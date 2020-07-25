Eddie Glaude joins Ali Velshi to discuss Trump’s campaign rhetoric that uses fear to stoke racial divisions to try to appeal to suburban white voters: “We need to understand that he sits at the sweet spot between greed and selfishness and racism. That’s Donald Trump’s presidency.” Aired on 7/24/2020.
Eddie Glaude: Trump Is In Office To ‘Make America White Again’ | The Last Word | MSNBC
I think Trump wants to make America white, male and heterosexual only again.
Trump loves Putin’s love muscle juice
But it was never that, so it can’t be ‘again’.
@nunya business He does, hahahaha
diane frady 100 years ago women couldn’t vote! Look at how Trump treats women. Look at how Yoho treated AOC. Or how the Latina judge and her son were gunned down by an anti feminist unstable Trump supporter. Trump is sexist, racist, and anti LGBTQ+. Over 23 trans women have been murdered in the past few months in the US. Trump is taking the US back to the 50’s which is why I made my comment as along with women all minority groups are suffering more because of Trump.
And it was never any of those three things.
Fred Trump wears a Hood does the apple fall far …..
You are right, it doesn’t fall far and it landed on Rumps head!
That knee on George Floyd’s neck was a direct attack on Kaepernick’s protest
@Steven I have no idea what you’re talking about
@Derrick Burwell U Stupid
@Michael Brown No, “U” is a vowel. 😆
@Derrick Burwell Sorry. I’m not into childish conversation
@Michael Brown Hehehehe. 🤣
I’m a suburbanite wouldn’t call myself a housewife. But I have voted Republican many times. But I will not allow this con man to take my freedom or my children’s or Grandchildren. I’m voting JOE
Yeah and I’m a Democrat and now voting Trump because I don’t want a president with dementia who likes sniffing children.
Dog Poo Fairy – You’re disgusting! Using children as pawns! Shameful!
Good, What happens when your suburbs are turned into crime-ridden shitholes by uncle Joe, Bill de Blasio, and the Democratic Party! Who will you go running to then Karen!😁😁😁😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢
So you’re voting for Socialism that will ultimately take away all you and your kids’
freedoms???!!!!!
@J. Lo – Do you drive on a highway or interstate every day? Do you visit national parks or monuments? Do you enjoy having clean air and water? Do you enjoy having police and fire services when you need them?
Even better was that $12 billion farmers’ bailout your Fearless Leader signed. Oh, and let’s not forget the recent stimulus checks.
And Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, and basically all social services out there.
Guess what? Those are all examples of socialism!
Great line: Dopey doesn’t know how to whistle that’s why he spits on everybody.
Just hours ago, Black Trump Supporter Bernell Trammell Shot to Death execution style in Milwaukee Hours After Pro-Trump Interview, media like msnbc and cnn are complicit in this execution due to their provable fakenews spread to low easily manipulated illiterates.
@fsf dsfa Except…..that isn’t a correct decsription of him.
Still, why let reality get in the way of maga lies, eh?
@T Electronix True, he also supported the election of the mayor – who is a Democrat. It sounds like he was an Independent, if anything, but Republicans are suddenly adopting him as a hero to their cause.
Trump is actually offended that anyone would even suggest that he’s NOT a racist. Notice how he never seems to be offended by being called a racist. Whenever he makes racist comments, he doesn’t take them back, he doubles down on them.
Trump’s racist comments over the years have received praise from neo-nazis and white supremacist leaders like David Duke.
“There is no question that Charlottesville wouldn’t have occurred without Trump. It really was because of his campaign and this new potential for a nationalist candidate who was resonating with the public in a very intense way. The alt-right found something in Trump. He changed the paradigm and made this kind of public presence of the alt-right possible.
–Richard Spencer, Alt-right leader and white-supremacist.
David Duke, the former Klan leader, who participated in the Charlottesville rally, called it a “turning point” for his own movement, which seeks to “fulfill the promises of Donald Trump.”
President Trump isn’t a racist. He legislated prison reform and black unemployment was at it’s lowest until the democrat communist media started hyping this virus and making people panic. We never shut down for H1N1 in 2010 and it a real pandemic. Obama did nothing. You liberals are the most uneducated people in America.
@Joe Po
You are a shameless liar .
Your spewing lies tells me all about you .
Pitiful
The best evidence that Trump is not a racist – when he bought the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, TRUMP OPENED UP MEMEBERSHIP TO BLACKS AND JEWS WHO HAD BEEN BARRED!!!!!!!
