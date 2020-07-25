Eddie Glaude: Trump Is In Office To ‘Make America White Again’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 25, 2020

July 25, 2020

 

Eddie Glaude joins Ali Velshi to discuss Trump’s campaign rhetoric that uses fear to stoke racial divisions to try to appeal to suburban white voters: “We need to understand that he sits at the sweet spot between greed and selfishness and racism. That’s Donald Trump’s presidency.” Aired on 7/24/2020.
Eddie Glaude: Trump Is In Office To ‘Make America White Again’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

64 Comments on "Eddie Glaude: Trump Is In Office To ‘Make America White Again’ | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Activated By333 | July 25, 2020 at 12:09 AM | Reply

    I think Trump wants to make America white, male and heterosexual only again.

    • nunya business | July 25, 2020 at 12:24 AM | Reply

      Trump loves Putin’s love muscle juice

    • diane frady | July 25, 2020 at 12:26 AM | Reply

      But it was never that, so it can’t be ‘again’.

    • diane frady | July 25, 2020 at 12:27 AM | Reply

      @nunya business He does, hahahaha

    • Activated By333 | July 25, 2020 at 12:32 AM | Reply

      diane frady 100 years ago women couldn’t vote! Look at how Trump treats women. Look at how Yoho treated AOC. Or how the Latina judge and her son were gunned down by an anti feminist unstable Trump supporter. Trump is sexist, racist, and anti LGBTQ+. Over 23 trans women have been murdered in the past few months in the US. Trump is taking the US back to the 50’s which is why I made my comment as along with women all minority groups are suffering more because of Trump.

    • T Electronix | July 25, 2020 at 1:16 AM | Reply

      And it was never any of those three things.

  2. Soren Ingram | July 25, 2020 at 12:10 AM | Reply

    Fred Trump wears a Hood does the apple fall far …..

  3. Michael Brown | July 25, 2020 at 12:13 AM | Reply

    That knee on George Floyd’s neck was a direct attack on Kaepernick’s protest

  4. Sheila Vickers | July 25, 2020 at 12:13 AM | Reply

    I’m a suburbanite wouldn’t call myself a housewife. But I have voted Republican many times. But I will not allow this con man to take my freedom or my children’s or Grandchildren. I’m voting JOE

    • Dog Poo Fairy | July 25, 2020 at 10:41 AM | Reply

      Yeah and I’m a Democrat and now voting Trump because I don’t want a president with dementia who likes sniffing children.

    • Gabriela Feliciano | July 25, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

      Dog Poo Fairy – You’re disgusting! Using children as pawns! Shameful!

    • mansa afer | July 25, 2020 at 2:18 PM | Reply

      Good, What happens when your suburbs are turned into crime-ridden shitholes by uncle Joe, Bill de Blasio, and the Democratic Party! Who will you go running to then Karen!😁😁😁😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢

    • J. Lo | July 25, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      So you’re voting for Socialism that will ultimately take away all you and your kids’
      freedoms???!!!!!

    • Lana2k6 | July 25, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @J. Lo – Do you drive on a highway or interstate every day? Do you visit national parks or monuments? Do you enjoy having clean air and water? Do you enjoy having police and fire services when you need them?

      Even better was that $12 billion farmers’ bailout your Fearless Leader signed. Oh, and let’s not forget the recent stimulus checks.

      And Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, and basically all social services out there.

      Guess what? Those are all examples of socialism!

  5. kulhuk 7 | July 25, 2020 at 12:16 AM | Reply

    Great line: Dopey doesn’t know how to whistle that’s why he spits on everybody.

    • fsf dsfa | July 25, 2020 at 12:50 AM | Reply

      Just hours ago, Black Trump Supporter Bernell Trammell Shot to Death execution style in Milwaukee Hours After Pro-Trump Interview, media like msnbc and cnn are complicit in this execution due to their provable fakenews spread to low easily manipulated illiterates.

    • T Electronix | July 25, 2020 at 1:45 AM | Reply

      @fsf dsfa Except…..that isn’t a correct decsription of him.

      Still, why let reality get in the way of maga lies, eh?

    • Inde nmc | July 25, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @T Electronix True, he also supported the election of the mayor – who is a Democrat. It sounds like he was an Independent, if anything, but Republicans are suddenly adopting him as a hero to their cause.

  6. David J | July 25, 2020 at 12:20 AM | Reply

    Trump is actually offended that anyone would even suggest that he’s NOT a racist. Notice how he never seems to be offended by being called a racist. Whenever he makes racist comments, he doesn’t take them back, he doubles down on them.
    Trump’s racist comments over the years have received praise from neo-nazis and white supremacist leaders like David Duke.

    “There is no question that Charlottesville wouldn’t have occurred without Trump. It really was because of his campaign and this new potential for a nationalist candidate who was resonating with the public in a very intense way. The alt-right found something in Trump. He changed the paradigm and made this kind of public presence of the alt-right possible.
    –Richard Spencer, Alt-right leader and white-supremacist.

    David Duke, the former Klan leader, who participated in the Charlottesville rally, called it a “turning point” for his own movement, which seeks to “fulfill the promises of Donald Trump.”

    • Sam McCormack | July 25, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

      President Trump isn’t a racist. He legislated prison reform and black unemployment was at it’s lowest until the democrat communist media started hyping this virus and making people panic. We never shut down for H1N1 in 2010 and it a real pandemic. Obama did nothing. You liberals are the most uneducated people in America.

    • Jackie Ann | July 25, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

      @Joe Po
      You are a shameless liar .
      Your spewing lies tells me all about you .
      Pitiful

    • J. Lo | July 25, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

      The best evidence that Trump is not a racist – when he bought the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, TRUMP OPENED UP MEMEBERSHIP TO BLACKS AND JEWS WHO HAD BEEN BARRED!!!!!!!

