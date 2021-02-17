Dubai’s Princess Latifa surfaces in new video | USA TODAY

Princess Latifa al-Maktoum resurfaces in new video accusing family of holding her hostage

Princess Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum appears in a video filmed in a barricaded villa in Dubai where she says she is being held against her will.

