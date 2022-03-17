Recent Post
- Edward James Olmos on the importance of latino voters/CITIZEN by CNN
- Biden pledges additional 800 million dollar aid to Ukraine
- NATO head reacts to Zelensky’s ‘sharp rebuke’ of treaty organization
- Watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s full speech to Congress
- Zelensky gets standing ovation after speech to Congress
44 comments
Chris Cuomo wants $125 Million from CNN. He’s singing like a canary. 😂🤣
Yup. It’s so funny too. Total scorched earth. CNN is a cesspool.
Fingers crossed Discovery cleans up this mess. CNN has their viewers looking like low info conspiracy morons. These viewers are generally good people but misguided.
@Test good people look for truth and light, well maybe just morons.
Even the radical left doesn’t believe anything Cuomo says !
Fredo went against his CNN family……just like the movie.
” When I look into Putins eyes I see the KGB.” Senator John McCain
“Also it’s really really hot down here”
“I love those barrettes in your hair, man,” Biden said. “I tell you what, look at her, she looks like she’s 19 years old, sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”
Joe Biden in Virginia 😅
They keep the pet chicken business alive.
“They are bringing criminals, rapists and some are good people.” Donald tRump in reference to Latino’s from Mexico and Latino’s in general
” If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, I’d be sleeping with her.” Creepy Donald tRump
Cultist bot
@daryl darichuk 👈👈👈WILL BELIEVE ANYTHING, AND I MEAN ANYTHING!
” If he weren’t my creepy daddy perhaps, I’d bear spray mace or taser him.” Ivanka tRump
” I’am going to build a Wall and Mexico will pay for it.” Donald tRump
Cultist bot
bRenDan : Bot’s don’t reply. how many times I gotta tell u? Get through uR nUmbsKull.
” I’am the least racist person I know and I’am the least racist person you will meet.” Donald tRump being racist and himself
“If you don’t vote for me you ain’t bleck” – Jim Crow Joe Biden
@Joe ROGAIN should I quote the epic ramblings of joe biden?
“I’m the least racist person, I supported segregation, and my VP called me racist on live tv, but look at my black friend Obama” Joe Biden
“Barack Obama is the first clean, articulate black man”
” They are criminal, bringing drugs, sniff, sniff (Adderall) and sniff rapists like sniff I’am sniff but sniff sniff they are not sniff white & some are good I suppose sniff.” Sniffing & sniveling Donald tRump being his own self.
Glory to the very brave little Ukraine!
https://youtu.be/QLip17ociyI
The very brave little Ukraine that could!
I am a senior 61yrs old my parents told all his kids to vote.I have been voting since i was 18yrs old.
I bet you voting for the racist democrats
Excerpt from Chris Cuomo’s lawsuit: “Zucker and Gollust acted as advisors to Gov. Cuomo during Covid by providing
him with talking points and strategies for responding to then-President Donald Trump. There is no question that, given the ratings and value Gov. Cuomo was generating for CNN, protecting him and his reputation was in CNN’s best interests.”
Excerpt from Chris Cuomo’s lawsuit: “As long as Zucker and Gollust believed CNN’s ratings would benefit, they were
more than willing to disregard breaches of traditional journalistic standards by CNN personalities…”
One of my very favorite actors.
0:45 OMG LMAO Thank you Blondie for the laffs.
CNN the gold standard of journalism ha ha ha 😆
So they think Latinos are stupid and will vote for Brandon…because “racism”?
@Christine Your comment was the most stupid of the year.
“I bet everybody knows somebody…that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position and then blackmails” – *Potato Joe Biden* 🥔
WELL KNOWN PREDATOR
I totally missed the live program. I was looking so forward to it.
To all libs… Go love yourself and let’s go Brandon, I agree!!
Shout out to George Floyd on 660 days of sobriety. It took some tough love but he did it. Say his name liberals!!
Thank you CNN for saying latino and not latinx.
Hahaha Ana Navarro is goofy! Who told this round figure woman she speaks for Latinos?
Ana just put me to sleep, what she is trying to say could have been said in less than 5 minutes. I need un Cafecito, cause girl you`re over communicating. We finally get the platform and you have to invite these two dodo birds. Good night.