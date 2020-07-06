Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins deliver a COVID-19 update (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, hold a briefing as coronavirus cases continue to surge in many states.

RELATED:

Several states are now adding far more coronavirus cases daily than the entirety of the European Union. Deaths in Florida, Arizona and Texas have been edging upward since late June.

The U.S. has seen almost 2.9 million confirmed cases and more than 130,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University data.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.