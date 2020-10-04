Dr. Conley gives an update on President Trump’s condition | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
October 4, 2020

 

SHWhite House physician Dr. Sean Conley gives update on President Trump's condition.
President Donald Trump will face a critical turning point in his battle with COVID-19 in the coming days as he remains at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday. He announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

Saturday brought a number of mixed messages about Trump's health. After White House physician Sean Conley said he was "extremely happy" with Trump's progress, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told The Associated Press that Trump's condition in the past day had been "very concerning."

56 Comments on "Dr. Conley gives an update on President Trump’s condition | USA TODAY"

  1. dekdek nav | October 4, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Doctors should just go back inside coz they already updated us, the American people.

  2. Geek Remix | October 4, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Remember when they said he had a mild fever but now they are saying a high fever. So how is he really doing now?

    • Melburys Brick | October 4, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

      @Mainely Trump is a liar of the highest order, but he would not fake this. The man’s a megolamaniac. His public appearances surrounded by fawning sycophants, his ego massaging rallies, his “strong and healthy” facade….. This is *EVERYTHING* to this individual.
      Couple that with him previously railing at Clinton, Sanders, Biden etc on their mental and physical frailties, and there is *no way* he would allow himself to falsely be portrayed as that which he is now…… a sick old man.

    • Lifewitariez _. | October 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      Them lying mofos everwhere

    • Joseph Kearny | October 4, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

      About as well as Chris Cuomo when he did a pod cast sequestered in his basement while suffering from Covid. Chrissy said that the beast comes at night accompanied by high fever but, Chris seemed fine during the day: no cough, shortness of breath, watery eyes, fatigue, sniffles; he was able to carry on as usual.

    • Quincy Sloan | October 4, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      @Daniel Richardson I have realized that most expect to much from the other side, because if both sides did research Proud Boys wouldn’t get labelled as a hate group (I visited their official site and saw they had productive conversation with Whoopi Goldberg), BLM as well. The firearms, despite the right to open carry is not a good look. Especially, when you are not law enforcement. Same for protest, whether its Antifa or BLM supporters ( I have yet to see proof that BLM founders and actual members are participating in violence, looting, and the destruction of property.

      Maybe a townhall should be done with Proud Boys leadership and BLM leadership, because neither are terrorist organizations. Also neither are racist either, but still the labels come.

    • Daniel Richardson | October 4, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Quincy Sloan both are not racist as a whole but both certainly have racists within them, because unpopular to contrary belief yes blacks and anyone of color can be racist to.

  3. Kannan Chock | October 4, 2020 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Why does this look similar to the time all those Houston doctors had an issue with COVID related treatment

  4. Greg Park | October 4, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    98 percent
    that smile following that statement
    made me laugh so hard idunno why

  5. Allan O Castro | October 4, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    I’ve recovered from Covid. The shortness of breath comes later about a week or more after the fevers. And is probably the scariest symptom cuz everyone’s experienced fever before but not shortness of breath.

    • Lady in Red | October 4, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

      @R Phuche hahaha your one of those idiots. Yes, you should try, go ahead.

    • WWG1WGA! | October 4, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

      Thank goodness you are ok. That is scary.

    • Harvey Weinstein | October 4, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

      It would be bad if he died. But he lived a full life. Accomplished alot, banged alot of hot chicks, even became president. I still feel goo with Pence steering the ship.

    • Jun3 Shiroyuki | October 4, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

      @Kerry Fitting That was the same experience with my whole family except my mom. My mom’s was like a bad flu (doctors said she was in no danger of dying but she certainly felt like she was dying) while the rest of us just felt like we had a very mild cold.

    • Harvey Weinstein | October 4, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

      Trump is 74 years old and he’s fat. He should set an exmple by losing weight and becoming more healthy in his 2nd term.

  6. Cooking of Survival | October 4, 2020 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    <

    • Milagro Motz | October 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

      👍👍🙏🙏🙏✌️✌️👌👌

    • Lili Gibson | October 4, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

      @Mary McGreevy I am just wondering if a regular patient can get the same medicine in the hospital nowadays?

    • R Phuche | October 4, 2020 at 2:17 PM | Reply

      *_Everything_* ??? Wow, they got Al Capone only on income tax evasion, despite all those 210,000 people he killed — they couldn’t find the weapons.

    • Matt Hart | October 4, 2020 at 2:32 PM | Reply

      @Mary McGreevy Theres a massive difference between “3rd world care” and a team of 7 highly recognized and specialized doctors. Maybe 2 or 3 docs (max) would be a good compromise… within the first 5 seconds of this video I was already rolling my eyes at the fact that the A-Team is walking up to the press.

    • Susan Kay | October 4, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      Yep, throwing the entire medicine cabinet at him. Now he a complete PIA on the steroids, so they’re sending him home to croak in a day or two. Nice job, fellas! You really are a stellar team, aintcha?

