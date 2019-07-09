Doug Ford: People are worried about jobs, not Dean French

TOPICS:
July 9, 2019

 

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tells the media that people on the streets worry about jobs, not about his ex-chief of staff Dean French.

Related Articles

37 Comments on "Doug Ford: People are worried about jobs, not Dean French"

  1. td603 td603 | July 8, 2019 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    Ford……THEY also worry about climate change and the serious consequences if politicians like yourself are incapable of creating jobs while reducing carbon emissions. Both are equally important.

    • Bianka K | July 9, 2019 at 4:30 AM | Reply

      td603 td603 – really? If u are so convinced in what u are talking about, why u are hiding behind 🔢 and the letters 🔤… shame!!!

    • Shawn Marla | July 9, 2019 at 9:15 AM | Reply

      Lol we must pay more taxes to solve the liberal climate change. Congrats you actually got likes for your comment

    • Shawn Marla | July 9, 2019 at 9:16 AM | Reply

      Bianka K he’s a moron liberal they don’t want people to know who they really are. Can’t blame them

    • td603 td603 | July 9, 2019 at 9:56 AM | Reply

      @Shawn Marla
      Can’t add intelligent comments to the conversation? LOSER!

    • Henry Van Gog | July 9, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Shawn Marla Considering Dougie Fraud cut a whole bunch of govt departments and gave much less for the rest to work with, yet is still spending 5 billion a year more than the previous govt should tell you how bad his management skills are.

  2. Ted Sheckler | July 8, 2019 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    GO FORD!!! Finally someone who can focus on the REAL problems Canadians face!

  3. Wone Motie | July 8, 2019 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    PPC 2019

  4. Brett Hagey | July 8, 2019 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    People are worried about Doug and his cadre phoning them up in the middle of the night, and threatening them with death, gangster style, like he’s already been caught doing. Doug needs to resign.

    • wiliam primrose | July 8, 2019 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      that was very scary, never have I ever heard of any politician phoning a citizen in the middle of the night, and say what he said…

  5. Devon Di Marco | July 8, 2019 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    I worry about dean french and how you promised to be for the people but you engage in the exact same cronyism politics the liberals did. You’re a fraud sir.

  6. minijimi | July 8, 2019 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    The Dean French scandal STINKS to high hell. The rich friends of the Fords and Frenches are getting richer while the little guy struggles to make it. This is what we voted for. People in glass houses should not throw stones.

  7. Myrna Garrett | July 8, 2019 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    Last week Doug Ford. Was on TV saying Ontario has more jobs than we have people too fill them so how can you now say we are worried about unemployment. Jobs are there if you want them Unemployment in my area is zero.

    • Enigma | July 8, 2019 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      Wasent he referring to Alberta?

      He said that Ontario is booming too, idk knew to politics dont judge me

    • Myrna Garrett | July 9, 2019 at 7:26 AM | Reply

      O he is talking about Ontario. Doug Ford is having a very difficult time and making very poor decisions but I won’t go there. From day one he has hired people who are his friend , relatives or friends of friends. Trump has his entire family in thwhite house and that is called nepotism. Dominic LeBlanc apparently just is considering hiring a friend but should not go through with it. Welcome to the world of politics.

  8. Forgotten Head | July 8, 2019 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    why doug sound like goofy???

    • Henry Van Gog | July 9, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      He sounds nothing like our beloved Goofy.
      Please don’t insult Goofy, as Goofy has a hell of a lot more brains than Dougie Fraud.

  9. Garrett turriff | July 8, 2019 at 11:25 PM | Reply

    Lol 😂 omg.

  10. ANTHONY CARMICHAEL | July 9, 2019 at 12:21 AM | Reply

    GO FORD! !!!!!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  11. Michael Coakley | July 9, 2019 at 1:27 AM | Reply

    RESIGN PLEASE

  12. Art Dent | July 9, 2019 at 3:51 AM | Reply

    Wasn’t Dougie supposed to be hiding under a rock for the next 4 months, ordered by Scheer and the CPC? Not like he can show his face in Ontario without getting booed.

  13. Adamantium Scorpion | July 9, 2019 at 7:29 AM | Reply

    Yes! Ontario NEEDS JOBS!!! And Joe Jobs General labor JOBS! Full time year round JOBS! (Stop tilting at windmills!)

  14. Bear Slayer | July 9, 2019 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    The people’s champ !

  15. Anouar Driouach | July 9, 2019 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    north korea . as if the only people with brains are the fords to run this city . its smth you only get to see in 3rd world countries when an entire familly gets to run the same city over and over .

  16. Chris Rees | July 9, 2019 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    Go get ’em Dougie!

  17. Bibi Burns | July 9, 2019 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    Hey people of Alberta, keep him! Alberta was destroyed by low oil prices and 40 years of doubling down on oil and not diversifying their economy b/c conservative governments sold Albertans out to big oil: Oil’s Deep State; How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Stops Action on Global Warming — in Alberta, and in Ottawa, by Kevin Taft.

  18. Bibi Burns | July 9, 2019 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    People of Ontario are concerned about the corruption in our government. Looks like Drug Ford still has something to hide.

  19. lostinthefogofwar | July 9, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    We have more jobs than people already.

  20. Henry Van Gog | July 9, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

