Eddie Glaude joins Ali Velshi to discuss Trump’s campaign rhetoric that uses fear to stoke racial divisions to try to appeal to suburban white voters: “We need to understand that he sits at the sweet spot between greed and selfishness and racism. That’s Donald Trump’s presidency.” Aired on 7/24/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Eddie Glaude: Trump Is In Office To ‘Make America White Again’ | The Last Word | MSNBC