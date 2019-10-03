‘Drowning In His Lies,’ Trump Lashes Out On Wednesday | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 3, 2019

October 3, 2019

 

More new polling shows a growing support for an impeachment inquiry against the president and House Democrats could subpoena the WH on Friday. Also, Trump criticized a reporter on Wednesday over a question about Ukraine. Aired on 10/3/19.
'Drowning In His Lies,' Trump Lashes Out On Wednesday | Morning Joe | MSNBC

38 Comments on "‘Drowning In His Lies,’ Trump Lashes Out On Wednesday | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Make Racists Afraid Again | October 3, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    He is Decompensating before our eyes.
    Keep pouring on the Pressure.
    He cannot handle any more Pressure.

  2. David J | October 3, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    Mr. President, do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you God?
    Trump: “Are you talking to me?”
    😂😄

  3. G T | October 3, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Someone should ask Trump this simple question:

    Why has he criticized all of America’s adversaries such as China, Iran, North Korea etc, but has NEVER criticized Russia/Putin and has publicly praised and defended them?

    • Quiet Entropy | October 3, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      Why bother? It’s an open secret that Russian money propped up the Trump Org.

    • TheRiggz666 | October 3, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      pee-pee tape…

    • Carlos Velazquez | October 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      Because Russia is a powerful country and building tension is not the way to do business. Which is what Obama did.
      I mean look at North Korea, would Obama ever meet up with Kim Jong un? No. Did Trump meet with him? Yes and did the tensions decrease or increase? Obviously decrease

    • TheRiggz666 | October 3, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Carlos Velazquez you can’t just acquiesce to dictators, it only emboldens them and they see it as weakness. trump has achieved nothing with Kim or Putin.

  4. jsean g | October 3, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    The president of Finland can be heard laughing at Trump in the background.

  5. Quiet Entropy | October 3, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    I really wish that that they wouldn’t replay Orange Idiot’s jowls a’flapping.

  6. Anonymous | October 3, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    It’s not our constitution being tested anymore, but Trump’s Ego!

  7. Charles Tate | October 3, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Trump’s lie aren’t working anymore…. The best con-men know that the longer the con goes on the more likely you’ll get caught…. Trump’s caught and cornered no where to go and he’s mad but even more scared of all the criminal charges he faces (both federal and state) after he cannot hide behind executive privileged anymore… NY State prosecutors already have a grand jury subpoena for 8 years of trumps tax records, Trump’s terrified!!!!!!

  8. Barney Potter | October 3, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    He’s cought .he’s like a thief trying to get away from the cops and they have him by the feet

  9. Captain African America | October 3, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    I can’t believe nobody thought Trump was in over his head when he told HUNDREDS of lies BEFORE the Electoral College.

    None of you Celebrity Apprentice fans saw this coming?

    I bet President Obama knew….he wisely disengaged, even though y’all invoked his name like BeetleJuice for YEARS.

    This is comeuppance….people like VLAD should be paying attention….America is about to inspire the world again.

  10. B spearbach | October 3, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Voltaire: “Those Who Can Make You Believe Absurdities, Can Make You Commit Atrocities” vote the gop out.

  11. Bruce DaBuc | October 3, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    I think he has dreams of 🐊 and 🐍 in the small moat around his single bed every night ….

  12. Sistah W | October 3, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    If anyone is attempting a coup, it’s Trump with the help of his cabal.
    👹

  13. Ilia Smirnoff | October 3, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    The orange Tu®d will float until flushed down the toilet.

  14. Bytor 1001 | October 3, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Is this how an innocent person behaves? Donald Trump is rattled.

  15. You | October 3, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Shifty Schiff hey, stable genius I nearly fell off my chair I was laughing that hard Schiff going to do what Mueller couldn’t trumps waffling as he been caught

  16. Tommy Welch | October 3, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    “Genius” wouldn’t be the word that comes to my mind, at all lol

  17. Michael Robertson | October 3, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    He’s drowning quick throw him a cinder block!!!!!

  18. B H Mch | October 3, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    So I imagine THIS is what it looked like in Hitler’s bunker when the US/Russia closed in on him.

  19. Andre Stipanovic | October 3, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    totally drowning in his own lies, true poetic justice

  20. Brandon | October 3, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    “He should resign from office in disgrace, and frankly, they should look at him for treason.” Yes, trump should resign and be looked into for treason hahaha

