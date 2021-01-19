Drive-by Shooting in Allman Town, Kingston Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
🇯🇲 ina trouble killing is trending
We affi go beg back friend with 2020
🤐😴
Wow..a very profound statement..so true..covid a boss to this..
2021 start with a lot of blood shed
We need to set an example of the government official too the DPP and mp
0⁰
We need Jesus oh my god have Mercy
Why do you need that fool?
He was there…..watching the killing. With his dad.
For crying out loud.
And people are the parish council to me coming like Nicodemus
The opposition spokesman him just talk because he is looking for some score
Lies, “moderna” as side effects to a higher percentage, Do your research.
Sad to sad but the bloodletting is only going to get worse
Kingston and Montego Bay is competing to see who can killed the most jamaican.
God God why so many people are dieing stop the killing Man no have any ❤️
Nursing homes are the worst they don’t take good care of patients less food less care
Almost 8 years now they working on that one project smh this government is a joke. They are clueless in every portfolio ministry.
Hope Dr his family and coleagues tek it first
When all these crimes going to stop, are these youths on drugs or what.
When you stop talking and help do something positive for them. Help get them a job or even go in some of these so call bad neighborhoods and mentor the youths. Help educate them.
Weh yuh a do fi help dem?
I didn’t want to entertain a sucker but yo can Foward pon di Gaza and pree di seen mi G Mek mi show yo.
Call in “PCL Construction Management”
The Jamaican government need to do more about the killings in Jamaica 🇯🇲 people soon stop coming out da
Nursing homes = prisons for the aged.
Jamaican contractors let themselves down, for being unprofessional and sloppy…. Hope the minister’s action teaches them a lesson.
Jamaican don’t listen to midday news and their lies how come you have a doctor talking to black people in Jamaica that some country people way down in the country can’t even understand what he’s saying and it’s going to tell us how the vaccine is safe and we should take it and use media is spreading those propaganda when modern is killing crippling turning people into idiots.
The people that believe in the vaccine. Can go ahead