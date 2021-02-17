Dubai’s Princess Latifa surfaces in new video | USA TODAY

Princess Latifa al-Maktoum resurfaces in new video accusing family of holding her hostage
Princess Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum appears in a video filmed in a barricaded villa in Dubai where she says she is being held against her will.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
I believe they are holding her hostage. Praying for her to be ok.
hostage with internet ?
@killer boy maybe she snuck a cell. I do know they are strict in their beliefs.
🙏
Are you kidding me
Solitary confinement is so cruel. All humans need interaction with people they love. I can’t imagine how lonely she must be.
Not all
Y’all are copying how I was treated I don’t believe this at all
Exactly what I was thinking
As a hostage, she looks impeccable . her make up
n all. i hope she’s ok.
😢❤🙏🏿
Espero
Que se encuentre
Bien.
Y que sea
Rescatada Pronto
Bendiciones.
💚💚🙏🙌😯
Look how pale she got. No sun in the desert.
WTF.. why won’t anyone help her?!?!
F sake rescue the girl an figure it all out afterwards
Save Latifa!! All support for dictatorship in UE should come to an end .
I hope she’s doing okay 🙏
JESUS CHRIST 🙏🙏🙏
What kind of father is that man!!!?? Frankly wild animals r far BETTER than him…period!!! Even an animal care about its child
God bless u always dear
i feel like im missing too much context to understand this video. and the music is really throwing me off too wtf?????
I hope soon she’ll get her freedom. May God bless her. We women need to stick by each other.
We praying for you princess Latifa
Wish she was free being king daughter is a curse I m free as a bird hope she will be free too
Stay inside..there is a pandemic
Her father is an extremely wealthy and connected sheik.Even his last wife had to flee the Britain to be free of him.
He has done this before.
He has no real regard for his 29 children.
This poor woman! How is this even possible? I sincerely hope plans are being made by the right persons and help is on it’s way. Whatever help that maybe and whatever the consequences!!! Those could be dealt with afterwards, priority is to get her out of there as soon as possible!!!! 🍀