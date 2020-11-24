Effective Crime Fighting Plan Necessary – November 23 2020

TOPICS:
Effective Crime Fighting Plan Necessary - November 23 2020 1

November 24, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

36 Comments on "Effective Crime Fighting Plan Necessary – November 23 2020"

  1. Dazzle | November 23, 2020 at 1:27 PM | Reply

    🇯🇲😳OH😳BOY🇯🇲 I DON’T REALLY KNOW 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  2. tasha bowman | November 23, 2020 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    ITS A SHAME CHILDREN
    DYING AND DONT EVEN
    KNOW WHAT THEY DYING
    FOR.

  3. tasha bowman | November 23, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    CALLING ALL CARS
    ALL POINT BULLETIN
    ANDREW HOLINESS NEED
    TO LOOK FOR THESE
    CRIMINALS HIMSELF.

    • Havel G | November 23, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

      Andrew will have to clean up the mess that his mentor drom the past created along with some others from the orange colour side. Every government are afraid to fight crime because they are afraid of looding their seats comes election time, but Andrew have his works cut out for him this time, he can’t ignore the problems anymore.

    • Sasha James | November 23, 2020 at 11:54 PM | Reply

      How is there so much cases in jamaica but no testing Going on Jamaicans Only go doctor when them sick so Obviously these cases are persons coming into the country and Spreading it in the areas they Occupy These is a Scam to Hamp up the cases in jamaica so they can make the vaccine mandatory to test pan the ppl THEM COLLECT 634M so them have to deliver NOTHING IS FREE the death toll is probably persons they have already tested on JAMAICA NEED FI WAKE UP Mr P. Minister STOP SELL WE

  4. Winston Johnson | November 23, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    Jamaica is a failed state where criminal don’t cares about law and order, and have no regard for human life

  5. JWM Studios | November 23, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    i AM LOSING CONFIDENCE IN THE GOVERNMENT IN FIGHTING OF CRIME.

    • Magsta Brown | November 23, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      I don’t remember the previous administration as being any more effective. Neither of them are.

    • prettypearls26 | November 23, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

      Yuh still have faith? Raatid

    • They Live Among Us | November 23, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

      Do they sing, “Boss shut inna” to young people? Does the government set up a stage and promote people singing “Pass mi gon”?
      The government can’t make stupid people bright. That starts at home, but the yardie people so fool, they expect the govt to wipe the people’s rear ends as well.

  6. Carol Howell | November 23, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    This is sooooooo sad God help Jamaica my country

  7. eve an jo bless boo | November 23, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Jesus Christ these are just babies why people are so heartless .Justice

  8. Shirley Lambey | November 23, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    This is a shame its a sin this is a hearless beast

  9. Ian Lawrence | November 23, 2020 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    I think the children and the grand mother know the killer

  10. Maureen Appleton | November 23, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    Jamaica has lost its soul.

  11. Deb Shuler | November 23, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    They need to lock Jamaica down because that don’t make no sense innocent kids getting killed for what really it’s a bunch of sick Looney Tune people live in Jamaica they don’t make no sense

  12. Benz Garrison | November 23, 2020 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    Dem wicked waste boy yah a mashup Jamaica, 😭😭😭😭😭😭

  13. Statia Engineer | November 23, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    Start by stopping the duncehall artistes from making these evil songs that glorify voilence. Everywhere u go in the country u hear these songs being played and sing like an anthem. The country cannot be in this state and they making these songs and videos. I hope whenever the gun is turned on these entertainers they accept it. Who Wha vex just vex. I’m sick and tired of it. Kmt

    • everdon wilson | November 23, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

      Some of these entertainers have a army of criminals in their entourage, so they don’t care, and if a when the guns are turned on them, people all over social media supporting them.

  14. Avesha Fuller | November 23, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    We don’t want a vaccine

  15. They Live Among Us | November 23, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    I’m starting a petition to change the Jamaican national anthem to, Peshengwengwengweng.

  16. queen gray | November 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    I feel like someone paid the gunman Dem to kill Dem …but God will soon deal with it

  17. Marquise Bartley | November 23, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    the TryHall communiuty need to talk up!! many of uno know the gunman dem call CRIME STOP and report dem wicked bwoy deh

  18. Ramon Kelly | November 23, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    The best crime plan is to eliminate corruption at state own enterprises….when people see the government standibg against corruption and see the difference in the services… It encourages people to do their civic duties…. A crime plan is not just a security problem….. Stop treating it like that

  19. Cool Runnings | November 23, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    Is time now for the prisoners to start to break stone to fix road hard days labour

  20. Norman Ferguson | November 23, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    I keep hearing a lot of people calling for a crime plan. So, we still have not heard no one talking about tackling the source of our high crime rate and we all know what that is. We, at this moment in time are all concerned about covid19 yet the virus which is killing over a thousand of citizens per year there is no urgency is putting in place stringent measures to get to grips with it, all we keep hearing is talk, talk. We have state of emergencies, we have ZOZOs, we have curfews, and yet the killings go on unabated. The firearms continue to come into the country none stop. now we are seeing before our very eyes our children of the future being wiped out at distance by pressing a trigger.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.