Joe Biden continues to lead the 2020 Democratic field, yet Elizabeth Warren is seeing a boost in the newest round of NBC News/WSJ polling. The panel discusses. Aired on 9/18/19
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Elizabeth Warren Narrows Gap With Joe Biden In New Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Morning joe, you need to admit that biden is the wrong pick. stop this campaign against warren.
@Vinista It is a fact that her early money is from big dinars. Then she tried to discredit them
Yes go with the Russian aspect. You know your wrong. So go with that
@Skeeter 82 English is clearly not your first language, and I would even go so far as to say the roman alphabet is not the one used in your native language–writing “dinars” instead of “donors” is a dead giveaway. So, how are things going over there at the Russian troll farm?
@Shannon Reynolds Bernie won’t win because he never smiles.
Seriously.
– But he’s got MY vote.
MSNBC is worse than cnn
Can’t wait to hear warren is bad for our compan…. country. Oh no I can’t choose from crappy overpriced ripoff insurance anymore!
@Skeeter 82 Hi, again! By the way, it’s “taken”–not “takin.” Tell the IRA that they need to raise the standards of their English classes 😉
@Vinista And that tax raises about $250 billion a year. That’s about 15% of the tax increase needed to pay for Medicare for All. $250 billion down, $1.75 trillion to go.
@Vinista Who’s gonna want to do business here when the government takes so much from them. There goes jobs and $$ back oversees because instead.of smart policy let’s just tax people for all our money needs say the democrats. Seriously, you think your taxes aren’t going to go up with the Dems LOL just like you can keep your own doctor. What a joke ha
@Santa Clause oh, haven’t you heard? Overseas assets owned by American citizens and corporations would NOT be immune to the new tax.
@CJ J it would be a down payment. And, yes, you and I would probably pay a tax to support it, as we are already paying a Medicare tax, as we are already paying outrageous health insurance premiums, copays, and deductibles, and as we are all ultimately paying for the care given to indigent patients who end up in the emergency room with conditions that would have cost a lot less to treat if they had received care earlier. The system as a whole would be much more streamlined and less wasteful. Businesses, no longer being the direct providers of health insurance for employees, would have a lot of cash freed up for … what? More investment? Higher wages? Use your imagination.
Biden has dementia and is a corporate hack… familiar?
@leicanoct Bernie or Sanders?
Vinista Sanders Warren is maki g that gap smaller and smaller each day. I think Bernie is just to old.
Yes, just like Warren & Sanders.
Trump/Hillary 16
Totally the wrong analysis from rightwing establishment hacks.
@Marc Connor It’s like some of these people only started paying attention to politics after Obama got elected lol. Forget about the lies that led to the Iraq war, corp media is our friend as long as they say orange man bad.
Banned B!!!! Anyone who hates trump is a Marxist commie America hating hippie loser even a right wing former Republican congressman now nbc host
@mpgallogly after Bush Jr. literally blew up the world’s economy with his reckless and wasteful spending, including the Iraq war, President Barack Hussein Obama systematically and consistently grew the economy at such a steady clip that Trump was able to declare, just one day after he was elected, that “we have the best economy, ever!” Just. One. Day.
Note: Bush Jr.’s policies were no different than Trump’s policies. Massive tax cuts for the rich, and spend, spend, spend on exuberantly priced war toys, followed by deregulating every industry imaginable. All of which are detrimentally harmful to the American economy and people.
The Mango Menace has already blown up every spending record in history. So buckle up folks, its going to be a doozie!
@Marc Connor it’s the old GOP playbook. Raise the deficit while in power (@ a much higher rate than any dem)… and once they lose power complain about deficit spending nonstop.
Media is manufacturing consent to frame it as a “2 person race” by selecting polls that match that.
