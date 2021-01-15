The U.S. is facing spikes in both Covid-19 and unemployment cases. Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the Columbia University National Center for Disaster Preparedness, and Austan Goolsbee, former Council of Economic Advisors chair weigh in on what they want to see in President-elect Joe Biden’s new relief plan. Aired on 01/14/2021.
About Katy Tur: Katy Tur is an NBC News Correspondent and anchor of the 2 p.m. ET hour of “MSNBC Live.” A dogged journalist, Tur emerged as a breakout broadcaster in 2016 while covering the entirety of the Trump campaign across all platforms for NBC News and MSNBC.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Dr. Irwin Redlener, Austan Goolsbee On What Americans Need In Biden's Relief Plan | Katy Tur | MSNBC
Good luck Biden
Happy New Year Katy and crew! Stay blessed and Stay Safe😊
Happy new year everyone.
Let’s hope for a much more comprehensive and empathetic plan to address vaccinations and unemployment benefits. It might just happen now that McConnell is no longer blocking help for everyday Americans.
Now Biden is a real president! Just flood the market with vaccines! You get a vaccine, you get a vaccine, you get a vaccine! Otherwise they will just go bad sitting.
6 days until the trailer trash is removed from the white house
In San Francisco we say
” Trump is a few colors short of a rainbow. “
Electrician say
” Trump is not wired to code “
@Spooky Carrie
Trump is as bright as a two-watt bulb.
This much is obvious, *Americans need financial support to survive*
But if we do that, then we’ll have to actually tax the wealthy, in order to afford it.
@Tessmage Tessera I’m cool with that! 👍
@truth troll Yes, but they’ll cry and carry on about how unfair it is. We all need to feel sorry for billionaires.
Trumps poor leadership has hurt Americans the entire four years. He only cares about him.
Thank goodness President elect Biden will soon be in office. President Biden will be a president for ALL AMERICANS!
Can’t you see that the democrats have trump’s presidency miserable.
Common sense, “you have to stop the virus to get the economy working”.
Why didn’t trump & his administration want to save Americans & boost our economy?
Nothing left in bed thief’s
It took 5 months for the US to hit the first 100,000 deaths milestone.
It only took 5 weeks for the US to hit the latest 100,000 deaths milestone.
Remember jesus christ died for us
Relief jobs! Cash money access to the vaccine but republicans are incapable of it! They passed the stimulus check still nothing for me!
Say ‘no’ to Obongonomics and the trickle-up poverty it represents.
Dump always leaves A mess for someone else to clean up
Dementia Joe- 19 killed over 3 thousand people today!!
That guy is interesting but just talks too quickly. We’re out here trying to get a grip on what’s next. Slow up just a touch to deal with our lack of concentration due to real fear.
Make the vaccine deliver to pharmacies. They have been doing it for years