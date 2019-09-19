Joe Biden continues to lead the 2020 Democratic field, yet Elizabeth Warren is seeing a boost in the newest round of NBC News/WSJ polling. The panel discusses. Aired on 9/18/19

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Elizabeth Warren Narrows Gap With Joe Biden In New Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC