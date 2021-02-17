Dubai’s Princess Latifa surfaces in new video | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
Dubai's Princess Latifa surfaces in new video | USA TODAY 1

February 17, 2021

 

Princess Latifa al-Maktoum resurfaces in new video accusing family of holding her hostage

Princess Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum appears in a video filmed in a barricaded villa in Dubai where she says she is being held against her will.

25 Comments on "Dubai’s Princess Latifa surfaces in new video | USA TODAY"

  1. Milly | February 17, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    I believe they are holding her hostage. Praying for her to be ok.

  2. Ed. Sawyer | February 17, 2021 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    🙏

  3. chopper and fnaf animation | February 17, 2021 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Are you kidding me

  4. Jennifer Davies | February 17, 2021 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Solitary confinement is so cruel. All humans need interaction with people they love. I can’t imagine how lonely she must be.

  5. chopper and fnaf animation | February 17, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    Y’all are copying how I was treated I don’t believe this at all

  6. mabel roaquin | February 17, 2021 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    As a hostage, she looks impeccable . her make up
    n all. i hope she’s ok.

  7. Nassan Sousa | February 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    😢❤🙏🏿

  8. Dapro | February 17, 2021 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    Look how pale she got. No sun in the desert.

  9. Page Incognito | February 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    WTF.. why won’t anyone help her?!?!
    F sake rescue the girl an figure it all out afterwards

  10. Maki | February 17, 2021 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    Save Latifa!! All support for dictatorship in UE should come to an end .
    I hope she’s doing okay 🙏

  11. Ira Hayes | February 17, 2021 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    JESUS CHRIST 🙏🙏🙏

  12. Ethiopian Keenya | February 17, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    What kind of father is that man!!!?? Frankly wild animals r far BETTER than him…period!!! Even an animal care about its child

  13. Charlie Varkey | February 17, 2021 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    God bless u always dear

  14. Schrodinger's Cat | February 17, 2021 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    i feel like im missing too much context to understand this video. and the music is really throwing me off too wtf?????

  15. Gloria Terry | February 17, 2021 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    I hope soon she’ll get her freedom. May God bless her. We women need to stick by each other.

  16. yogibearfan | February 17, 2021 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    We praying for you princess Latifa

  17. Tom Rit | February 17, 2021 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    Wish she was free being king daughter is a curse I m free as a bird hope she will be free too

  18. Noh Danish | February 17, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    Stay inside..there is a pandemic

  19. J Stone | February 17, 2021 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    Her father is an extremely wealthy and connected sheik.Even his last wife had to flee the Britain to be free of him.
    He has done this before.
    He has no real regard for his 29 children.

  20. Maggie Leroy | February 17, 2021 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    This poor woman! How is this even possible? I sincerely hope plans are being made by the right persons and help is on it’s way. Whatever help that maybe and whatever the consequences!!! Those could be dealt with afterwards, priority is to get her out of there as soon as possible!!!! 🍀

