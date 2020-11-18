Dr. Bhadelia: Trump Admin. ‘Hurting People’ By Not Sharing Covid-19 Info With Biden | The Last Word

November 18, 2020

 

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious diseases physician, tells Lawrence O'Donnell that the Trump administration is blocking information that would allow Joe Biden’s team to have a "detailed understanding of the strategy" to contain Covid-19. Aired on 11/17/2020.
31 Comments on "Dr. Bhadelia: Trump Admin. ‘Hurting People’ By Not Sharing Covid-19 Info With Biden | The Last Word"

  1. The Ghost | November 18, 2020 at 12:47 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump is more Dangerous than Covid 19

    • A Thiefdom | November 18, 2020 at 1:02 AM | Reply

      A plastic spork is more dangerous than covid 19

    • Planet Jigobot TV | November 18, 2020 at 1:16 AM | Reply

      @A Thiefdom I’ve seen prison shivs made with plastic sporks. They are in fact pretty dangerous.

    • Thuan Lai | November 18, 2020 at 1:38 AM | Reply

    • Nick Machiavelli | November 18, 2020 at 7:51 AM | Reply

      Dumb or shill? Which are u? Logan act? Electoral college? 12/14? Biden needs to be elected?

    • Harris Biden 2020 WON !!! | November 18, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

      DT had covid19, he literally is covid19, Pro covid19 Trump GOP and republicans and Senate- “ America does not need PPP it needs Amy barret! “ The Senate decided to nominate a corrupt supreme court judge instead of giving America PPP and then they decided to go on vacation until next year leaving America out in the cold 🥶 to fight covid19 by ourselves, Georgia you’re the only hope to save America please vote for the Democrats so America can survive the trump virus 🦠

  2. Paulette Daniele | November 18, 2020 at 1:04 AM | Reply

    From Trump’s lack of interest, actions, and his habitual lies, I doubt there is an “Operation Warp Speed”. By letting the Biden and his team in, it would expose so much that hasn’t been done, if anything at all besides political games.

  3. Cyborg Ninja | November 18, 2020 at 1:08 AM | Reply

    American Arrogance doesn’t discriminate.

    • Harris Biden 2020 WON !!! | November 18, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

      Pro covid19 Trump GOP and republicans and Senate- “ America does not need PPP it needs Amy barret! “ The Senate decided to nominate a corrupt supreme court judge instead of giving America PPP and then they decided to go on vacation until next year leaving America out in the cold 🥶 to fight covid19 by ourselves, Georgia you’re the only hope to save America please vote for the Democrats so America can survive the trump virus 🦠

  4. Lina 2020 | November 18, 2020 at 1:10 AM | Reply

    God save America from psychopaths Trump, Giuliani, GOP 😔🙏🕊️

  5. Michael Humphrey | November 18, 2020 at 1:15 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump would rather millions of Americans get sick from Coronavirus and die than have the Biden team get the information needed to control the virus when Joe’s sworn into office.

  6. Terry Hawkins | November 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM | Reply

    That’s just the kind of ROT that he IS !!

  7. MVVpro | November 18, 2020 at 1:24 AM | Reply

    Trump’s next book will describe his heroic fight against a virus that did not exist. The title will be ‘Triumph of the Will’. When people point out that that is the title of a Nazi propaganda film, Trump will say that he wrote it before Hitler was born and his supporters will believe him.

  8. ruth depew | November 18, 2020 at 1:36 AM | Reply

    Team Trump does not have a detailed strategy, and thus no understanding is necessary. Trump is trying to hide this fact for as long as possible.

  9. Autumn Branch | November 18, 2020 at 1:41 AM | Reply

    Has it occurred to anyone that it is very possible that there is no plan? Remember the healthcare plan he gave to Leslie Stahl a few weeks back?

  10. Randy Ragsdale | November 18, 2020 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    Republicans only care about protecting the rich and kickbacks under the table, not the American people.

  11. Roger Vella Bonavita | November 18, 2020 at 2:03 AM | Reply

    A time will come and very soon when Trump’s name will only be mentioned with utter contempt, disgust and scorn. He deserves worse.

  12. Noe, D | November 18, 2020 at 2:09 AM | Reply

    There has been little or no government administration for four years. There has been an ongoing PR campaign. This has resulted in the need to “hand over” no semblance of competence but an absolute shambles. To the responsible party of and to this shambles:THERE WILL BE A RECKONING. Say good bye to the republican party.

  13. Prophetess/Evangelist Precious | November 18, 2020 at 2:55 AM | Reply

    what is happening to the America we love ? this is so shameful and a disgrace the world is watching us , Joe Biden & kamala Harris won the election to bring peace to the nation , it’s time for healing , it has been too many thing going on too much violence, time for change in white house

  14. Evan Hayford | November 18, 2020 at 3:03 AM | Reply

    Living in Trumps America is a nightmare. I’m sick of winning

  15. Marco Kälin | November 18, 2020 at 3:40 AM | Reply

    I seriously ask myself: what strategy should be there with the Trump administration! There is simply no strategy, what has been done so far has been delegated by Donald Trump watching between Twitter and FoxNews or when he has sat in the toilet. So don’t get your hopes up.

  16. Big Ern Mahkracken | November 18, 2020 at 5:47 AM | Reply

    Trump shoulda got after the corona pandemic with the same gumption he’s fighting the election.

  17. Paul Star | November 18, 2020 at 6:32 AM | Reply

    Biden is the second coming of Jesus day one everything will be perfect the media has made sure to tell us this.problem just because you hate trump doesnt mean biden is god

  18. K S | November 18, 2020 at 7:08 AM | Reply

    When this is all over, and Americans see that our death rate was over twice the rest of the world, the words we will use to describe what happened will be: “criminal negligence”. Remember it was deliberate. It was Trump, McConnell and the entire GOP that took us there. They had the power to do it differently. They chose to let people die.

  19. Nick Machiavelli | November 18, 2020 at 7:49 AM | Reply

    Msnbc is punking ppl… again. Biden has not been confirmed by the college. Violation of logan act. wtf

  20. A L | November 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    Biden has done more for America in 5 days than Trump in almost 4 years
    and with his hands tied to his back, and wearing a mask.