Trump says the China Virus and the far left democrat owned news sites all jump to label Trump a Racist calling it the Chinese Coronavirus.
If that isn’t the perfect example of childish crying over spilt milk BS nothing in the world ever could be! Is it supposed to be the very First Virus or disease that science & tracking must change everything we have done in the past because we are so Politically Correct Speech hand tied to label the virus Wuhan Chinese Virus 19 as just what it is? Nancy Pelosi has a big problem calling it the Chinese Coronavirus 19 and would rather self label it the Trump virus19 because he didn’t do anything in the onset early stages when here democrat led house was all consumed trying to Impeach Trump. lol. Meanwhile Nancy is inviting folks to come down to China Town S.F. mid Feb. because its still open & we need the business. ???
@fsf dsfa
CNN AND MSNBC hosts need a PERSONAL … FACE TO FACE visit IMMEDIATELY from a few thousand Patriots and Milita and 3%’s . At each of their Homes !!
So True 👍🏻 this Dictator has to GO🤯 vote VOTE
Tell your friends to vote Joe
Vote Trump
Trump never accepted Obama’s presidency and has made it his priority to erase everything he did!
Including erasing O.’s pandemic programs that would have probably helped us enormously right now. It’s beyond ” never accepting” Obama. It’s total loathing of Obama.
He still seems aggrieved an traumatised by it. He’ll have a aneurysm once Biden wins… 😂😂
YEP AND LOOK WHAT HAPPENED NOW THE US DOESN’T HAVE A LEG TO STAND ON NOW POWER IN NUMBERS WILL HELP
@Joe Po the bleach injection and the light within the body my god who can compete with this kind of stupidity
The best evidence that Trump is not a racist – when he bought the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, TRUMP OPENED UP MEMEBERSHIP TO BLACKS AND JEWS WHO HAD BEEN BARRED!!!!!!!
Anyone paying attention has always known 45’s version of “great” looks like that famous picture of the Woolworth counter
Get rid of trump make America honor and integrity bound by the Constitution
better get ur Midol ready,99 days and counting till FakeNews heads EXPLODE on live tv. Better than any Hollywood flick, better than any SNL skit! PRICELESS!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I agree. VOTE YOUR VOICE.
The best evidence that Trump is not a racist – when he bought the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, TRUMP OPENED UP MEMEBERSHIP TO BLACKS AND JEWS WHO HAD BEEN BARRED!!!!!!!
That is funny, when somebody doesn’t know how to whistle he/ she will end up spitting on everybody. I keep that.
Hillary Clinton was running against Putin, and that why she lost the electorial vote. This time Putin doesn’t have a chance.
Vote Trump
She is a nut!!
LMMFAO. Russiagate was debunked fool.
Toast burns.
Paper burns.
America burns…
Under President Nero, who sets fires and extinguishes lives.
Instead of responsible government, we got us a circus of Republican clowns burning down the tent–with everyone inside!
That’s a disturbing thought. But the level of hate among these powerful white men is incalculable. Nothing surprises me anymore. We will defeat them.
Biden has tied up with the BLM thugs to get the black vote and Sanders communist utopia to get the progressive vote! Real Americans will re elect Trump!
Himself, Miller, and Jared it’s a bad combination for all of us in the USA like it or not
Trump still waving the Confederate flag over the White House getting trump out of White House matters
trump said “I am the least racist person you’ll ever meet”
HE NEVER SAID HE WASN’T A RACIST!
That…….isn’t any better.
@T Electronix That was my point.
@Norm MacLeod Okay buddy.
Great quote for people to contemplate: “What we don’t understand, we fear. What we fear, we judge as evil. What we judge as evil, we attempt to control. And what we cannot control…we attack!”.
It requires acknowledging that your fear is based on a lack of understanding, followed by a willingness to make an effort to fix that. Few are willing to set aside their preconceptions and their fear to question their own beliefs and assumptions, but that’s where we have to start!.
Ah so that is the reason he urged his followers to drink bleach? He wants HIS people to be white on the inside as well as the outside!
Stupid!!!!!
@J. Lo That word sums up Trump perfectly.
This is a Putin PROPAGANDA Narrative: DIVIDE AND CONQUER. UNITED STATES DO NOT BECOME THE HISTORY OF HITLER’S GERMANY.