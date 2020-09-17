Doug Ford explains why tough new fines are needed for COVID-19 rule-breakers

Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions about the new fines calls for a cap on classroom sizes in the province.
Why don’t any of the officials have masks on. If I can’t go to a gas station without one, why are they exempt?
Why not
They aren’t exempt. You want to read it that way, however.
Billions have been spent to deal with Covid19. And a few bad apples are going to disrupt the gains we’ve made? I don’t think so. Slap a fine on these delinquents.
@Julie Gill
You’re young and very ignorant. Try harder.
@Dow E-mini 🐑🐑🐑
@Stewie G
Another loser. Get a job.
Report this video to YouTube as it infringes on your human rights.
We shouldn’t have to have rules like these but these selfish, mouth breathers are proving why we need them.
Mask.😷🧿
Leftist plan to restrict freedom in every way!
Name the right-wing candidate who is championing ignoring public health warnings and medical science.
Blah…blahhh..blahhh..
The four of you have no masks on ????
Preach!!!
Hypocrisy… Do as we say, not as we do…
the virus knows them and avoids them
Frustrated? U will see our frustration on the next election.
What no one with masks on 700 dollars fine look behind you ford lol
DO WE ALL UNDERSTAND THAT SURGICAL MASKS .THE .MIDDLE LAYER HAS FINE GLASS FIBER IMBEDDED WITHIN? THIS IS JUST AWESOME…..NO WONDER MY THROAT IS always raw after an 8hr shift…..
How do you think that works? Your throat is sore from all of the glass you are breathing? Does that make sense to you?
What a money grab. They should be ashamed.
Exactly, it’s such a shame.
Crook.
2:57 He pulls out a mask… looks like he was going to put it on… “Nah… put it back in my pocket” *Eyes pop out of socket*
So if I get infected at a private party = bad, but if I get infected at work = no problem? I don’t follow the logic here.
Jesus Chris, where did you find these nerds.
We need money, no more transfer payments because we shut down Alberta, so we’ll have to get it back by any means possible
I have a medical condition, no mask for me.
*Covid deniers and anti-maskers, we know you are very anxious and fatigued by all this. You too can play a part in protecting vulnerable Canadians (immuno-compromised, seniors, etc.) by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and social distancing. Have some responsibility and consideration for others.