The U.S. is facing spikes in both Covid-19 and unemployment cases. Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the Columbia University National Center for Disaster Preparedness, and Austan Goolsbee, former Council of Economic Advisors chair weigh in on what they want to see in President-elect Joe Biden’s new relief plan. Aired on 01/14/2021.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About Katy Tur: Katy Tur is an NBC News Correspondent and anchor of the 2 p.m. ET hour of “MSNBC Live.” A dogged journalist, Tur emerged as a breakout broadcaster in 2016 while covering the entirety of the Trump campaign across all platforms for NBC News and MSNBC.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

#IrwinRedlener #Covid19 #MSNBC

Dr. Irwin Redlener, Austan Goolsbee On What Americans Need In Biden's Relief Plan | Katy Tur | MSNBC