Egw speculation
PROVERBS 29:26 GNT
ONLY FROM THE LORD CAN YOU GET JUSTICE
No bail he must go to GP, wicked boy.
We are watching and waiting to see how far corruption in the judicial system will go and within what is suppose to be the peace keeping Departments in Jamaica 🇯🇲 This is 2022 come on Jamaica
This case is taking too long Justice for Donnalee yuh caan wrong and get right
Why refer to niel as constable he’s now a # 1 murderer..period
Stop referring to his as ” constable” instead “killer”
I can’t believe this is a multi million dollar television station uploading a poor video quality like this shame on Television Jamaica
Those break in is inside work, the employees need to be question intensely
Agree
They say it is good for the nation I say no your bank account will be in jeopardy. Your life will turn up side down
Great Plan from the Government to the Young people of Jamaica.
1.PREVENTING THE LAWFUL BURIAL OF A CORPS. THEY NEED TO ADD MORE CHARGES. 2. OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE. WITHOUT AND 3. DESTROYING EVIDENCE.
PLUS THE MURDER CHARGE