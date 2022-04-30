Recent Post
40 comments
Elon Musk: I need $1.5 billion or SpaceX will go broke
Feds: Approved
Lloyd Blankfein: I need $824 billion for Goldman Sachs
Feds: Approved
Charles Koch: I need a $1.4 billion tax break
Feds: Approved
Average Joe: My wife got cancer. Can we get Medicare?
Feds: We’re bankrupt
Never too bankrupt for war.
@Vlad the Inhaler Citation needed
@Gordon Strong Citation needed
It doesn’t matter where your thinking is if your opponents thinking is to steal kill and destroy. Your thinking has to be in the same place just to survive. Democracy is in survival mode right now and certain choices are useless luxurious at this point.
@darena12 violence how specifically? Are you saying it’ll be okay to break the law and threaten people or dox them and what not? How does he have that power?
I think you’re just upset you can’t control the conversation anymore. That’s very authoritarian of you
I think being stuck in the middle of the Political Landscape is a good thing. Reminds me of a Song by Steeler’s Wheel “Stuck In The Middle With You”. “Clowns to the Left, Jokers To the Right”. LOL LOL 🤣😂😊
Peace would be a start, followed by logic and rationality and truth.
And what’s great about that, is nobody needs to pick a side.
Average annual wage 51k, median annual wage 34k. If the people who are in need of change get together with the people who want to give more its a massive democratic win. All you need is a good political leader. Dont get fooled by rich business man or wealthy news anchors.
“Elon musk posted a meme”
News. This is apparently news now.
Musk is the new Trump for CNN.
@Joe Casella No, Musk is an actual billionaire
I’m Stephen from Missouri and you
@Stephen Burning hi steven I’m just some guy from Utah what’s up
Surprises me greatly that someone supposedly so intelligent aligns himself with other humans so dumb it’s surprising they can even dress themselves IE. MTG, Ted Cruz, Matt Gaetz, Trump ext. ext 🤔😮😮😮
If that were true he would align with you.
Elon Musk isn’t intelligent. He just took the credit for what intelligent people created.
@zztzgza That is just absurd.
Smerconish, why is it important to be in the ‘center’ of the left and right? Why do you think that’s important? Why not let your ‘center’ be correct principals, like honesty, decency, and shame? Who cares about where someone rates you on a left or right scale?
There is also something else very important that you are missing. I assume you are defining ‘right’ and ‘left’ based on alignment with certain ideologies, but that’s not the world we live in anymore. There was a time when people with right and left leaning ideologies could get together and debate topics, but they would both be operating from some minimal base of basic honesty and decency, and they would have the discussion in good faith.
I’m not a member of either party, and I don’t align myself with any left or right wing group, but it’s hard not to recognize that the right has devolved to a point that they are overtly and fundamentally dishonest, and grossly lacking in decency and shame. They do not act in good faith. They instead try to manufacture fear and outrage for their own personal benefit. Indecency seems to be the point for most of what they do and say.
How is it that you can ignore this? I can remember a time when I worried about Muslim terrorists, and how they were radicalized in mosques. Now we have a much larger and more dangerous group of extremists on the far right that have been radicalized on social media, and by Fox news and similar propaganda outlets that only minimally pretend to be actual news.
The difference is, that while terrorists or hostile foreign goverments may threaten life and property, they would never threaten our democracy. The Republican party however, absolutely is threatening our democracy. I won’t bother citing all the examples, but if we get election officials and legislators who will not act in good faith in carrying out their duties, it’s game over for democracy the United States of America. We will become like Russia with Putin. Ruled by a corrupt and immoral minority, who ignore and subvert fair election results. There is no group on the left who is threatening this.
@Mschweikert21 Because everyone is biased to some extent and being biased is a very human thing. The only way to be unbiased is to be neutral and have no particular leanings in your stance in any direction. Unbiased is good for journalism and reporting, giving only the facts without pushing viewers to side with one side or another, letting the audience practice critical thinking. Being unbiased is not so great for everyone else tho, otherwise nobody stands for anything. The best balance is to be biased, report unbiasedly, and be able to see the issue from every angle. Of course, that’s a lot to ask from people these days, they usually don’t have time to form a balanced opinion for themselves, instead, they often take their parents’ beliefs or rebel against them, then watch the associated news channel ad nauseum until they can’t see how anyone could possibly think otherwise.
Musk’s explanation about the present day Democratic Party is exactly why my husband and I left the party to register here in LA, CA as independents.
They have left behind the blue collar man for bizarre defiance of gender and social engineering in education.
@meanderingNekomata~ bias is prejudice in favor of or against one thing, person, or group compared with another, usually in a way considered to be unfair.
I don’t align myself with any person or group. There might be people that I tend to agree with most of the time, but if they said or did something that I didn’t agree with I would say that I don’t agree.
People shouldn’t sell out their honor and integrity just to be part of a group.
I try the best I can to align myself with correct principles, and let those guide my actions and opinions. I question and challenge everyone on each issue – including myself
Follow Pelosi’s stock trends lol
Musk saying he ‘supported’ Obama strikes me as being about as truthful as Frau Greene repeatedly saying she ‘couldn’t remember’.
Who is this guy and how the hell did he get past the CNN producers?
Guys, he posted a bad meme, it’s not news. Elon Musk is a living, breathing bad meme.
I think we are all on a starship in suspended animation and this “reality” is a way of keeping our minds active until we arrive at earth 2.
ELON MUSK isn’t just the world’s richest man, he’s gotta probably be the most intelligent human too!
Musk’s graph is an exact
mirror image of mine, but I know mine is more accurate :
1. I voted for Obama because I recognized his conservatism, but then
2. The immediate reaction from the “Neo-Conservatives” was to cling to populist prejudice and wild reactionary mantras!
3. Then the “Media” on both sides inflated the “Crazy Neighbor” syndrome by focusing on them as implied majority instead of wing nuts they always were.
4. Today, no one can convince me that conservative principles have shifted to the anti-trade, pro-dictator, crazy mob mentality they were always against!
The Republican Party has died ⚰️ and the press is still holding the gun!
Elon Musk is my favorite Billionaire in history. I absolutely disagree with him on a lot of his political views, however, I have an immense amount of respect for him and I just love how he really just doesn’t give a fuk and does whatever he wants because he’s a billionaire and I think all of us would like to do that in some form or another I know I would.
I sort of think like ELON MUSK too when it comes to politics.
This was a fantastic segment. Idk if it’s the new ownership or Smerconish in particular but MY GOD what a relief to see something balanced from this network.
His political donations are proof enough. He donates across party lines. Used to be mainly democratic but has shifted a bit.
I can’t draw on here but I would say I started center and have moved a little more left after 4 years of Trump but I still try and keep an open mind like sending a Republican rep to our state senate because he held values and views that worked best for our community.