@Ken Shaw that’s not even close to true. There was just a Monmoth poll that had him in the lead and Biden in 3rd and immediately MSNBC ran multiple segments attacking the methodology of the poll then ran segments selecting data from said poll that proved favorability numbers against Trump. So the Monmoth poll is ok if it supports their agenda of propping up Bidens numbers against Trump but flawed when it supports trends in the democratic party. The polls being championed by MSNBC and CNN are polls of “likely dem voters” meaning people who voted for Hillary Clinton last election. That’s a pretty scary sample to be drawing conclusions from.
p.s. google the Pied Piper strategy before you accuse someone of supporting conspiracy theories.
@mpgallogly Actually there were serious issues with that poll. Even Monmouth said so and the poll has been withdrawn.
Anyone I encounter who believes CT will be called out for it. As to things like HRC was a pied piper meant to elect drumpf all along? That’s truly a stupid CT.
Ken Shaw If sanders at 20% in the Monmouth poll was an outlier then him polling at 14 is also an outlier, but MSM wouldn’t tell you that. I won’t agree with the large scale conspiracies others have proposed but there are deep structural issues with corporate media and even specific individuals they hire that disadvantage sanders more than any other candidate.
As for polling, Whenever he is doing well in a poll it is ignored or called an outlier. His lead in the last New Hampshire poll, his lead in Nevada last weeks cbs poll, and the Emerson poll showing him in the lead in CA were barely, If at all talked about. Somebody actually made a graphic for his positive and negative coverage in polling and it was deeply concerning.
Bernie and Warren need to join forces, combine voter pools, and usher in a blue wave that washed the swamp clean for us….
The EC will not allow Warren, its just reality… They will set a record for faithless electors. No one but the media folk want Biden, but htey have to push him cuz their boss says so.
Let Bernie have the shot the DNC stole, and let Warren back him up as VP thru it. Then we can lay the groundwork for Warren in 2024/2028…
@Douglas Murray the cities mostly provide poor quality water and the fda approved HFCS, the government wont keep you safe from yourself, has the epa forced Flint to switch back to original source of water
@Troy Stocker We need better regulations on what is companies can dump in the water, which the EPA controls but regulations were rolled back recently. As for Flint, it is an issue with the pipes, which need to be replaced. This is an emergency that the President should step in and force to be taken care of… but both Obama and Trump failed to handle. We have strayed a lot from the original post by the way. I admit, there is so many items the Federal Government hasn’t handled but the issue stems from companies profiting and paying off our lawmakers. We should remove lobbyists and have Congress work for us and see corporate money as what it truly is, a bribe.
If the EC was willing to elect Trump, they’ll elect Warren.
Naw son, I want Bernie to stay independent untill the end. if Warren wins. i will gladly vote for her if she wins.
It’s almost like MSNBC is always for the establishment Democrats, right?…
@jaydel3 WHENNNNNNNNN?????? OMG
They can’t go against their corporate sponsors. (Health insurance companies, Big oil, pharmaceutical companies etc) the establishment candidates are always going to keep the big donors happy. As they say:. “Just follow the money”
Rafael Canon yes that what a biased fake news channel would do. Thank you for confirming what President Trump has said over and over.
Emperor Charlemagne as opposed to… non establishment democrats…
Wow. This panel is brought to you by corporate America.
So who is going to save you? Really.. Who do you believe is really above the corporate line?
corporate America? Next, you will say that Democrats are for the elites>>>> lol
She is totally bought. When you put your self with the Clinton’s you know you are
@Skeeter 82 Two corrections:
1. “your self” should be one word (“yourself”)
2. “Clintons” does not need an apostrophe because, in this case, you are using it as a plural, not as a possessive.
Hey, I’ll continue tutoring you in English if you’ll give me Russian lessons. Is it a deal?
Goldman Sachs wants the Oval Office back.
Trash this is a 3 person race and one doesn’t deserve to be there and it’s not Sanders or Warren. Stop pushing Biden on us. His position on the 3 crime bills he tried to pass shows you all you need to know.
Andrew Long it’s the same thing they did with Hillary and it will end up with the same results.
Yuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuup.
