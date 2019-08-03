Rep. Jason Crow talks about his decision to call for the opening of an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, and how he is motivated more by his sense of duty to the responsibility of Congress than a particular personal animosity toward Trump.
Duty-Bound Democrats Join Call For Donald Trump Impeachment Inquiry | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Any group can fight with vigor for their ideas and ideals. It’s key that we focus on making sure we are impassioned about ideals and actions that encourage diversity and love, not ones that encourage base feelings of dislike and privilege.
Impeach traitor trump and moscow mitch now, before they and their maganazis ruin America.
Imagine thinking that Trump is a Nazi🤡
We may have to citizen’s arrest the usurper.
Trump is just a clown conman …. the racists , they know who they are
You lefts will just be disappointed again. Lol
@I identify as a tacoshell Can you name all the similarities between trump and hitler? You cant see trump copies him word for word and issue for issue? You dont know what a demagogue is? You have never studied the rise of fascism in germany?
Trumps favorite book is one of hitler speeches, you cant tell from his nonstop hitler copycat rallies?
All people who love America should be calling for an impeachment enquiry, including true Republicans. It’s Russia or America time to choose. 😔
america will enjoy a year long impeachment movie. trumps wants it. pelosi should stop holding it back.
Grow some balls Dems, impeach! You may win or lose in 2020 but at least Trump will be out.
@C J Which is why I referred to `including true republicans. 😉
Izreal Zeus What?
Impeach pie always tastes best.
Impeachment pork loin with sweet potatoes and green bean casserole and a Lincoln log cake for desert.
@Pat Riley My mouth is watering.
Really? No impeach cobbler? Lol
The GOP has a chance to make some space between their party and the guy who’s making ‘Republican’ a dirty word.
@Dustin Lynne that was a joke of course 😂
M.J. de Bruin funny, I just represented a guy for smashing another mans face for talking about his wife. $300,000 in medical bills.
@Dustin Lynne and now you wana know where I live? 🙃
M.J. de Bruin I try not to leave my mini castle unless I’m visiting another country or going to work 😉
Impeach …. Now! Send the findings to the Senate. Whatever the Senate does, it’s a win win for Democracy . If the Senate takes no action .. they own it …. Forever in history.
bring it on! trump wants the impeachment
B spearbach : IMPEACH TRUMP! Enough of the, “strategy!” It’s time to DO THE RIGHT THING! It won’t MATTER what the, “vote,” is, if the TRUTH, FINALLY GETS OUT. The Tax Returns, the Russian Deals, The missing parts of the Mueller Report, ALL OF IT. We WANT THE TRUTH!!!
senate shall collapse in a #EXPOSEDTRUMPFRAUDrepublicanPOOTINISM FOR RICH OLIGARCH FAMILIES OF PSYCHO-SOCIOPATHS RAPING NEIGHBORHOODS TO YOU. READ HISTORY ON RUSSIAN FASCISM, GERMAN FASCISM, POLAND’S FASCISM, ITALY’S FASCISM, SECRET CHINA/NOkorea FASCISM, PHILIPINES FASCISM, ….. STUDY, SEE, VOMIT, NOW, MORE MATURE.
#IMPEACH #TREASONOUStrumpADMINISTRATION of #REDASIA
No don’t impeach him. Cuz Pence will come forward and blow it up by issuing a pardon
Finally some good news. To start the day.
Impeachiamus!
You’re pathetic. Disappointment awaits you once again. What’s new?
Pat Riley your good news is that nearly half the house Democrats are against you?… lol. We won’t even talk about the other half… lol
Congressman Crow representing the great state of Colorado!
*How much more can we take as a nation? We’re better than this. Impeach this orange loser before more damage is done.*
The GOP is KKK in RED CAPS now
Rural racist maga maggots looking to blame the minorities and WOMEN for their pathetic low lives
And what will impeachment do first it will go to the senate were he will aquited then everyone will hate the dems and the media
@the questioner
ONLY racists traitors criminal morons and sexual predators support this pussygrabber POS DRUMPF
@the questioner Everyone in office took an oath to protect and defend the constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. They all have an obligation, and anyone who skates around it fails their country. There is one right thing to do, regardless of the treasonous moscow mitch run senate.
Black and poor people get imprisoned for often times…nothing at all. While a rich, arrogant, bloated ego, pale faced devil of a man occupying the highest office of honor and power in the land, does every criminal act openly…defying everyone…absolutely showing his nasty, wicked behind shamelessly and is an embarrassment to decency, holds democracy in contempt and the charade created to pretend to bring him to justice is stealing millions from the already poor and suffering taxpayers, causing a ripple effect of chaos and the seeds of his horrific evil are undermining alliances and trust worldwide and creating instability worldwide and all because weak and afraid cowards do not have the backbone shown by 4 black women, allow this devilish madness to continue out of loyalty to whom and what? One evil man – a devilish evil man – is allowed to hold the entire country and the world at bay for what? Even a child can see that this is a perfect recipe for total disaster and destruction of a once claimed to be great policing of the world…nation! Pitiful, pitiful, pitiful!!!!!!!
You posted this on another story. Copy and paste. Low IQ. You.
@Scott Burns Any arguments on what the post says? Any thoughts rattling around in your worm ridden brain? I’ve seen dozens of posts by you, none addressing any subject matter and all calling others low iq. You seem to be projecting, calling others what you feel you are because they type thoughts and you cannot counter them. Tsk tsk chudboy. It is sad to witness. Have a Merry Kwanza! #DimwitChudsArePlentiful
IMPEACH THE 🍊🐒 MF! NOW!
#IStandWithRashidaTlaib
#IStandWithIlhanOmar
Good luck with your hopes and dreams
pelosi herself knows the backfires of impeaching a sitting president. its like asking america to hate your party.
@Clinton Pachingel Career or country? It’s their choice. If they really care about the country, then impeach & get that buffoon out of the White House. They may lose 2020 but it won’t be as bad as having Trump as our POTUS
Traitor Trump , Moscow Mitch and Buttercup Barr have breached the oath of American office in so many ways , IMPEACH AND JAIL THE TRAITORS
Mark you breached manhood in so many ways!
@Blue Lives stick to your trump blow up doll lol
Blue Lives it’s ok, let Mark have his hopes and dreams.
@Dustin Lynne another trumpturd with nothing but BS
@Blue Lives you stand for a president who is a proven sexual pervert and pay off man ,, blue lives is more like red lives
IF Congress doesn’t do anything about Trump, there is something SERIOUSLY WRONG with US government.
pelosi herself knows that impeachment will re-elect trump.
Duty-Bound American patriots call for Donald Trump Impeachment inquiry.
Blindly complaining about the healthcare because it came from a black man. I think we should take it away just like them & they representatives wanted.
Bet you some of those same T Party members are now on Obamacare, but they would never tell anyone.
A lot of them are. And they still say they hate Obamacare but they’re grateful for their healthcare coverage
Trump was impeachable for violating his oath of office since the day he took it.
Tea party only won because of the low voter turnout
Stephen Miller told you the President’s authority will not be questioned! KEEP it up and you’ll find yourself in a cage! President Putin will most likely keep BORIS and NATASHA and FAMILY in the white house show to stir up trouble and keep the people of different color where they belong. I wonder what ever happened to those little girls Trump was moving in the middle of the night, Sell them to EPSTEIN?
Members of congress cannot be arrested while congress is in session.
August will be a VERY HOT MONTH.