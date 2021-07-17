Education for Street Boys | Squeegee Academy International | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjsmilejamaica
11 comments
An act of good deed
Then jobs?
That’s what I want to know too…
Nothing good can come from elitism and “otherism”. They don’t want to fix the problem, they want to feel better about themselves and the problem. Once you hear “mindset change” you know this is ain’t good.
Cryptic comment is kinda hard to fathom
@Mikhael Mckroskey They think the youths are the problem. They think there’s something wrong inside the youths them that lead them to be hustling on the streets. If they blame the youths for their predicament, they can act like the societal issues that lead the youths to the streets don’t exist. She fully plans to praise herself for trying and blaming the youths when this inevitably fails. I attended Heart Trust NTA and at the end of the work experience tenure, I was back to my old normal.
What do u suggest please????
@Marie D Ask parents what they need to create better family environments and give it to them. Parents make better, more thought out decisions and there’s more chance of trickle down success. Parents have a way of grounding their kids for life. Them educating these kids and leaving their family in the mess. Young men will only return educate people back to the mess. If we resettle a lot of these families out of the garrison the chances of betterment grows exponentially.
This is a good venture for the unfortunate youths…. some of these youths will take this opportunity very serious’ if it comes …
And where them going to get employment?
People need fi stop going around having babies them can’t afford to look after.