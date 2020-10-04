Dr. Conley gives an update on President Trump’s condition | USA TODAY

SHWhite House physician Dr. Sean Conley gives update on President Trump's condition.
President Donald Trump will face a critical turning point in his battle with COVID-19 in the coming days as he remains at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday. He announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.
Saturday brought a number of mixed messages about Trump's health. After White House physician Sean Conley said he was "extremely happy" with Trump's progress, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told The Associated Press that Trump's condition in the past day had been "very concerning."
Doctors should just go back inside coz they already updated us, the American people.
Remember when they said he had a mild fever but now they are saying a high fever. So how is he really doing now?
@Mainely Trump is a liar of the highest order, but he would not fake this. The man’s a megolamaniac. His public appearances surrounded by fawning sycophants, his ego massaging rallies, his “strong and healthy” facade….. This is *EVERYTHING* to this individual.
Couple that with him previously railing at Clinton, Sanders, Biden etc on their mental and physical frailties, and there is *no way* he would allow himself to falsely be portrayed as that which he is now…… a sick old man.
Them lying mofos everwhere
About as well as Chris Cuomo when he did a pod cast sequestered in his basement while suffering from Covid. Chrissy said that the beast comes at night accompanied by high fever but, Chris seemed fine during the day: no cough, shortness of breath, watery eyes, fatigue, sniffles; he was able to carry on as usual.
@Daniel Richardson I have realized that most expect to much from the other side, because if both sides did research Proud Boys wouldn’t get labelled as a hate group (I visited their official site and saw they had productive conversation with Whoopi Goldberg), BLM as well. The firearms, despite the right to open carry is not a good look. Especially, when you are not law enforcement. Same for protest, whether its Antifa or BLM supporters ( I have yet to see proof that BLM founders and actual members are participating in violence, looting, and the destruction of property.
Maybe a townhall should be done with Proud Boys leadership and BLM leadership, because neither are terrorist organizations. Also neither are racist either, but still the labels come.
@Quincy Sloan both are not racist as a whole but both certainly have racists within them, because unpopular to contrary belief yes blacks and anyone of color can be racist to.
Why does this look similar to the time all those Houston doctors had an issue with COVID related treatment
That’s exactly what I said!
Uh, because they were similarly wearing lab coats and walking down a set of stairs…?
98 percent
that smile following that statement
made me laugh so hard idunno why
Hes a savage 😅😅😅
@David Reali It was 98 06:38
Greg Park … because they are making him lie.
David Reali The blood O2 sat was 98, prolly better then yours.
Cause they are all just “playing along”.
I’ve recovered from Covid. The shortness of breath comes later about a week or more after the fevers. And is probably the scariest symptom cuz everyone’s experienced fever before but not shortness of breath.
@R Phuche hahaha your one of those idiots. Yes, you should try, go ahead.
Thank goodness you are ok. That is scary.
It would be bad if he died. But he lived a full life. Accomplished alot, banged alot of hot chicks, even became president. I still feel goo with Pence steering the ship.
@Kerry Fitting That was the same experience with my whole family except my mom. My mom’s was like a bad flu (doctors said she was in no danger of dying but she certainly felt like she was dying) while the rest of us just felt like we had a very mild cold.
Trump is 74 years old and he’s fat. He should set an exmple by losing weight and becoming more healthy in his 2nd term.
@Mary McGreevy I am just wondering if a regular patient can get the same medicine in the hospital nowadays?
*_Everything_* ??? Wow, they got Al Capone only on income tax evasion, despite all those 210,000 people he killed — they couldn’t find the weapons.
@Mary McGreevy Theres a massive difference between “3rd world care” and a team of 7 highly recognized and specialized doctors. Maybe 2 or 3 docs (max) would be a good compromise… within the first 5 seconds of this video I was already rolling my eyes at the fact that the A-Team is walking up to the press.
Yep, throwing the entire medicine cabinet at him. Now he a complete PIA on the steroids, so they’re sending him home to croak in a day or two. Nice job, fellas! You really are a stellar team, aintcha?
Speedy recovery for Mr Trump and Mrs Trump.
Bedside at the whitehouse? Everything is suspect.
Thats what they call the part of the hospital he’s in …the “White House” Ward Stupid !!
Wait this doesn’t fit the narrative. Youtube should have some of it’s medical “experts” credentialed with BA’s in community studies to fact check this immediately and shadow ban this right away or delete outright if it’s link still trends on FB…
Thank God our President is improving.
Conley after being contradicted by Meadows admits: “I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the President, his course of illness has had. I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction.”
What does “steer the course of the illness” mean? Does Conley believe talking about the illness worsens it? Is he taking his cues from the playbook: “I always wanted to play it down?”
He is just being smart. What is said could make or break career due to the immature climate we have these days. I would just tell people I am not about words, I am focused on a patient. I have not witnessed any playing down of the true subject since this started. I have, however, witnessed playing down of those trying to capitalize.
For All the ones that Lost a Loved one or you knew someone that lost their Lives to this current health scare, ,,, Those that Lost n/or Survived?? They All deserve this much Media attention. Yes ?!?!?
The costume didn’t fit the small, bald actor in the back😂😂😂
@soli Sanchez why don’t u go do something about inbread famies? Prevent families like urs from having kids like u. 😂😂 casket for trump 2020🥳🥳
Thank you for proving that Trump haters are masterful at projecting. Hence; it’s why you know about “inbred families” [NOT INBREAD FAMIES 🤣]. And definitely why you have learning disabilities.
BECAUSE OF ALL THE INBREEDING IN YOUR FAMILY. 😬
TRUMP 2020! 🇺🇸
What are you smoking?
That dude is the only one with any actual medical knowledge, rest of them just goons. “it’s an honor to be Trump’s doctor.” give me a break.
We have to vote Biden in and PUSH HIM TO cut all these jobs going overseas. Little by little this government should levy tariffs on companies who are producing overseas. Their goods, imports to the USA should be taxed to the hilt. No more waffling. No second term for Biden or any other POTUS if they stand by and let our people eat ‘CAKE.’
You’re dreaming. Vote Biden in and who knows who will be pushing him, but it won’t be the American people.
Are you living in an alternate reality? Biden voted for all the bills, e.g. NAFTA, that sent our jobs overseas! Trump is the only chance we have to Make America Great Again in manufacturing!
Good luck with that!
Seems like a waste of time when THEY ALL SAID THE SAME THING🙄
Yes, they said the president is fine but the press doesn’t seem to hear very well.
@WWG1WGA! Because they will only hear what they want to hear.
Lol omg…each of these doctors plays a different role, since COVID effects different areas… each doctor treats him accordingly so each has to eport their own findings. That’s why one said ” on a pulmonary stand point ” There’s a pulmonologist a epidemiologist, clinical, one’s probably a cardiovascular doctor. If he’s doing well, then they would say some of the same things.🙄
They have to make him seem like he is sick but not too sick. We all know that he detests weakness and he views a major part of this country as weak and weak minded too
They want so badly to know these things and they will claim that they are only doing their duty as journalists by screaming out questions smh wow but crickets on biden and hunter ……weird
Is this part of a conspiracy scenario oh my god I can’t believe this
Press: “Dr conley, where do you think the president and first lady contacted the virus?”
Dr conley: ” at the presidential debate last Tuesday!!”.
These Jackyl “reporters” are a national embarrassment.