Dr. Fauci Says He Now Feels Liberated To Speak Freely On Science, Pandemic | The ReidOut | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Dr. Fauci Says He Now Feels Liberated To Speak Freely On Science, Pandemic | The ReidOut | MSNBC 1

January 22, 2021

 

Dr. Fauci returned to the White House briefing room Thursday for the first time under the new administration. Aired on 01/21/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About The ReidOut with Joy Reid: Joy Reid conducts one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers while addressing provocative political issues both inside and outside of the beltway. Reid, who is also a best-selling author and public speaker, joined MSNBC in 2011 as a contributor. Drawing from her decades-long experience in politics, passion for addressing the intersection of race, justice and culture, as well as her signature tenacious interviewing style, Reid kicks off MSNBC’s primetime lineup by delving into American politics as it unfolds.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#AnthonyFauci #WhiteHouse #MSNBC

Dr. Fauci Says He Now Feels Liberated To Speak Freely On Science, Pandemic | The ReidOut | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

35 Comments on "Dr. Fauci Says He Now Feels Liberated To Speak Freely On Science, Pandemic | The ReidOut | MSNBC"

  1. Martin | January 21, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    I’m happy for him to be able to share his knowledge after being repressed.

  2. Vanadyan | January 21, 2021 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    I really appreciate Dr Fauci for how disciplined he was in knowing how to deal with Trump without getting fired, for the good of the people. It must have been really difficult to not tell Trump what an absolute imbecile he is, and to shut up and let the experts handle it.

  3. Dan Ozomatli | January 21, 2021 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    Out of the darkness comes light sister 🙏 minority leader, LMAO 🤑

  4. Beyond Stylz | January 21, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    We are all happy the disinfectant injecting orange clown is gone …

  5. Mr. Greenjeans | January 21, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    A breath of fresh air for everyone!

  6. olesammie | January 21, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch needs to shut up. He is over!

  7. Raina Taitano | January 21, 2021 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Stop reporting on Mitch. He’s not the Senate Majority anymore. Stop giving him power!

  8. g0679 | January 21, 2021 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    Dear Mr. Senate Minority Leader,

    The time is long overdue, for you to get the wakizashi out of the drawer.

  9. Fatima Delle Donne | January 21, 2021 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    Welcome back Dr. Anthony Fauci 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  10. MrHootiedean | January 21, 2021 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    2:37 Moscow Mitch couldn’t even say that with a straight face.

  11. Lubi Bliss | January 21, 2021 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    Yes ! The dark cloud has been removed! Trump is crazy 😜 lol dude has a screw loose!

  12. Irene Matson | January 21, 2021 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    It was so refreshing to hear the truth!

  13. Alex Supremo | January 21, 2021 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    Trump put “I” in Politics

  14. D.W. Black | January 21, 2021 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    Science is observations and testing, then testing and more observations. Finally a President, who trust someone who study, trained, educated, and work in that field of expertise. This is why there are different fields of study and work, mr. Drumpf.

  15. Philip Berthiaume | January 21, 2021 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    Dear republicans, how can you say anything with a straight face. The Republicans have lost all credibility to be taken seriously on any issue at any time…

  16. randallissimo | January 21, 2021 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    BS. Nothing Mitch says trustworthy. He is in it for himself, period.

  17. Irreverent Bard | January 21, 2021 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    His eyes are smiling… i thinks he’s happy.

  18. FHB71 | January 21, 2021 at 11:25 PM | Reply

    is it just me or does anybody else think that Fauci appears younger, he is so relieved!

  19. Farooq Ghory | January 22, 2021 at 1:02 AM | Reply

    I dont know what is mitch mcconell problem? He is a kind of man who doesn’t want to be happy and also doesn’t want others to be happy. He is a man just to show his importance criticize or negate everything

  20. Turd Ferguson | January 22, 2021 at 1:18 AM | Reply

    Ahaha, 1 day without Trump.

    “I feel less constrained”

    Maybe it’s the no mask dahwg… 😂

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.