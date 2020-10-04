Dr. Conley gives an update on President Trump’s condition | USA TODAY

SHWhite House physician Dr. Sean Conley gives update on President Trump's condition.

President Donald Trump will face a critical turning point in his battle with COVID-19 in the coming days as he remains at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday. He announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

Saturday brought a number of mixed messages about Trump's health. After White House physician Sean Conley said he was "extremely happy" with Trump's progress, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told The Associated Press that Trump's condition in the past day had been "very concerning."

