Effective Crime Fighting Plan Necessary – November 23 2020

🇯🇲😳OH😳BOY🇯🇲 I DON’T REALLY KNOW 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
ITS A SHAME CHILDREN
DYING AND DONT EVEN
KNOW WHAT THEY DYING
FOR.
@P Smith meh is a man inna the streets so I know how things run, if you get send out by the Dan the dan aguh say a cudda even baby pah breast you catch murder that
@shemar greatman you sounded like you knew something but obviously you don’t you only speculating I thought you had information that could help but you don’t all good. Your name is Shemar for real?
@P Smith no not my real name
@shemar greatman okay kool
Oh god them man deh fi skin alive youth
CALLING ALL CARS
ALL POINT BULLETIN
ANDREW HOLINESS NEED
TO LOOK FOR THESE
CRIMINALS HIMSELF.
Andrew will have to clean up the mess that his mentor drom the past created along with some others from the orange colour side. Every government are afraid to fight crime because they are afraid of looding their seats comes election time, but Andrew have his works cut out for him this time, he can’t ignore the problems anymore.
Jamaica is a failed state where criminal don’t cares about law and order, and have no regard for human life
Thx u … no matter wa kind a plan in deh dem nuh care… dem deh a prison a have badman party
Jamaica is not a failed state…. Speak to what you know…. Somalia is a failed state, the DRC is a failed state…. Research what is a failed state
@Our Place feh real man at mean prison a palace lol
i AM LOSING CONFIDENCE IN THE GOVERNMENT IN FIGHTING OF CRIME.
I don’t remember the previous administration as being any more effective. Neither of them are.
Yuh still have faith? Raatid
Do they sing, “Boss shut inna” to young people? Does the government set up a stage and promote people singing “Pass mi gon”?
The government can’t make stupid people bright. That starts at home, but the yardie people so fool, they expect the govt to wipe the people’s rear ends as well.
This is sooooooo sad God help Jamaica my country
Not even god can save jamaica
Jesus Christ these are just babies why people are so heartless .Justice
This is a shame its a sin this is a hearless beast
I think the children and the grand mother know the killer
Jamaica has lost its soul.
They need to lock Jamaica down because that don’t make no sense innocent kids getting killed for what really it’s a bunch of sick Looney Tune people live in Jamaica they don’t make no sense
Dem wicked waste boy yah a mashup Jamaica, 😭😭😭😭😭😭
Start by stopping the duncehall artistes from making these evil songs that glorify voilence. Everywhere u go in the country u hear these songs being played and sing like an anthem. The country cannot be in this state and they making these songs and videos. I hope whenever the gun is turned on these entertainers they accept it. Who Wha vex just vex. I’m sick and tired of it. Kmt
Some of these entertainers have a army of criminals in their entourage, so they don’t care, and if a when the guns are turned on them, people all over social media supporting them.
I’m starting a petition to change the Jamaican national anthem to, Peshengwengwengweng.
I feel like someone paid the gunman Dem to kill Dem …but God will soon deal with it
the TryHall communiuty need to talk up!! many of uno know the gunman dem call CRIME STOP and report dem wicked bwoy deh
The best crime plan is to eliminate corruption at state own enterprises….when people see the government standibg against corruption and see the difference in the services… It encourages people to do their civic duties…. A crime plan is not just a security problem….. Stop treating it like that
Is time now for the prisoners to start to break stone to fix road hard days labour
I keep hearing a lot of people calling for a crime plan. So, we still have not heard no one talking about tackling the source of our high crime rate and we all know what that is. We, at this moment in time are all concerned about covid19 yet the virus which is killing over a thousand of citizens per year there is no urgency is putting in place stringent measures to get to grips with it, all we keep hearing is talk, talk. We have state of emergencies, we have ZOZOs, we have curfews, and yet the killings go on unabated. The firearms continue to come into the country none stop. now we are seeing before our very eyes our children of the future being wiped out at distance by pressing a trigger.