    • wiremantw Freedom & Liberty Forever | July 25, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      Trump says the China Virus and the far left democrat owned news sites all jump to label Trump a Racist calling it the Chinese Coronavirus.
      If that isn’t the perfect example of childish crying over spilt milk BS nothing in the world ever could be! Is it supposed to be the very First Virus or disease that science & tracking must change everything we have done in the past because we are so Politically Correct Speech hand tied to label the virus Wuhan Chinese Virus 19 as just what it is? Nancy Pelosi has a big problem calling it the Chinese Coronavirus 19 and would rather self label it the Trump virus19 because he didn’t do anything in the onset early stages when here democrat led house was all consumed trying to Impeach Trump. lol. Meanwhile Nancy is inviting folks to come down to China Town S.F. mid Feb. because its still open & we need the business. ???

    • Bobby Nelson | July 25, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      @fsf dsfa
      CNN AND MSNBC hosts need a PERSONAL … FACE TO FACE visit IMMEDIATELY from a few thousand Patriots and Milita and 3%’s . At each of their Homes !!

  7. Bonita | July 25, 2020 at 12:22 AM | Reply

    So True 👍🏻 this Dictator has to GO🤯 vote VOTE

  8. Doug Schaufele | July 25, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    Trump never accepted Obama’s presidency and has made it his priority to erase everything he did!

    • Karen Byrd | July 25, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      Including erasing O.’s pandemic programs that would have probably helped us enormously right now. It’s beyond ” never accepting” Obama. It’s total loathing of Obama.

    • exdoode | July 25, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

      He still seems aggrieved an traumatised by it. He’ll have a aneurysm once Biden wins… 😂😂

    • Leeanne Bishop | July 25, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

      YEP AND LOOK WHAT HAPPENED NOW THE US DOESN’T HAVE A LEG TO STAND ON NOW POWER IN NUMBERS WILL HELP

    • measha Frost | July 25, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      @Joe Po the bleach injection and the light within the body my god who can compete with this kind of stupidity

    • J. Lo | July 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

      The best evidence that Trump is not a racist – when he bought the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, TRUMP OPENED UP MEMEBERSHIP TO BLACKS AND JEWS WHO HAD BEEN BARRED!!!!!!!

  9. Michael Schwartz | July 25, 2020 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    Anyone paying attention has always known 45’s version of “great” looks like that famous picture of the Woolworth counter

  10. nunya business | July 25, 2020 at 12:29 AM | Reply

    Get rid of trump make America honor and integrity bound by the Constitution

    • Joe Po | July 25, 2020 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      better get ur Midol ready,99 days and counting till FakeNews heads EXPLODE on live tv. Better than any Hollywood flick, better than any SNL skit! PRICELESS!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Mimi M | July 25, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

      I agree. VOTE YOUR VOICE.

    • J. Lo | July 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

      The best evidence that Trump is not a racist – when he bought the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, TRUMP OPENED UP MEMEBERSHIP TO BLACKS AND JEWS WHO HAD BEEN BARRED!!!!!!!

  11. Manoucheka Edmond | July 25, 2020 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    That is funny, when somebody doesn’t know how to whistle he/ she will end up spitting on everybody. I keep that.

  12. Kids Pit | July 25, 2020 at 12:49 AM | Reply

    Hillary Clinton was running against Putin, and that why she lost the electorial vote. This time Putin doesn’t have a chance.
    https://youtu.be/jPUwgj8wu5Y

  13. wily wascal | July 25, 2020 at 12:56 AM | Reply

    Toast burns.
    Paper burns.
    America burns…
    Under President Nero, who sets fires and extinguishes lives.

  14. wily wascal | July 25, 2020 at 1:08 AM | Reply

    Instead of responsible government, we got us a circus of Republican clowns burning down the tent–with everyone inside!

  15. crocusflower | July 25, 2020 at 1:15 AM | Reply

    That’s a disturbing thought. But the level of hate among these powerful white men is incalculable. Nothing surprises me anymore. We will defeat them.

    • Randy Couch | July 25, 2020 at 1:51 AM | Reply

      Biden has tied up with the BLM thugs to get the black vote and Sanders communist utopia to get the progressive vote! Real Americans will re elect Trump!

    • pepe garcia | July 25, 2020 at 2:22 AM | Reply

      Himself, Miller, and Jared it’s a bad combination for all of us in the USA like it or not

  16. carl cullen | July 25, 2020 at 1:27 AM | Reply

    Trump still waving the Confederate flag over the White House getting trump out of White House matters

  17. Norm MacLeod | July 25, 2020 at 1:43 AM | Reply

    trump said “I am the least racist person you’ll ever meet”
    HE NEVER SAID HE WASN’T A RACIST!

  18. Manuel Castillo | July 25, 2020 at 1:47 AM | Reply

    Great quote for people to contemplate: “What we don’t understand, we fear. What we fear, we judge as evil. What we judge as evil, we attempt to control. And what we cannot control…we attack!”.
    It requires acknowledging that your fear is based on a lack of understanding, followed by a willingness to make an effort to fix that. Few are willing to set aside their preconceptions and their fear to question their own beliefs and assumptions, but that’s where we have to start!.

  19. Gisa W Slonim | July 25, 2020 at 1:54 AM | Reply

    Ah so that is the reason he urged his followers to drink bleach? He wants HIS people to be white on the inside as well as the outside!

  20. Genevieve Words | July 25, 2020 at 2:46 AM | Reply

    This is a Putin PROPAGANDA Narrative: DIVIDE AND CONQUER. UNITED STATES DO NOT BECOME THE HISTORY OF HITLER’S GERMANY.