Lotta people betting on “Let’s Make Things Normal Again”,
instead of working towards a better future,
with _new ideas_ and plans.
///////
#Warren2020, no question.
Andrew Long If MSNBC was a real news channel they would not appear to be pushing any candidate for any party. Thank you for confirming what President Trump has said many times over, MSNBC is fake and biased news.
Warren has momentum. Biden is in a state of severe and accelerating mental decline. Warren will eventually be the nominee. Sanders is still definitely a contender. A very long fight ahead
@mpgallogly Yeah i know but this country has shifted pretty far right since then, not sure what your point is. I don’t really like Tulsi that much but it wouldn’t stop me from voting for Bernie if she was on the ticket.
@Robert Briggs-Dylan my point is we need to drive both parties further left. Warren needs to be framed as the moderate republican that she is. The DNC can’t continue to trot out corporate centrists without a big wakeup call.
@Robert Briggs-Dylan Nah…Americans have shifted back left on economics after 40+ years of right wing class war.
MSNBC doesn’t get it. Donny you are living in the 90 dude. Time for some meaningful change
He can’t. He’s a TRUST FUND BABY. Hasn’t done SQUAT in his life.
@Me.god. His claim to fame is selling the company his daddy built.
It is a 3 person race for sure and it is potentially 4.
Whatever you do, never mention Bernie Sanders’ name and never talk about how he saved a Veteran’s life this week.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-john-weigel-out-of-medical-debt
We mention Bolshevik Bernie all the time! People just laugh!
@Roger didit Better democratic socialism than the medieval feudalism the republicans are dragging us into.
@Bryce Brogan That’s what the NAZI said. Democratic socialism! Just Google “Bernie Sanders Marxist past” and read up.
Roger didit you don’t even know what a Marxist is you illiterate Neanderthal
Wow , MSNBC digging deep to pull out a poll by a lobbying firm to help push their Biden narrative, people will not forget how you are trying to manipulate your viewers !!!
YANG BEATS HARRIS IN CALIFORNIA. YANG IS POLLING AT NUMBER 4 IN CALIFORNIA.
Only in California
Wonder why no one ever polls me or anyone I know. How about we have free online polls that ask more than 500 people.
Hard to believe. I get 10 e, s a day asking, who do you want to be Prez and what do you want them to do. I’ve never been one on one polled, but there loads of time to go.
That’s not a poll. That’s a survey.
Online polls are too easily manipulated. They mostly go by landlines (which is probably why Biden *appears* to be the front-runner despite having absolutely nothing going for him) but I’ve gotten a couple of phone calls. I think doing those surveys that pay you is one way your info ends up getting to someone who’ll actually call you.
@dietotaku Depends on the poll. Many of them call almost twice as many cell phones as land lines.
MSNBC and Fox News along with the Democrats and Republicans are exactly the same thing and represent the same People. #Bernie2020
I would love to watch America destroy the commies again.
YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY POSITIVELY 100% SPOT ON CORRECT! Unfortunately most Americans are still too dumb to realize it. Keep spreading the word brother and I will do the same.
BERNIE AND TRUMP ARE THE SAME PERSON!!!!
@LardGreystoke how so
Lol, as if Donny Deutsch knows what it’s like to worry about medical bills. These people get paid to spread terrible advice. Yay Capitalism!
MSNBC stop trying to brainwash people into voting for biden!
I laughed out loud when they said Biden is the candidate the GOP fears. Then why is Warren the only one they ever talk about?
LORD LEX So you agree with President Trump that MSNBC is fake news. Good for you to finally wake up.
I didn’t get that at all..seems they realize that Warren will be the front runner very soon. WARREN/ANYONE 2020
Yang is most definitely the smartest
Given that “90% of the United States’ media is controlled by five media conglomerates it’s really not farfetched to believe they are out to get the guy that talks about breaking up massive corporate monopolies such themselves. Breaking up these conglomerates isn’t a bad idea considering that they create the polls and try to drive public opinion through their biased coverage.