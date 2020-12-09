MSNBC’s Chris Jansing is joined by Dr. Vin Gupta, MSNBC medical contributor and an affiliate assistant professor at The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, to discuss coronavirus vaccines as the U.K begins injecting their first citizens. Aired on 12/08/2020.
Dr. Vin Gupta On Covid-19 Vaccine: 'It Doesn’t Look Like There’s Any Serious Adverse Events' | MSNBC
The older population needs the vaccine the most. The testing on ppl over 55 has been delayed. We want to be sure that the ppl who are at the least risk of side effects are tested first. Following that the older ppl get their doses. The data for the older ppl is still being evaluated. I.e., it is STILL not clear that this vaccine is safe for the ppl who need it the most.
In 1796 Edward Jenner, was an English physician and scientist who pioneered the concept of vaccines including creating the smallpox vaccine, the world’s first vaccine.
The terms vaccine and vaccination are derived from Variolae vaccinae, the term devised by Jenner to denote cowpox.
The UK has a proud and very very experienced medical profession that’s trusted worldwide for being excellent in medical treatments.
Medical and front line workers will be the first to be offered the vaccine as it should be.
A big thanks to all the scientists who worked round the clock for this vaccine
How and when will we know that the vaccines are actually making a difference in the USA and around the world?
I do mean this as a question of doubt. I mean this as a question of observation. How will Humanity know that the vaccines are saving us?
And so, during the trials, to what extent has the virus have been stopped in its tracks? It seems to me that we are already seeing benefit simply based on the trials. Is that correct?
