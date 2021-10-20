Elaine Thompson-Herah | TVJ Sports Commentary – Oct 19 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
3 comments
Go Elaine
First here !!!
Mrs Elaine Thompson Herah continue doing your best. MVP Track and field club is the back bone of JAAA. Stephen Francis and his team are genius in finding undiscover talents.