TOPICS:
January 15, 2021

 

The U.S. is facing spikes in both Covid-19 and unemployment cases. Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the Columbia University National Center for Disaster Preparedness, and Austan Goolsbee, former Council of Economic Advisors chair weigh in on what they want to see in President-elect Joe Biden’s new relief plan. Aired on 01/14/2021.
26 Comments on "Dr. Irwin Redlener, Austan Goolsbee On What Americans Need In Biden’s Relief Plan | Katy Tur | MSNBC"

  1. Kat Pima | January 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    Good luck Biden

  2. The Roed to Good Cooking | January 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    Happy New Year Katy and crew! Stay blessed and Stay Safe😊

  3. Quake proof a house Taylor Devices Viscous Dampers | January 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    Happy new year everyone.

  4. Anna Rushlau | January 14, 2021 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    Let’s hope for a much more comprehensive and empathetic plan to address vaccinations and unemployment benefits. It might just happen now that McConnell is no longer blocking help for everyday Americans.

  5. J&TB Transport | January 14, 2021 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    Now Biden is a real president! Just flood the market with vaccines! You get a vaccine, you get a vaccine, you get a vaccine! Otherwise they will just go bad sitting.

  6. Trump Putin's puppet . | January 14, 2021 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    6 days until the trailer trash is removed from the white house

  7. Action Hiro | January 14, 2021 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    In San Francisco we say
    ” Trump is a few colors short of a rainbow. “

  8. truth troll | January 14, 2021 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    This much is obvious, *Americans need financial support to survive*

  9. Moire Garner | January 14, 2021 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    Trumps poor leadership has hurt Americans the entire four years. He only cares about him.
    Thank goodness President elect Biden will soon be in office. President Biden will be a president for ALL AMERICANS!

  10. Moire Garner | January 14, 2021 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Common sense, “you have to stop the virus to get the economy working”.
    Why didn’t trump & his administration want to save Americans & boost our economy?

  11. Don Leroy | January 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    Nothing left in bed thief’s

  12. Ro G | January 14, 2021 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    It took 5 months for the US to hit the first 100,000 deaths milestone.
    It only took 5 weeks for the US to hit the latest 100,000 deaths milestone.

  13. Don Leroy | January 14, 2021 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Remember jesus christ died for us

  14. cattigereyes1 | January 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    Relief jobs! Cash money access to the vaccine but republicans are incapable of it! They passed the stimulus check still nothing for me!

  15. Okemicco | January 14, 2021 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    Say ‘no’ to Obongonomics and the trickle-up poverty it represents.

  16. Vincent Gilberto | January 14, 2021 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    13:43 I love that. Do you love me? 😍💋 💝💖❤️

  17. negra lopez | January 14, 2021 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    Dump always leaves A mess for someone else to clean up

  18. Joe Dementia Fingers | January 14, 2021 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    Dementia Joe- 19 killed over 3 thousand people today!!

  19. Kelley Crockett | January 14, 2021 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    That guy is interesting but just talks too quickly. We’re out here trying to get a grip on what’s next. Slow up just a touch to deal with our lack of concentration due to real fear.

  20. vd d | January 14, 2021 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    Make the vaccine deliver to pharmacies. They have been doing it for years

