Recent Post
- Inside the urgent manhunt for Texas shooting suspect
- Former attorney general says seriousness of this case against Trump is being underestimated
- Why this person could be a key witness in Trump rape allegation civil trial
- Student eats $120k piece of art because he was ‘hungry’
- E. Jean Carroll takes stand in Trump rape allegation case for a third day
53 comments
When a molester says he can touch any woman in her private parts anytime he wants,this must raise questions about this mans integrity in this trial and all others.
@Milton caro Very true. May God bless you Milton. – Don’t take the mark (probably a microchip implant or invisible ink tattoo) that will be required of everyone in the world to take in order to buy or sell anything including food. Revelation 13:17 KJV that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Revelation 14:11 KJV And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.
@Gerald Do I really have to hashtag not all?
@Kyle Kyle The implication that it is a high percentage reveals you as an #incel.
touch — no grabbed and hung on to.
Hm. Credibility.
I was raped in ‘74 and the police blamed me for walking home at night.
I think this could be one of the reasons my generation just kept on keeping on.
@kelperdude tbh, I haven’t turned it on in about a year but the fact about my being raped isn’t something you should be laughing about….unless you are one (y’know, a rapist)….are you?
@Bill Barr bro?
@Lynda Smith yeah, I kinda went goth in my attire after that (as much black & silver that I could get in the ‘70s)
@Douglas Reagan have you ever actually set foot in that store? The upper floors are deserted. Even in the middle of the day. It’s a tourist attraction but only the main level.
What a pièce of dogsh*t and what a Brave Lady. I’ve met women who were raped, what they go through is awful 😡.
“From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17
“Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38-39
“And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” Matthew 6:5-6|
@james wheeler1111
I hope someone interviews some of the girls he sponsored in those big beauty contests he promoted, their sisters and local girl friends, to see if there might come forward more of this?
@Harold Moore You just made up a lie.
Pound town.
Is it possible that Trump saw this episode on tv and thought in his mind he could act this out rather than putting the attack on the woman?
Are u serious 😮
@Bill Barr Pity trump won’t be a man and give a DNA sample, compare it to the man’s DNA on her dress.
I applaud her strength to pursue very probably our nation’s most empowered sexual predator. It is an injustice that he won’t be imprisoned, as all rapists should be.
I applaud her lying and acting skills. The Democrats sure have got their money’s worth. Good thing this won’t deter any of us from supporting President Trump in the upcoming election.
@Darnell Jackson Hear, hear!
I live these cult members. It’s like being around 5 year olds.
The lawyer speaking last nailed it. Countless veterans don’t speak about their trauma for years if at all.
This has Jessie Smollet written all over it.
Was she wearing a blue dress with DNA all over it?
This is true about women in the 80s 90s and earlier. I know! I experienced it. Because I was sexually permiscuious I didn’t think I’d be taken seriously. I was sexually assaulted by a doctor during a vaginal exam. There was a nurse in the room she kept her back to us the whole time. I was 18years old. Why wasn’t it extremely traumatic? It just wasn’t that unusual for men to think they could do whatever they wanted and get away with it.
@Bill Barr 🤸♂️🤸🤸♀️🚴🚴🚴♀️🚴♂️🏋🏋♀️🏋♂️
@LotsOfFun People sometimes freeze because it feels unreal. I can tell you that much.
@kelperdude making assumptions also isn’t a good idea
@LotsOfFun I don’t believe you’re a woman.
Truth ❤
All the claims share the same characteristic of Trump just lunging at them including with Daniels
Liars will copy the same lie hoping that eventually someone will believe the lie.
@Gary Rumain these victims did not conspire to report the same story. Trump has a record of doing this yet here you are calling victims liars and supporting a person who has bragged about doing this and lies daily – literally.
They talk about all these women accusers, but not one filed a police report or went for a rape exam? If they don’t file a police report, then they should be considered a liar.
“Feelings…. nothing more than feelings..”
USA is with you Jean Carroll! I am sorry for your suffering and your pain! Peace and Love!
she’s a liar. she can’t tell us when this happened.
@kelperdude she is willing to go under oath. He flees the country.
@Audrey Kennedy – she lies under oath. it’s very obvious. she should do a polygraph….for all to see.
Here is an excerpt of the article “Trump and the truth: the sexual assault allegations” by Jia Tolentino, The New Yorker, October 20, 2016. “The earliest accusation of sexual misconduct against Trump came from his ex-wife Ivana, who, during a divorce deposition in 1990, described being violently raped. (Later, without retracting her story, Ivana said that she didn’t mean the word in a ‘literal or criminal’ sense.) Then, this May [2016], the New York Times published a story that detailed a 1996 deposition in the case of Jill Harth, who had worked with Trump on a beauty pageant in Atlantic City, and alleged that Trump had groped her under the table at a business dinner. In the same piece, Temple Taggart McDowell, a former Miss Utah, described being kissed, inappropriately, on the mouth. Then, in early October [2016], Harth gave the Times more details: Trump had kissed her, she said, despite her ‘desperately protesting,’ and had pushed her against a wall. After the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape, the first two women to come forward were Rachel Crooks and Jessica Leeds, who talked to the Times. Leeds says that Trump groped her on an airplane more than three decades ago; Crooks, who worked in Trump Tower, says that Trump kissed her on the mouth in 2005 in a way that felt like a “violation.” The same day, the Palm Beach Post published Mindy McGillivray’s account of being grabbed by Trump at Mar-a-Lago thirteen years ago, and Natasha Stoynoff, a writer for People, published a disturbing account of being attacked by Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2005. Two days later, the Washington Post published Kristin Anderson’s account of the time Trump “touched her vagina through her underwear” at a night club in the early nineties, and a former “Apprentice” contestant, Summer Zervos, held a press conference with the civil-rights attorney Gloria Allred, stating that Trump kissed her “aggressively” and touched her breast in a prolonged attack. Two days after that, Cathy Heller told People that Trump had forcibly tried to kiss her at Mar-a-Lago in the late nineties. Another former “Apprentice” contestant, Jennifer Murphy, who supports Trump, told Grazia that he kissed her on the mouth after a job interview. This morning, another new accuser came forward: Karena Virginia, also represented by Allred, who said that Trump grabbed her breast at the U.S. Open in 1998.”
Yikes! Thanks for the excerpt, but now I have to inject bleach into my imagination.
Can I add my name to the list of imaginary crimes. Send that $$$ my way.
How did Hunters court appearance go?
Yikes…. Never thought I’d actually see the day that a lawyer would suggest that a then 70 year old stole the story line from Law & Order. I feel like I fell into the Twilight Zone a few years ago and just never came back out. 😕
If you think that’s unreasonable, you must not get out much.
So Proud of Her, and Her Strength.
And her lies?
@Gary Rumain, is that what you need to believe?
She’s nuts lol
If she wins this case with so many missing pieces not to mention happened 30years ago
Anyone can be next
A 13yo girl made the same claim against Trump back in the 1990s. The case mysteriously vanished. That girl would be a woman about 40yo now. I hope E Jean’s courage inspires her to come forward.