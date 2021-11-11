Double Murder in Bull Bay, Jamaica | TVJ Midday – Nov 11 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
27 comments
CHICLAYO PERU
O my God,mother condolence to you and the rest of family,praying for your strength.
Paternity test to be mandatory and 6th form to be mandatory are the best things that could ever happen in Jamaica.
Instead of appealing to the residents for help to fight against crimes, why the Government don’t change the outdated laws on the books
. The gun laws in Jamaica is a big joke.
What you mean the punishment are the citizens should get them fire arm permit to defend them self again criminal
@howard mullings That too. The laws need to be changed also. The punishment is not fitting the crime. Their is no form of deterrent right now, and the Criminals know that. That’s why they don’t care about killing innocent people.
Exactly
definitely
@howard mullings
Do you live in Jamaica?
That man sound like him taking care of some jackets
Tell the woman them to keep them body under subjection
Yes them must let them do the test at birth
That’s right too many Jamaican men get jackets full time
Do you realize if any minister get sick in Jamaica ,they fly him or her to America to get treatment
or as soon as dem retire like pj dem lef go abroad
Sometimes when we hear some knowledgeable person speak it makes no sense for example when that saying is poverty causes why paternity is plenty in Jamaica is more than rubbish. He knows what Is the poverty percentage rate in USA and look at the paternity rates in that country USA which now suggests to be over 35%
Crime gone out of control rip young man condolences to the bereavement families
I pray your strength mum
Why as
? help the nation help us less we all be
Jamaican we have gotten so materialistic & evil
Only
God can
Lord
Dooomed
Let’s not do this but love each other
Police should only be in uniform if they are going on night ops.
You take what vaccine you want let people make responsible decisions
If paternity test is made mandatory at birth, a lots of women and their child wouldn’t be able to go home from the hospital
No don’t leave nothing to God give the police information
I’ve been saying it and I won’t stop. What are the people are waiting on to demand the resignation of the minister of security and the Prime Minister? Either they can’t do their job or they don’t want to.
I hope they pass the law to make DNA mandatory but I hope they also add the mandatory child support payment to it also.
A note to the ministry of health.
How can the minister make such horrendous claims about spending $1.4B in hospitals. Let see the proof. Bcauz every public hospitals in Jamaica is run down & in a dilapidated & deplorable conditions. One tends to get sick from just going to those hospitals. The only persons that gained anything from the Billions spent are the minister himself & his close cronies. I strongly suggest he resigns willingly or face forced out.
WHAT SENCE DOES IT MAKE THE CITIZEN HELP THE POLICE CATCH THE MURDERER THEN THE GOVERNMENT LET THEM OUT OF PRISON