Dr. Fauci returned to the White House briefing room Thursday for the first time under the new administration. Aired on 01/21/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The ReidOut with Joy Reid: Joy Reid conducts one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers while addressing provocative political issues both inside and outside of the beltway. Reid, who is also a best-selling author and public speaker, joined MSNBC in 2011 as a contributor. Drawing from her decades-long experience in politics, passion for addressing the intersection of race, justice and culture, as well as her signature tenacious interviewing style, Reid kicks off MSNBC’s primetime lineup by delving into American politics as it unfolds.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#AnthonyFauci #WhiteHouse #MSNBC
Dr. Fauci Says He Now Feels Liberated To Speak Freely On Science, Pandemic | The ReidOut | MSNBC
I’m happy for him to be able to share his knowledge after being repressed.
I’m happy for us.
He’s looking so much better now that stress has been taken away. We shouldn’t forget that he’s 80 although he really doesn’t look it.
I really appreciate Dr Fauci for how disciplined he was in knowing how to deal with Trump without getting fired, for the good of the people. It must have been really difficult to not tell Trump what an absolute imbecile he is, and to shut up and let the experts handle it.
Out of the darkness comes light sister 🙏 minority leader, LMAO 🤑
He’s a disgrace to minorities to have that title
@flowerz good one. No worries, the grim reaper of helping the people has no power anymore.. 🙏 😇 🐻
We are all happy the disinfectant injecting orange clown is gone …
https://youtu.be/3jbethXIwK0
A breath of fresh air for everyone!
Except around Moscow Mitch. Did you catch that $h!t-eating grin of his at the end? He’s a troll on America’s soul.
Ya it’s called comic relief.
Although in your case you might be considered a eproctophile.
@Mr. Greenjeans Why don’t Liberal Fascist like Moscow Mitch?
Moscow Mitch needs to shut up. He is over!
Stop reporting on Mitch. He’s not the Senate Majority anymore. Stop giving him power!
@Denovan Scourge never take your eyes off trump’s Twitter, you’ll never know who to attack… Oh wait.
@stopthecrazyguy 🗣💯💯💯💯
@Denovan Scourge ROFL msnbc is fascist? Mostly says the people that have been kissing a literal orange fascist fatass for 4 years and loving it. Get out of here.
@Martin You have a lot of accounts.
@Denovan Scourge it’s a fairly normal name, I’m sure there’s just other people.
Dear Mr. Senate Minority Leader,
The time is long overdue, for you to get the wakizashi out of the drawer.
Welcome back Dr. Anthony Fauci 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
2:37 Moscow Mitch couldn’t even say that with a straight face.
Yes ! The dark cloud has been removed! Trump is crazy 😜 lol dude has a screw loose!
It was so refreshing to hear the truth!
eproctophile
@bellelise ???
Trump put “I” in Politics
Science is observations and testing, then testing and more observations. Finally a President, who trust someone who study, trained, educated, and work in that field of expertise. This is why there are different fields of study and work, mr. Drumpf.
Dear republicans, how can you say anything with a straight face. The Republicans have lost all credibility to be taken seriously on any issue at any time…
BS. Nothing Mitch says trustworthy. He is in it for himself, period.
His eyes are smiling… i thinks he’s happy.
is it just me or does anybody else think that Fauci appears younger, he is so relieved!
I dont know what is mitch mcconell problem? He is a kind of man who doesn’t want to be happy and also doesn’t want others to be happy. He is a man just to show his importance criticize or negate everything
Ahaha, 1 day without Trump.
“I feel less constrained”
Maybe it’s the no mask dahwg… 😂