Even as Covid-19 numbers begin to fall in states across the nation, doctors and medical experts are warning caution as the variants of the virus will become more prevalent in the coming weeks. Dr. Stephen Sample joins to discuss. Aired on 02/16/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The 11th Hour with Brian Williams: Brian Williams delivers the latest updates on evolving news stories and places the major political events of the day into context for viewers. Broadcast live from New York, Williams' show convenes a dynamic panel of guests to offer a forward-thinking look at the critical stories that are expected to drive the conversation the following morning. Williams has also anchored MSNBC's special coverage around key political events and major breaking news stories as they occur domestically and around the world.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#Covid #StephenSample #MSNBC
Don't Let Your Guard Down: Doctors Warn About Covid Variants | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
0:27
bed.in.net
Had my first Moderna vaccine today. No sore arm, and nothing has happened yet as far as a reaction.
Lucky. I am 52 and will be in the last group to get vaccinated. I don’t have health insurance, and I feel like that should be a factor.
congratulations , keep us updated on the immune response
Just wait till the long term effects kick in
Who’s buying this?
Buying what? The new variants have a drill like mechanism that attached to your cell, vs. attaching at an amino acid spike. Your cell can quicker sense an attack at an amino cell spike than it can a virus drilling a hole in your cell in injecting it’s DNA. So what does that mean? Your immune system is slower to detect it and ramp up. Also, this new variants are more contagious by AT LEAST 50%. That means that if you come in contact with someone, you will get much sicker, and these strains affect children more, and they are walking petri dishes.
WHAT DOOMSDAY PREPPERS!!!
@dsd Dala okay thanks for you’re recycled bs
@Clinton Bates bruh if u wanna be stubborn then thats on u
Doc try to understand your wife’s point of view. She also needs to believe in science
This is going to be way worse, and it’s not registering with people. Schools should close, and the CDC is complicit in telling them to open, as they new variants are taking off. They seem to hit kids hard.
Ahhhh another science denier, nice to see ya
Everybody don’t let this moment pass you make the most of it by you making the best decision of your life right now by allowing God to come into your life by you praying to God everyday for his help in every decision of your life everyday and in every situation of your life everyday for I guarantee if you do this everyday then your life will get better, you will have more peace, you will be more successful, you will have more happiness, and all your dreams will come true that’s because when you pray to God then God will make all good things possible for you and you must not forget to read the “Holy Bible” everyday and a great place for you to start in the holy Bible is (Psalms 1) and everyday after that read a chapter in Psalms till you finish all the chapters in Psalms then after that start on (Proverbs 1) then everyday after that read a chapter in Proverbs till you finish all the chapters in Proverbs and after that read every chapter of the Holy Bible until you finish it for it will change your life in the most amazing way
Just got my 2nd shot…..gonna keep my mask on and social distance until January 2022
Way to go god bless us all we don’t need no more deaths.
Yet the Biden administration is opening everything up.
Cloudy Skies Productions – btw, a bunch of federal vaccination sites have closed down because they didn’t have any supply of vaccine left.
@Crimdor Biden purchased 100 million more last week. He’s working hard with FEMA to roll that out right now. Unfortunately, there are storms and stuff. It’s tough.
Cloudy Skies Productions – ya I hope they get em out to where they need to be :/
I bet they can do it
Cloudy Skies Productions – I just wanted to say that I appreciate our back n forth.
I know we may not see eye to eye on some things, but I appreciate the conversation we’ve had.
Just wanted to wish you and your loved ones good health and a happy life my guy.
@Crimdor I live in Michigan, my man. And yeah, same to you.
Just remember when you say, “Numbers are coming down” what you are really saying is that people are still getting infected and people are still dying but not as many as last week or last month.
We’re people. We’re not numbers. You don’t have the right to forget that.
Greetings to Ms. Shelley… i’m sure it’s traceable just to the fact we all tend to speak in approximations for the sake of brevity. I recall from his prior appearances that Dr. Sample is very devoted to his patients… if a person gets sick, then he’s definitely a doctor i’d want to get. Here’s an earlier appearance just before the November election, where he “Lets his reasonableness be known” (Philippians 4;5) … he turns the tables on Trump’s literally sickening Covid lies –> https://youtu.be/QFW5awGSIZ4
Man, we can’t even get a handle on the original corona. 🙄
Because the Trumpards won’t take it seriously!
Not in Florida where i live i see people not wearing masks every day and it makes me so upset that they dont have the courage to protect themselves or others
I heard Florida is doing well compared to lockdown states like California and New York
PEOPLE DIED:CUOMO LIED.
I guess that wearing a mask works.
There are always mutations in some infectious disease, the important thing is, nothing is been hidden from the public
Americans believe New Zealanders have less freedoms than Americans and that is why they have 500,000 Covid deaths while NZ have had 26.
US Propaganda must be good for Americans to believe that having half a million Covid deaths is freedom. Oh well, I’m off to a BBQ at the beach.
US Media need to interview New Zealand and Taiwan pandemic experts.
CDC briefings would benefit from having zoom connected global advisers.
Covid variants = US has 10 variants, 1 UK, 1 South Africa, 1 Brazil and 1 China.
2020 the virus possibly originated in China. 2021 there is no debate the virus is from US.