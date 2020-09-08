Dr. Michael Osterholm: Consequences Of Partying 'Could Be Substantial' | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC
Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss covid outbreaks and colleges and universities, and what schools and students need to do to prevent them. Aired on 08/31/2020.
79 Comments on Dr. Michael Osterholm: Consequences Of Partying ‘Could Be Substantial’ | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC

  1. students need to do the same everyone else has to do..use their brain..ofcourse they will not..and their parents and grandparents will pay for it!

    Reply

  2. Leaving up the defense on the virus to teachers to children for our kids education IS A FAILED government WHY DO WE FUND CDC OR FDA if we’re alone in the fight

    Reply

    • When trump wins I am going to have one he’ll of a block keg party..I might used Hillary party favors of 2016 if there if anything left.

      Reply

    • @Jeffrey Dahmer
      Gramps we all know you weren’t born legitimately.
      You still don’t realize you were found near a dumpster in a bassinet made in China.

      Reply

    • Are they all sick or just “tested” positive? Deaths FROM COVID are actually 6% of these death numbers they keep reporting : https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm Go to the Comorbidities on this CDC site! For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. 6% is like 10K out of this 170K these MSM keep saying died FROM COVID falsely! Insane how they put “presumed COVID-19” in a footnote, very sneaky! Read this whole CDC page carefully (age of deaths) and STOP believing the MSM exaggerated reporting about COVID! Open things back up Democrats!

      Reply

    • Pam Deshane, Bud Fudlacker, and Hudfarvet er Dansk are also well- known trolls. They post almost the same reply to every comment. *PSA – don’t feed the trolls by responding to them. Let them fester in their loneliness and hate – It really upsets them when they are ignored*

      Reply

  3. Look up the definition of Fascism and how easily it’s implemented step by step, Trump’s almost on the last ones. All we hear about is Socialism, the word is ingrained in American’s head. What’s wrong with the Democrats and Biden’s campaign!! Start explaining and repeating “Fascism” before it’s too late. Say the word over and over, it’s happening before our eyes. We’re making the same losing mistakes while Trump’s using the same winning tactics. WAKE UP! It’s happening twice!!?!!

    Reply

    • @Sask Sun seekers <--- Now here ladies and gentlemen is what I like to call a democrat 2.0 Instead of normal lies upfront they use a passive aggressive docileness to subdue a would be commenter. Careful of this one in particular. They have some how bypassed their logical components to cater to their feelings. Except this one works at their craft.

      Reply

    • Jeffrey Dahmer, Thomas Armsworthy Jr, Pam Deshane, Whicker Boy, and Bud Fudlacker are well- known trolls. *PSA – don’t feed the trolls by responding to them. Let them fester in their loneliness and hate – It really upsets them when they are ignored*

      Reply

  5. Imagine if we a had a president who paid as much attention to the well being of those he’s charged to serve, as he did to his Twitter feed.🤔🤨

    Reply

    • Are they all sick or just “tested” positive? Deaths FROM COVID are actually 6% of these death numbers they keep reporting : https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm Go to the Comorbidities on this CDC site! For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. 6% is like 10K out of this 170K these MSM keep saying died FROM COVID falsely! Insane how they put “presumed COVID-19” in a footnote, very sneaky! Read this whole CDC page carefully (age of deaths) and STOP believing the MSM exaggerated reporting about COVID! Open things back up Democrats!

      Reply

    • @Mandy politifact? hahahahaha! Died FROM Covid? How about they admit they died WITH Covid! Likely hood they die anyway is very very high! The unintended consequences from everything COVID is far worse than the draconian measures of a Flu that is very much in control now! Deaths FROM COVID are actually 6% of these death numbers they keep reporting: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm Go to the Comorbidities on this CDC site! For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. 6% is like 10K out of this 170K these MSM keep saying died FROM COVID falsely! Insane how they put “presumed COVID-19” in a footnote, very sneaky! Read this whole CDC page carefully (age of deaths) and STOP believing the MSM exaggerated reporting about COVID! Open things back up Democrats!

      Reply

  6. What about the convention the screaming and the yelling and the jumping up and down spreading their germs around not wearing their Masks SAD!!

    Reply

    • @Thomas Cunningham mental peers? Clearly English isn’t your first language as nobody would say something like that, unless their first language wasnt English or they’re just underdeveloped. So what Russian group do you belong to?

      Reply

    • @CANFPVNot Russian and shows your development level. Childhood is tough for some people. Kids can be mean to the stupid. This has definitely affected your thinking. Make me a pot holder.

      Reply

    • @Thomas Cunningham You go around screaming fake news and think you have a leg to stand on? Shouldn’t you be a typical republican and be busy licking trumps boots?

      Enjoy your disease ridden country you newt.

      Reply

  9. I grew up in a conservative Republican family in the 80s and I now have kids and I am running as far as I can get from these Republican lunatics! I no longer speak to my family because of their phycopathic mentality towards others. It’s real SICK!!!!!!!

    Reply

    • @Thomas Jones oh, here we go again with the psychopathic ramblings. Go use a CAT scan machine man! Really, it might held the doctor find the problem.

      Reply

    • @David Wiesen Tell your daughter that the wall is being built to keep out disease ridden criminal infiltrators from s h☻le countries.

      Reply

    • @Thomas Jones Gross! Your a disgusting monster! And, I would never let you or your poisonous sepent mouth any where near my children. Sick! There are movie monsters then there real life monsters. I think I found one! Watch your children! Thomas Jones will poison there minds with filth straight from the deceiver satan himself. Sad! Maybe we need an exorcist for this guy! Anyone want to pitch in on a exorcist for Thonas Jones?

      Reply

  12. Have we raised a generation of entitled young people whose need for self-indulgence out way any sense of responsibility to others?

    Reply

  16. I’m sorry, we DO need to BLAME the college students for their behaviors and actions that place the college society at risk. It’s called learning responsibility.

    Reply

