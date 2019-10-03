More new polling shows a growing support for an impeachment inquiry against the president and House Democrats could subpoena the WH on Friday. Also, Trump criticized a reporter on Wednesday over a question about Ukraine. Aired on 10/3/19.
'Drowning In His Lies,' Trump Lashes Out On Wednesday | Morning Joe | MSNBC
He is Decompensating before our eyes.
Keep pouring on the Pressure.
He cannot handle any more Pressure.
Push the sh** out of him
@Rudol Veloz bahahahahaaaaa
Mr. President, do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you God?
Trump: “Are you talking to me?”
😂😄
David J 🌟Exactly🌟
riggz666, are you even breathing, I hope not!
This is the best comment ever lmao 😂🤣🤣
Someone should ask Trump this simple question:
Why has he criticized all of America’s adversaries such as China, Iran, North Korea etc, but has NEVER criticized Russia/Putin and has publicly praised and defended them?
Why bother? It’s an open secret that Russian money propped up the Trump Org.
pee-pee tape…
Because Russia is a powerful country and building tension is not the way to do business. Which is what Obama did.
I mean look at North Korea, would Obama ever meet up with Kim Jong un? No. Did Trump meet with him? Yes and did the tensions decrease or increase? Obviously decrease
@Carlos Velazquez you can’t just acquiesce to dictators, it only emboldens them and they see it as weakness. trump has achieved nothing with Kim or Putin.
The president of Finland can be heard laughing at Trump in the background.
jsean g is that who that was? I was wondering
I was cracking up when I heard him chuckling yesterday.
The Finnish president is just part of the chorus
I really wish that that they wouldn’t replay Orange Idiot’s jowls a’flapping.
lol
It’s not our constitution being tested anymore, but Trump’s Ego!
You got that, how is it those gd ignorant christians refuse to check into reality?
Trump’s lie aren’t working anymore…. The best con-men know that the longer the con goes on the more likely you’ll get caught…. Trump’s caught and cornered no where to go and he’s mad but even more scared of all the criminal charges he faces (both federal and state) after he cannot hide behind executive privileged anymore… NY State prosecutors already have a grand jury subpoena for 8 years of trumps tax records, Trump’s terrified!!!!!!
He’s cought .he’s like a thief trying to get away from the cops and they have him by the feet
I can’t believe nobody thought Trump was in over his head when he told HUNDREDS of lies BEFORE the Electoral College.
None of you Celebrity Apprentice fans saw this coming?
I bet President Obama knew….he wisely disengaged, even though y’all invoked his name like BeetleJuice for YEARS.
This is comeuppance….people like VLAD should be paying attention….America is about to inspire the world again.
Voltaire: “Those Who Can Make You Believe Absurdities, Can Make You Commit Atrocities” vote the gop out.
stop with all the capital letters, you look like an ignorant Trumpster…
@STONEFREE1962
Calm down grammar police. This is an informal forum. Relax.
@STONEFREE1962 now you sound like a trumpeter! Get a grip!
I think he has dreams of 🐊 and 🐍 in the small moat around his single bed every night ….
If anyone is attempting a coup, it’s Trump with the help of his cabal.
👹
The orange Tu®d will float until flushed down the toilet.
But the toilet will get plugged!
Is this how an innocent person behaves? Donald Trump is rattled.
Shifty Schiff hey, stable genius I nearly fell off my chair I was laughing that hard Schiff going to do what Mueller couldn’t trumps waffling as he been caught
“Genius” wouldn’t be the word that comes to my mind, at all lol
He’s drowning quick throw him a cinder block!!!!!
So I imagine THIS is what it looked like in Hitler’s bunker when the US/Russia closed in on him.
totally drowning in his own lies, true poetic justice
“He should resign from office in disgrace, and frankly, they should look at him for treason.” Yes, trump should resign and be looked into for treason hahaha