  7. Google Comrade. | October 4, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    Speedy recovery for Mr Trump and Mrs Trump.

  8. Autumn Meadows | October 4, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    Bedside at the whitehouse? Everything is suspect.

  9. travsb1984 | October 4, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    Wait this doesn’t fit the narrative. Youtube should have some of it’s medical “experts” credentialed with BA’s in community studies to fact check this immediately and shadow ban this right away or delete outright if it’s link still trends on FB…

  10. Jennings 550 | October 4, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    Thank God our President is improving.

  11. Richard C | October 4, 2020 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    Conley after being contradicted by Meadows admits: “I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the President, his course of illness has had. I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction.”

    What does “steer the course of the illness” mean? Does Conley believe talking about the illness worsens it? Is he taking his cues from the playbook: “I always wanted to play it down?”

    • Tahoma | October 4, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

      He is just being smart. What is said could make or break career due to the immature climate we have these days. I would just tell people I am not about words, I am focused on a patient. I have not witnessed any playing down of the true subject since this started. I have, however, witnessed playing down of those trying to capitalize.

  12. A. Wife | October 4, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    For All the ones that Lost a Loved one or you knew someone that lost their Lives to this current health scare, ,,, Those that Lost n/or Survived?? They All deserve this much Media attention. Yes ?!?!?

    Just saying…..

  13. Manny Gonzales | October 4, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    The costume didn’t fit the small, bald actor in the back😂😂😂

    • Manny Gonzales | October 4, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

      @soli Sanchez why don’t u go do something about inbread famies? Prevent families like urs from having kids like u. 😂😂 casket for trump 2020🥳🥳

    • Saimazing Life | October 4, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

      😹

    • soli Sanchez | October 4, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

      Manny Gonzales
      Thank you for proving that Trump haters are masterful at projecting. Hence; it’s why you know about “inbred families” [NOT INBREAD FAMIES 🤣]. And definitely why you have learning disabilities.
      BECAUSE OF ALL THE INBREEDING IN YOUR FAMILY. 😬
      TRUMP 2020! 🇺🇸

    • Peter Szala | October 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

      What are you smoking?

    • Angel Slovodan | October 4, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      That dude is the only one with any actual medical knowledge, rest of them just goons. “it’s an honor to be Trump’s doctor.” give me a break.

  14. Stitch in Time | October 4, 2020 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    We have to vote Biden in and PUSH HIM TO cut all these jobs going overseas. Little by little this government should levy tariffs on companies who are producing overseas. Their goods, imports to the USA should be taxed to the hilt. No more waffling. No second term for Biden or any other POTUS if they stand by and let our people eat ‘CAKE.’

    • Marlene Stewart | October 4, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

      You’re dreaming. Vote Biden in and who knows who will be pushing him, but it won’t be the American people.

    • Papa Wheelie | October 4, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

      Are you living in an alternate reality? Biden voted for all the bills, e.g. NAFTA, that sent our jobs overseas! Trump is the only chance we have to Make America Great Again in manufacturing!

    • Val Brooks | October 4, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      Good luck with that!

  15. Melodie Harris | October 4, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    Seems like a waste of time when THEY ALL SAID THE SAME THING🙄

    • WWG1WGA! | October 4, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

      Yes, they said the president is fine but the press doesn’t seem to hear very well.

    • Jun3 Shiroyuki | October 4, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

      @WWG1WGA! Because they will only hear what they want to hear.

    • Val Brooks | October 4, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

      Lol omg…each of these doctors plays a different role, since COVID effects different areas… each doctor treats him accordingly so each has to eport their own findings. That’s why one said ” on a pulmonary stand point ” There’s a pulmonologist a epidemiologist, clinical, one’s probably a cardiovascular doctor. If he’s doing well, then they would say some of the same things.🙄

  16. justin walsh | October 4, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    They have to make him seem like he is sick but not too sick. We all know that he detests weakness and he views a major part of this country as weak and weak minded too

  17. Nay Rose | October 4, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    They want so badly to know these things and they will claim that they are only doing their duty as journalists by screaming out questions smh wow but crickets on biden and hunter ……weird

    • John Leonard | October 4, 2020 at 4:23 PM | Reply

      Hi! hope I do not bother you, I thought I just write and say hello, maybe we could be friends, hope you’re not angry about this?

  18. sun rise | October 4, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    Is this part of a conspiracy scenario oh my god I can’t believe this

    😧😫

  19. Thomas Partin | October 4, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    Press: “Dr conley, where do you think the president and first lady contacted the virus?”
    Dr conley: ” at the presidential debate last Tuesday!!”.

  20. AMERICAREAL | October 4, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    These Jackyl “reporters” are a national embarrassment.

