Doug Ford explains why tough new fines are needed for COVID-19 rule-breakers

TOPICS:
September 17, 2020

 

Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions about the new fines calls for a cap on classroom sizes in the province.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

31 Comments on "Doug Ford explains why tough new fines are needed for COVID-19 rule-breakers"

  1. Ice Slushi | September 17, 2020 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    Why don’t any of the officials have masks on. If I can’t go to a gas station without one, why are they exempt?

  2. Dow E-mini | September 17, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    Billions have been spent to deal with Covid19. And a few bad apples are going to disrupt the gains we’ve made? I don’t think so. Slap a fine on these delinquents.

  3. Seal Man | September 17, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    Mask.😷🧿

  4. Rosie Mclafferty | September 17, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    Leftist plan to restrict freedom in every way!

  5. NvrSayNvr | September 17, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    Blah…blahhh..blahhh..

  6. DeeJay Cee | September 17, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    The four of you have no masks on ????

  7. Adilson Colombo | September 17, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    Frustrated? U will see our frustration on the next election.

  8. George Drake | September 17, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    What no one with masks on 700 dollars fine look behind you ford lol

  9. Gabriele Halley | September 17, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    DO WE ALL UNDERSTAND THAT SURGICAL MASKS .THE .MIDDLE LAYER HAS FINE GLASS FIBER IMBEDDED WITHIN? THIS IS JUST AWESOME…..NO WONDER MY THROAT IS always raw after an 8hr shift…..

    • Blank Space Provided | September 17, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      How do you think that works? Your throat is sore from all of the glass you are breathing? Does that make sense to you?

  10. Rebecca Sluchinski | September 17, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    What a money grab. They should be ashamed.

  12. Startonix | September 17, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    2:57 He pulls out a mask… looks like he was going to put it on… “Nah… put it back in my pocket” *Eyes pop out of socket*

  13. Day &Night | September 17, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    So if I get infected at a private party = bad, but if I get infected at work = no problem? I don’t follow the logic here.

  14. Hostis Humani Generis | September 17, 2020 at 6:25 PM | Reply

    Jesus Chris, where did you find these nerds.

  15. Garry Burkart | September 17, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    We need money, no more transfer payments because we shut down Alberta, so we’ll have to get it back by any means possible

  16. bushy240 | September 17, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    I have a medical condition, no mask for me.

  17. K C | September 17, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    *Covid deniers and anti-maskers, we know you are very anxious and fatigued by all this.  You too can play a part in protecting vulnerable Canadians (immuno-compromised, seniors, etc.) by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and social distancing.  Have some responsibility and consideration for others.

