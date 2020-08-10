Election Announcement “Soon Soon” – August 9 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Helping poor people is what matters
How can dat be there is a crisis and there a high poverty rate and there is a lack of job most of the places are shutdown. Use should invest in some more ppl who need a assistance to operate their business and local farmers.
I hope 🤞 the 🇯🇲 people vote dem out…..
Jlp a vote we want vote u out bout election wat about poor people
How can the government trying to run election and we are going through a cricise people loosening jobs people sick it can’t be I would not vote
We need to think about our health first and not election
He expected to see the covid go up so trying to do it before because people will blame home and vote him out o so smart vote him out him sell we out trying in the time they get too gun men and find too gunsthat connot help him out vote him out he do for china not Jamaica
Them ago lose NE ST ANN because we don’t want Marsha Smith, Lisa Marsh we want