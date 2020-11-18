Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious diseases physician, tells Lawrence O'Donnell that the Trump administration is blocking information that would allow Joe Biden’s team to have a "detailed understanding of the strategy" to contain Covid-19. Aired on 11/17/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell:
Drawing upon his experience as a former chief of staff on the Senate Finance Committee and as an Emmy-winning executive producer and writer of ""The West Wing,"" Lawrence O'Donnell examines the compelling and impactful political stories of the day. O'Donnell convenes diverse panels of guests, including a variety of politicians and cultural voices, to offer unique viewpoints and perspective. In his signature style, O'Donnell highlights the latest news developments and offers his take on the political stories driving the national conversation.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#NahidBhadelia #Trump #MSNBC
Dr. Bhadelia: Trump Admin. ‘Hurting People’ By Not Sharing Covid-19 Info With Biden | The Last Word
Donald Trump is more Dangerous than Covid 19
A plastic spork is more dangerous than covid 19
@A Thiefdom I’ve seen prison shivs made with plastic sporks. They are in fact pretty dangerous.
asinloveyunz.linK
Dumb or shill? Which are u? Logan act? Electoral college? 12/14? Biden needs to be elected?
DT had covid19, he literally is covid19, Pro covid19 Trump GOP and republicans and Senate- “ America does not need PPP it needs Amy barret! “ The Senate decided to nominate a corrupt supreme court judge instead of giving America PPP and then they decided to go on vacation until next year leaving America out in the cold 🥶 to fight covid19 by ourselves, Georgia you’re the only hope to save America please vote for the Democrats so America can survive the trump virus 🦠
From Trump’s lack of interest, actions, and his habitual lies, I doubt there is an “Operation Warp Speed”. By letting the Biden and his team in, it would expose so much that hasn’t been done, if anything at all besides political games.
American Arrogance doesn’t discriminate.
Pro covid19 Trump GOP and republicans and Senate- “ America does not need PPP it needs Amy barret! “ The Senate decided to nominate a corrupt supreme court judge instead of giving America PPP and then they decided to go on vacation until next year leaving America out in the cold 🥶 to fight covid19 by ourselves, Georgia you’re the only hope to save America please vote for the Democrats so America can survive the trump virus 🦠
God save America from psychopaths Trump, Giuliani, GOP 😔🙏🕊️
@Sharon Douse ok racist
@scot mile Scott you are using that racist reply to the last Mile.
@Sharon Douse it’s true so the truth is a lie
Go look yourself and except it truth hurts get a clue
@scot mile Trump always says that he loves his uneducated supporters. I only repeat the words of Trump. Trump is done and gone and finished. Move forward with a smile 😊☺️☺️.
@Sharon Douse ok racist supporter glad to know where you stand racist
Donald Trump would rather millions of Americans get sick from Coronavirus and die than have the Biden team get the information needed to control the virus when Joe’s sworn into office.
That’s just the kind of ROT that he IS !!
Trump’s next book will describe his heroic fight against a virus that did not exist. The title will be ‘Triumph of the Will’. When people point out that that is the title of a Nazi propaganda film, Trump will say that he wrote it before Hitler was born and his supporters will believe him.
Team Trump does not have a detailed strategy, and thus no understanding is necessary. Trump is trying to hide this fact for as long as possible.
Has it occurred to anyone that it is very possible that there is no plan? Remember the healthcare plan he gave to Leslie Stahl a few weeks back?
Republicans only care about protecting the rich and kickbacks under the table, not the American people.
A time will come and very soon when Trump’s name will only be mentioned with utter contempt, disgust and scorn. He deserves worse.
There has been little or no government administration for four years. There has been an ongoing PR campaign. This has resulted in the need to “hand over” no semblance of competence but an absolute shambles. To the responsible party of and to this shambles:THERE WILL BE A RECKONING. Say good bye to the republican party.
what is happening to the America we love ? this is so shameful and a disgrace the world is watching us , Joe Biden & kamala Harris won the election to bring peace to the nation , it’s time for healing , it has been too many thing going on too much violence, time for change in white house
Living in Trumps America is a nightmare. I’m sick of winning
I seriously ask myself: what strategy should be there with the Trump administration! There is simply no strategy, what has been done so far has been delegated by Donald Trump watching between Twitter and FoxNews or when he has sat in the toilet. So don’t get your hopes up.
Doctor B is looking thicc af. 👍
Trump shoulda got after the corona pandemic with the same gumption he’s fighting the election.
Biden is the second coming of Jesus day one everything will be perfect the media has made sure to tell us this.problem just because you hate trump doesnt mean biden is god
When this is all over, and Americans see that our death rate was over twice the rest of the world, the words we will use to describe what happened will be: “criminal negligence”. Remember it was deliberate. It was Trump, McConnell and the entire GOP that took us there. They had the power to do it differently. They chose to let people die.
Msnbc is punking ppl… again. Biden has not been confirmed by the college. Violation of logan act. wtf
Biden has done more for America in 5 days than Trump in almost 4 years
and with his hands tied to his back, and wearing a mask.